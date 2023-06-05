« previous next »
Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 331398 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4200 on: June 5, 2023, 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  5, 2023, 07:47:01 pm
Nonsense.

He won every single trophy available as manager, basically won a treble treble.
The longest unbeaten run in UK football history.
Unbeaten in domestic football for a full season.

Highly doubt any of those achievements will be repeated.

All well and good but in a two team league that Rangers were basically nowhere in (Rangers didn't even finish 2nd in the seasons Rodgers finished at Celtic). Actually up against credible opposition in Europe and they were hammered every year. Gerrard won a title from a much weaker starting position and had better results in Europe. Maybe it will be repeated if Rangers get sent down the divisions again which basically facilitated it.

Postecoglu has won a treble and a double and won all but one match in the league when they had the title more or less wrapped up. And he inherited a side that finished way behind Rangers and Lennon had left in a right mess (and some of the recruitment under Rodgers left a lot to be desired).
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4201 on: June 15, 2023, 02:14:48 pm »
Probably deserves his own thread.

Gordon McQueen has passed away after suffering from dementia. You cant help but wonder about all the years of heading a football in the 70s and 80s. He first came to my attention with his towering header at Wembley in the 2-1 over England. Went to the World Cup and was of the same vintage as Miller, McLeish, Hansen, Buchan and Narey.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4202 on: June 15, 2023, 09:23:33 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on June 15, 2023, 02:14:48 pm
Probably deserves his own thread.

Gordon McQueen has passed away after suffering from dementia. You cant help but wonder about all the years of heading a football in the 70s and 80s. He first came to my attention with his towering header at Wembley in the 2-1 over England. Went to the World Cup and was of the same vintage as Miller, McLeish, Hansen, Buchan and Narey.
And 70 is classed as a relatively young age to die these days. 
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4203 on: June 15, 2023, 10:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 15, 2023, 09:23:33 pm
And 70 is classed as a relatively young age to die these days.

Very much so.

Just read he didnt go to Argentina78. Faulty memory.
Offline Lad

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4204 on: June 15, 2023, 10:30:26 pm »
I get the argument that heading a ball may cause dementia but there's currently 850,000 people in the UK suffering with it and I'm not sure how many of them were footballers.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4205 on: June 16, 2023, 06:54:05 am »
Quote from: Lad on June 15, 2023, 10:30:26 pm
I get the argument that heading a ball may cause dementia but there's currently 850,000 people in the UK suffering with it and I'm not sure how many of them were footballers.

There are different kinds of dementia arent there. He had vascular dementia. There are loads of causes and he was really only diagnosed two years ago. I dont think heading a football many many times or having other concussive incidents would help. Looking back there were comedy sketches years ago about McQueen stumbling over his words or making gaffes. It makes you wonder.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4206 on: June 16, 2023, 07:58:23 am »
Liked McQueen when he was on that Soccer Saturday, RIP fella.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4207 on: June 26, 2023, 01:43:33 pm »
Craig Brown has passed away now as well. RIP.
Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4208 on: June 26, 2023, 01:57:16 pm »
RIP. Tough couple of weeks for Scottish football. Nobody ever had a bad word to say about Gordon or Craig Brown.
Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4209 on: June 26, 2023, 02:46:11 pm »
Craig Brown once said: 'I was Rangers' third choice right-back. Behind an amputee and a Catholic.'

Another time he was addressing a meeting of Scottish Premier League managers and assistants while he was national team manager and Duncan Ferguson was in jail. The Dundee United duo arrived late and Brown said: 'The Dundee United boys have been to Barlinnie prison trying to persuade Duncan Ferguson to return to Tannadice. But Duncan prefers to stay where he is.'
Online thaddeus

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4210 on: June 26, 2023, 03:34:06 pm »
RIP Craig Brown.  It's hard to believe he was 82 years old.

I didn't known much about his playing career and it seems it's because there wasn't much to know.  50-odd career appearances before retiring due to injury in his mid-20s.

I found this on his Wiki page...
Quote from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Craig_Brown_(footballer,_born_1940)
He got his first managerial job as part-time manager of Clyde in 1977, where he spent ten seasons  winning the Second Division championship in his first season  whilst also working as a primary school head teacher then a lecturer in primary education at Craigie College, Ayr.
The bloke did it the hard way!
Offline Aldo1988

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4211 on: June 26, 2023, 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on June 26, 2023, 02:46:11 pm
Craig Brown once said: 'I was Rangers' third choice right-back. Behind an amputee and a Catholic.'

Another time he was addressing a meeting of Scottish Premier League managers and assistants while he was national team manager and Duncan Ferguson was in jail. The Dundee United duo arrived late and Brown said: 'The Dundee United boys have been to Barlinnie prison trying to persuade Duncan Ferguson to return to Tannadice. But Duncan prefers to stay where he is.'


Cheeky bastard  ;D ;D ;D ;D
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4212 on: June 26, 2023, 07:20:35 pm »
RIP, always seemed like one of the good guys.
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4213 on: June 26, 2023, 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on June 26, 2023, 07:20:35 pm
RIP, always seemed like one of the good guys.
Aye, RIP Craig
Online andy07

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4214 on: June 26, 2023, 09:17:34 pm »
RIP Craig. Always seemed a nice guy.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4215 on: Today at 11:01:00 am »
Mad that the highest transfer fee paid by a Scottish club is still £12m for Tor Andre Flo by Rangers 23 years ago.
The top 100 fees paid have all been by Celtic or Rangers.
8 of the top 10 were made 20+ years ago, with only Odsonne Edouard and and Christopher Jullien to Celtic coming in the last 5 years.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4216 on: Today at 11:03:28 am »
The Scottish market is very much based on loans and frees these days. The OF can, of course, offer better wages so their quality of choice in that market is better. The rest of the teams are pretty much scrabbling over the Frees from each other and Loans from their contacts in England.
Online thaddeus

