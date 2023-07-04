Another thing too, most fans of clubs in the United Rugby Championship don't travel to away matches either, even when the Welsh, Irish & Scottish clubs play each other.



You'd only get a few The New Saints fans going to watch The New Saints away at Ross County, you'll get even less The New Saints fans traveling to Ireland, when they are away at any of the Irish clubs.



The New Saints full name is The New Saints of Oswestry Town & Llansantffraid Football Club, they used to be known as Total Network Solutions [or TNS], we played TNS in champions league qualifying.