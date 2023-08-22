« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,751
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4280 on: August 22, 2023, 01:50:42 am
Quote from: KillieRed on August 21, 2023, 01:00:52 pm
Its all down to the plastic pitch, dontchaknow?
I'd imagine it was a factor, even some of the greatest Liverpool teams struggled with that heap of shit Luton played on in the 80s.
KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4281 on: August 22, 2023, 10:15:24 am
Its not exactly a home field advantage. We literally got relegated playing on it 3 seasons ago. Also this generation of players are well used to training & playing on those pitches. Old Firm fans are just pathetic, entitled bleaters.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4282 on: August 22, 2023, 10:16:49 am
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,683
  • JFT96
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4283 on: August 23, 2023, 07:03:14 pm
Genuinely curious how any regular Scottish football watchers think Hibs or a similiar ranked team would do in the Championship? Just seen they are getting absolutely battered by Villa at home
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,189
  • Kloppite
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4284 on: August 23, 2023, 07:47:27 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 23, 2023, 07:03:14 pm
Genuinely curious how any regular Scottish football watchers think Hibs or a similiar ranked team would do in the Championship? Just seen they are getting absolutely battered by Villa at home

Most likely go straight back down, half the teams in the SPL feel like they're league 2 or national league standard.
#Sausages

SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,533
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4285 on: August 23, 2023, 09:59:21 pm
in the last year I've seen Liverpool live, Celtic live and Derry city from the league of Ireland Live. Derry are far closer in terms of quality to Celtic than Celtic are to us.
YNWA

KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,834
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4286 on: August 24, 2023, 08:52:14 am
Quote from: Statto Red on August 23, 2023, 07:47:27 pm
Most likely go straight back down, half the teams in the SPL feel like they're league 2 or national league standard.

I think so too. The OF at their best would be championship level.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4287 on: August 24, 2023, 06:15:47 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on August 24, 2023, 08:52:14 am
I think so too. The OF at their best would be championship level.

Even in the championship clubs like Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, the arse cheeks would be getting significantly more revenue from TV, sponsors and other streams than they do from the SPFL (mainly thanks to woeful leadership from dungcaster). If they could survive a year or two then I think they'd prosper. The arse cheeks (as disgustingly sectarian as they ) are far far bigger clubs than many even in the EPL and so would probably get there (the EPL) eventually. Looking at the Villa side last night how many of their individual players were bought for more than the entire Hibs 1st team squad (around £14.5 million)?
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,297
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4288 on: Today at 12:11:35 pm
.
Rangers vs Celtic - 12pm kick off. Live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football


Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling, Jack, Raskin, Cantwell, Matondo, Roofe, Dessers.
Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Lagerbielke, Scales, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Turnbull, Maeda, Furuhashi, Abada.


Streams: https://1stream.soccer/soccer/rangers-celtic-live-stream/1187073 & https://techclips.net/2023/s2 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://bosscast.net/ch_c.php?skymain

& https://reddit.sportshub.fan/event/r%D0%B0ng%D0%B5rs_%D1%81%D0%B5lt%D1%96%D1%81_149839605 (multiple links)


Roofe disallowed goal on 28' (VAR; foul) - https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1698297180086251605 & https://twitter.com/ScotlandSky/status/1698299317511962796

« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:21 pm by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4289 on: Today at 12:30:47 pm
VAR continues to destroy the sport
Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4290 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:30:47 pm
VAR continues to destroy the sport

Baffling decision. Hart was awful on the shot after that.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4291 on: Today at 12:37:10 pm
It was a clear trip.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,900
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4292 on: Today at 12:38:06 pm
The standard of "football" here is League 1 at best.
Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4293 on: Today at 12:39:59 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:37:10 pm
It was a clear trip.

Only saw one replay but it looked like an innocuous challenge to me. (I may be wrong)
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,297
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4294 on: Today at 12:41:52 pm

Sky just put up a video clip of it here - https://twitter.com/ScotlandSky/status/1698299317511962796
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4295 on: Today at 12:43:14 pm
Was a foul, if you see the replay he clipped his heel.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4296 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm
Cracking finish that. Rangers have no style of play at all, was expecting more given he's meant to be the brains behind Gerrard
In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4297 on: Today at 12:48:19 pm
Haha great goal. Take that!!!
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,882
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4298 on: Today at 12:49:04 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 12:43:14 pm
Was a foul, if you see the replay he clipped his heel.

Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,297
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4299 on: Today at 12:50:23 pm

Rangers 0 - [1] Celtic; Furuhashi goal on 45+4' - https://twitter.com/tekkersfoot/status/1698301853107134926

half-time.
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4300 on: Today at 12:51:54 pm
Rangers' CBs - Goldson and Souttar - are League One level at best.

Neither team has been great, Celtic at least have some individual quality. Rangers are awful.
Baby Huey

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4301 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:49:04 pm
Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?
Celtic told Rangers to fuck off after they allotted just 708 tickets for the game. Apparently for safety reason, from Celtic.


« Last Edit: Today at 12:54:29 pm by Baby Huey »
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #4302 on: Today at 12:53:29 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:49:04 pm
Yeah. Seen it now.

Celtic lead. Do they just not bother with away fans in this fixture anymore?

It's that or about 700 tickets or something, absolutely pathetic. Need to get together and sort it out but too much crying on both sides.
