Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 332058 times)

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4240 on: July 4, 2023, 09:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on July  4, 2023, 09:36:59 pm
Agreed.
Let them spout their sectarian shite where they are and leave the rest of us alone.

Can you please take them? You'd be doing the rest of Scotland a solid.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4241 on: July 4, 2023, 09:59:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July  4, 2023, 09:23:35 pm
Cheaper as foot passenger, does the train still run to the ferry?
Nah I got it fairly regularly until Ryanair started running Belfast to Edinburgh again for like 30 quid. Cairnryan is a joke transport wise.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4242 on: July 4, 2023, 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  4, 2023, 09:33:16 pm
Another thing, would you want fans of the Old Firm clubs invading some of the towns & cities, when say, they're away at a league of Wales team, i think not.

Well, many leagues around Europe don't allow away fans, or allow a very limited number of them ...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4243 on: July 4, 2023, 10:24:36 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July  4, 2023, 09:22:39 pm
Thats the definition of insanity. Somersets a piggery. I probably know your cousin to look at, theres only about 20 of them 😉
His name is Martin and he's about 38 or so with glasses.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4244 on: July 4, 2023, 10:26:11 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July  4, 2023, 09:23:35 pm
Cheaper as foot passenger, does the train still run to the ferry?
There's no rail network covering Omagh mate, and if he drives to Derry for the train it's about 3 hours minimum to get to Belfast or Larne, the public transport over here is shite.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4245 on: July 4, 2023, 10:31:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  4, 2023, 10:01:45 pm
Well, many leagues around Europe don't allow away fans, or allow a very limited number of them ...

The only reason anyone would want them would be for the number of fans they bring and the money they spend. I guess times have changed a bit with television money, but it still depends on them being involved.

Can't live with them, etc.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4246 on: July 4, 2023, 10:38:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  4, 2023, 08:54:21 pm
Isn't it possible to create something like the United Rugby Championship, with football clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales? The 17-18 million market would certainly be more interesting for the sponsors ...
What would be the point though? Best/most lucrative case scenario would be to create something with roughly the stature of the Dutch league.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4247 on: July 4, 2023, 10:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Iska on July  4, 2023, 10:38:40 pm
What would be the point though? Best/most lucrative case scenario would be to create something with roughly the stature of the Dutch league.

Well, the Dutch league is certainly better than the present Scottish/Irish/Welsh/Northern Irish leagues ...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4248 on: July 4, 2023, 10:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on July  4, 2023, 09:33:16 pm
Another thing, would you want fans of the Old Firm clubs invading some of the towns & cities, when say, they're away at a league of Wales team, i think not.

We get enough of that bollocks in Belfast as it is without having Celtic and Rangers coming over to pour fuel on the fire.  :D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4249 on: July 4, 2023, 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  4, 2023, 10:57:07 pm
We get enough of that bollocks in Belfast as it is without having Celtic and Rangers coming over to pour fuel on the fire.  :D

Sorry, I am not familiar with the details, but do you have the same problems with the matches of the regional rugby league?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4250 on: July 4, 2023, 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  4, 2023, 11:00:47 pm
Sorry, I am not familiar with the details, but do you have the same problems with the matches of the regional rugby league?

No. Rugby is followed and played mainly by the middle classes.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4251 on: July 4, 2023, 11:11:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on July  4, 2023, 10:51:52 pm
Well, the Dutch league is certainly better than the present Scottish/Irish/Welsh/Northern Irish leagues ...
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4252 on: July 4, 2023, 11:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Iska on July  4, 2023, 11:11:50 pm
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.

I don't think many fans would want it either. A 90 minutes coach to an away game at Coleraine might be shit, but it's better than a 7 or 8 hour journey to get from Belfast to Dingwall
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4253 on: July 4, 2023, 11:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Iska on July  4, 2023, 11:11:50 pm
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.

