Agreed. Let them spout their sectarian shite where they are and leave the rest of us alone.
Cheaper as foot passenger, does the train still run to the ferry?
Another thing, would you want fans of the Old Firm clubs invading some of the towns & cities, when say, they're away at a league of Wales team, i think not.
Thats the definition of insanity. Somersets a piggery. I probably know your cousin to look at, theres only about 20 of them 😉
Well, many leagues around Europe don't allow away fans, or allow a very limited number of them ...
Isn't it possible to create something like the United Rugby Championship, with football clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales? The 17-18 million market would certainly be more interesting for the sponsors ...
What would be the point though? Best/most lucrative case scenario would be to create something with roughly the stature of the Dutch league.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
We get enough of that bollocks in Belfast as it is without having Celtic and Rangers coming over to pour fuel on the fire.
Sorry, I am not familiar with the details, but do you have the same problems with the matches of the regional rugby league?
Well, the Dutch league is certainly better than the present Scottish/Irish/Welsh/Northern Irish leagues ...
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.
I don't think many fans would want it either. A 90 minutes coach to an away game at Coleraine might be shit, but it's better than a 7 or 8 hour journey to get from Belfast to Dingwall
