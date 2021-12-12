« previous next »
Elmo!

Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:36:59 pm
Agreed.
Let them spout their sectarian shite where they are and leave the rest of us alone.

Can you please take them? You'd be doing the rest of Scotland a solid.
SouthDerryLaggo

Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
Cheaper as foot passenger, does the train still run to the ferry?
Nah I got it fairly regularly until Ryanair started running Belfast to Edinburgh again for like 30 quid. Cairnryan is a joke transport wise.
PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 10:01:45 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
Another thing, would you want fans of the Old Firm clubs invading some of the towns & cities, when say, they're away at a league of Wales team, i think not.

Well, many leagues around Europe don't allow away fans, or allow a very limited number of them ...
Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 10:24:36 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm
Thats the definition of insanity. Somersets a piggery. I probably know your cousin to look at, theres only about 20 of them 😉
His name is Martin and he's about 38 or so with glasses.
Flaccido Dongingo

Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:23:35 pm
Cheaper as foot passenger, does the train still run to the ferry?
There's no rail network covering Omagh mate, and if he drives to Derry for the train it's about 3 hours minimum to get to Belfast or Larne, the public transport over here is shite.
Musketeer Gripweed

Yesterday at 10:31:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:01:45 pm
Well, many leagues around Europe don't allow away fans, or allow a very limited number of them ...

The only reason anyone would want them would be for the number of fans they bring and the money they spend. I guess times have changed a bit with television money, but it still depends on them being involved.

Can't live with them, etc.
Iska

Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:54:21 pm
Isn't it possible to create something like the United Rugby Championship, with football clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales? The 17-18 million market would certainly be more interesting for the sponsors ...
What would be the point though? Best/most lucrative case scenario would be to create something with roughly the stature of the Dutch league.
PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:38:40 pm
What would be the point though? Best/most lucrative case scenario would be to create something with roughly the stature of the Dutch league.

Well, the Dutch league is certainly better than the present Scottish/Irish/Welsh/Northern Irish leagues ...
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:33:16 pm
Another thing, would you want fans of the Old Firm clubs invading some of the towns & cities, when say, they're away at a league of Wales team, i think not.

We get enough of that bollocks in Belfast as it is without having Celtic and Rangers coming over to pour fuel on the fire.  :D
PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
We get enough of that bollocks in Belfast as it is without having Celtic and Rangers coming over to pour fuel on the fire.  :D

Sorry, I am not familiar with the details, but do you have the same problems with the matches of the regional rugby league?
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Sorry, I am not familiar with the details, but do you have the same problems with the matches of the regional rugby league?

No. Rugby is followed and played mainly by the middle classes.
Iska

Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm
Well, the Dutch league is certainly better than the present Scottish/Irish/Welsh/Northern Irish leagues ...
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.
Barneylfc∗

Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.

I don't think many fans would want it either. A 90 minutes coach to an away game at Coleraine might be shit, but it's better than a 7 or 8 hour journey to get from Belfast to Dingwall
PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 11:17:10 pm
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
That was the best case scenario though, and even then were overstating it because it wouldnt involve Wales because England already has the big Welsh clubs. Most likely youd just end up with a bigger version of the Scottish league, with a few more Hibs/Hearts and a few more Motherwells/St.Mirrens as the Irish clubs bedded in. Not worth it.

Well, the big Welsh clubs are not exactly thriving in the English league system, bit nevermind ...
PeterTheRed

Yesterday at 11:21:36 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm
I don't think many fans would want it either. A 90 minutes coach to an away game at Coleraine might be shit, but it's better than a 7 or 8 hour journey to get from Belfast to Dingwall

I also come from a small country with a similar size to Northern Ireland, even though I was born and raised in what was a much bigger country at the time. We were not going too much on the long away trips during the Yugoslavia days, but I do miss the home games against Red Star, Hajduk, Partizan or Dinamo ...
Red46

Yesterday at 11:43:28 pm
Whats with the meh in the title? Pretty disrespectful if you ask me to one of the greatest footballing nations.
Big Dirk

Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Larne who are backed by the former owner of purple brick and who if they invest properly can nearly guarantee European football for the foreseeable future are able to bid more for a player from rivals Glentoran than what St Mirren can affordLarnes average attendance last year was less than 2kthats the current state of Scottish football!
Statto Red

Today at 06:00:18 am
Another thing too, most fans of clubs in the United Rugby Championship don't travel to away matches either, even when the Welsh, Irish & Scottish clubs play each other.
