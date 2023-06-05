Mad that the highest transfer fee paid by a Scottish club is still £12m for Tor Andre Flo by Rangers 23 years ago.
The top 100 fees paid have all been by Celtic or Rangers.
8 of the top 10 were made 20+ years ago, with only Odsonne Edouard and and Christopher Jullien to Celtic coming in the last 5 years.
20+ years ago, the Old Firm clubs were amongst the top clubs in the UK with the highest wage bills, which did reflect in quality of players thery could sign.
I'm not surprised rest of the SPL sign players on loans or free transfer, they can't afford both in transfer fees & wages that the Old Firm can, well certainly Celtic.
If Celtic are struggling [yes i know
] Celtic can go out & buy a player for £10-£20 million with the revenue they generate, i know £10-£20 million won't get you much these days, none of the other Scottish clubs can afford that, not sure Rangers finances are like theses days given their financial meltdowns, but i don't think even they can afford what Celtic can pay.