He's crap now though think it's their weakest squad in many years too, Jota going was the last little bit of magic they had. Hatate is pretty good too but injured, O'Riley not bad, though too slow for the top level and that's about it. They should expect better, most of their signings are shit and not sure they even punch equal to their weight in europe let alone above it though that's not just a Brendan thing.