Well, the big Welsh clubs are not exactly thriving in the English league system, bit nevermind ...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4254 on: July 4, 2023, 11:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  4, 2023, 11:15:20 pm
I don't think many fans would want it either. A 90 minutes coach to an away game at Coleraine might be shit, but it's better than a 7 or 8 hour journey to get from Belfast to Dingwall

I also come from a small country with a similar size to Northern Ireland, even though I was born and raised in what was a much bigger country at the time. We were not going too much on the long away trips during the Yugoslavia days, but I do miss the home games against Red Star, Hajduk, Partizan or Dinamo ...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4255 on: July 4, 2023, 11:43:28 pm »
Whats with the meh in the title? Pretty disrespectful if you ask me to one of the greatest footballing nations.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4256 on: July 4, 2023, 11:45:36 pm »
Larne who are backed by the former owner of purple brick and who if they invest properly can nearly guarantee European football for the foreseeable future are able to bid more for a player from rivals Glentoran than what St Mirren can affordLarnes average attendance last year was less than 2kthats the current state of Scottish football!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 06:00:18 am »
Another thing too, most fans of clubs in the United Rugby Championship don't travel to away matches either, even when the Welsh, Irish & Scottish clubs play each other.

You'd only get a few The New Saints fans going to watch The New Saints away at Ross County, you'll get even less The New Saints fans traveling to Ireland, when they are away at any of the Irish clubs.

The New Saints full name is The New Saints of Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club, they used to be known as Total Network Solutions [or TNS], we played TNS in champions league qualifying.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:11:42 am by Statto Red »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  4, 2023, 10:24:36 pm
His name is Martin and he's about 38 or so with glasses.

Ill keep my eyes open for him at the next derby 😉
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 11:01:23 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on July  4, 2023, 11:45:36 pm
Larne who are backed by the former owner of purple brick and who if they invest properly can nearly guarantee European football for the foreseeable future are able to bid more for a player from rivals Glentoran than what St Mirren can affordLarnes average attendance last year was less than 2kthats the current state of Scottish football!

Killie, with 4 triallists in the squad lost to Glentoran last night, playing Larne on Friday. Still cant win away from home 😂
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 12:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on July  4, 2023, 11:45:36 pm
Larne who are backed by the former owner of purple brick and who if they invest properly can nearly guarantee European football for the foreseeable future are able to bid more for a player from rivals Glentoran than what St Mirren can affordLarnes average attendance last year was less than 2kthats the current state of Scottish football!

The Abu Dhabi of the NIFL. Won their first ever title last season and clinched it away at Crusaders I beileve. About 30 away fans at Seaview.
I remember reading they wouldn't be allowed to play their European games at Inver Park either as it doesn't meet UEFA standards. Don't know if anything has changed in that regard.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 12:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on July  4, 2023, 11:45:36 pm
Larne who are backed by the former owner of purple brick and who if they invest properly can nearly guarantee European football for the foreseeable future are able to bid more for a player from rivals Glentoran than what St Mirren can affordLarnes average attendance last year was less than 2kthats the current state of Scottish football!

Sounds spookily like Gretna. Remember them, Scottish Cup Finalists?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 12:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on July  4, 2023, 11:43:28 pm
Whats with the meh in the title? Pretty disrespectful if you ask me to one of the greatest footballing nations.
For me it's because you need to go back to 1985 for when the league was last won by a non-Old Firm club.

During all that time of total domestic dominance the Old Firm haven't won a single European trophy.  It's been over a decade since either made the knock-out stages of the CL (when Celtic lost 5-0 on aggregate to Juve).

It's not necessarily the fault of the Old Firm that they exist in that sort of limbo but for me it makes Scottish football quite "meh".  Leicester upset the odds in England but I can't even remember the last time Aberdeen or Hearts were in a title race at Christmas.

For the record I think English football - top-level football in general - is becoming quite "meh" but Scottish football got their earlier than most.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:00:49 pm
The Abu Dhabi of the NIFL. Won their first ever title last season and clinched it away at Crusaders I beileve. About 30 away fans at Seaview.
I remember reading they wouldn't be allowed to play their European games at Inver Park either as it doesn't meet UEFA standards. Don't know if anything has changed in that regard.
Yes I was at the game but as a Crues fan I wont comment on fan size😂they have to play their euro games at Solitudeanyway St Mirren have got their man.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 12:21:54 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:50:06 pm
Yes I was at the game but as a Crues fan I wont comment on fan size😂they have to play their euro games at Solitudeanyway St Mirren have got their man.

I'm a part time Cliftonville fan, but let's not fall out  :D
Don't suppose you know the Eaton's that go to Crues games?
Had no idea Larne were using Solitude to be honest.
