Nonsense.



He won every single trophy available as manager, basically won a treble treble.

The longest unbeaten run in UK football history.

Unbeaten in domestic football for a full season.



Highly doubt any of those achievements will be repeated.



All well and good but in a two team league that Rangers were basically nowhere in (Rangers didn't even finish 2nd in the seasons Rodgers finished at Celtic). Actually up against credible opposition in Europe and they were hammered every year. Gerrard won a title from a much weaker starting position and had better results in Europe. Maybe it will be repeated if Rangers get sent down the divisions again which basically facilitated it.Postecoglu has won a treble and a double and won all but one match in the league when they had the title more or less wrapped up. And he inherited a side that finished way behind Rangers and Lennon had left in a right mess (and some of the recruitment under Rodgers left a lot to be desired).