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4217 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:01:00 am
Mad that the highest transfer fee paid by a Scottish club is still £12m for Tor Andre Flo by Rangers 23 years ago.
The top 100 fees paid have all been by Celtic or Rangers.
8 of the top 10 were made 20+ years ago, with only Odsonne Edouard and and Christopher Jullien to Celtic coming in the last 5 years.
It certainly gives some context to the (lack of) achievements in Europe by Celtic and, to a lesser extent, Rangers.  They're realistically middling Europa League teams or potentially contenders for Conference League (but I don't see any scenario whereby either would ever enter the Conference League).  They're hugely out of their depth in the Champions League.

Outside of the Glasgow clubs it seems to be a steady stream of players to and from the English Championship (this being a recent example: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66067678.  Preston to Hearts then back to Swansea despite Hearts apparently trying very hard to keep him).

I don't really know how or even if Scottish football can break out of that rut.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4218 on: Today at 11:38:31 am »
Some of the players Postecoglu signed for Celtic would fetch a decent price if sold, especially a few of the Japanese lads.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4219 on: Today at 04:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:01:00 am
Mad that the highest transfer fee paid by a Scottish club is still £12m for Tor Andre Flo by Rangers 23 years ago.
The top 100 fees paid have all been by Celtic or Rangers.
8 of the top 10 were made 20+ years ago, with only Odsonne Edouard and and Christopher Jullien to Celtic coming in the last 5 years.

20+ years ago, the Old Firm clubs were amongst the top clubs in the UK with the highest wage bills, which did reflect in quality of players thery could sign.


I'm not surprised rest of the SPL sign players on loans or free transfer, they can't afford both in transfer fees & wages that the Old Firm can, well certainly Celtic.

 If Celtic are struggling [yes i know ;D] Celtic can go out & buy a player for £10-£20 million with the revenue they generate, i know £10-£20 million won't get you much these days, none of the other Scottish clubs can afford that, not sure Rangers finances are like theses days given their financial meltdowns, but i don't think even they can afford what Celtic can pay.

Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4220 on: Today at 04:34:57 pm »
Proper football though Scotland, I can see me watching Raith Rovers v Falkirk in the future if English football carries on the way it is
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4221 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:31:01 pm
20+ years ago, the Old Firm clubs were amongst the top clubs in the UK with the highest wage bills, which did reflect in quality of players thery could sign.


I'm not surprised rest of the SPL sign players on loans or free transfer, they can't afford both in transfer fees & wages that the Old Firm can, well certainly Celtic.

 If Celtic are struggling [yes i know ;D] Celtic can go out & buy a player for £10-£20 million with the revenue they generate, i know £10-£20 million won't get you much these days, none of the other Scottish clubs can afford that, not sure Rangers finances are like theses days given their financial meltdowns, but i don't think even they can afford what Celtic can pay.
Rangers were financial cheats though, long before The Plastics, Abu Dhabi, Qatari FC and Saudi Arabia.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4222 on: Today at 05:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:20:54 pm
Rangers were financial cheats though, long before The Plastics, Abu Dhabi, Qatari FC and Saudi Arabia.

Rangers went bankrupt because of it, & the reformed club was forced to start in the 4th tier. ;D
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4223 on: Today at 05:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Proper football though Scotland, I can see me watching Raith Rovers v Falkirk in the future if English football carries on the way it is

I gave up when Killie got promoted back to the SPL because its pointless. A fixed game. Friends of mine have gone further-they now travel to watch junior football instead.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4224 on: Today at 06:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Rangers went bankrupt because of it, & the reformed club was forced to start in the 4th tier. ;D
Hopefully a portent of the future.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4225 on: Today at 07:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Proper football though Scotland, I can see me watching Raith Rovers v Falkirk in the future if English football carries on the way it is

I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy and I am a Falkirk season ticket holder.

Our record fee for a player was Derek Ferguson for £250,000 back around 1992. The game is on it's arse up here since the Old Firm started buying foreigners instead of using the domestic food chain.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4226 on: Today at 08:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:58:59 pm
I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy and I am a Falkirk season ticket holder.

Our record fee for a player was Derek Ferguson for £250,000 back around 1992. The game is on it's arse up here since the Old Firm started buying foreigners instead of using the domestic food chain.

The small leagues kill it as well. Would be better if it was 2 leagues of 16 or 18 instead of making everyone play 4 times just so you can get 4 Rangers/Celtic games in (in addition to the 2 semis/finals they play against each other in the 2 cups).

It can come down to money as clubs will get a bigger pay day from 4 Old Firm home games instead of 2 but it just means less home fans and less interest because it's such a bad product.

Clubs like Dundee United, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs are decent sized clubs (bigger than several clubs currently in the Premier League) but they're reduced to being absolute paupers and playing for 3rd place and the utopia of reaching the group stages of the Conference League.
Online Iska

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4227 on: Today at 08:37:22 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:15:24 am
I don't really know how or even if Scottish football can break out of that rut.
It isnt really a rut though, its probably more accurate to call it its proper level.  You lose sight of how much the big tv deal distorts/corrupts the English game, and then for some of the clubs you have big commercial arms distorting it even further.  What the English clubs pay has almost no relation to their place in the community.

Rangers and Celtic have the commercial arm to some extent, but the other clubs have basically nothing.  I remember a Hibs player got caught drink driving a few years ago and had to state his earnings to the court - it was about forty grand a year.  Theres no possible source of money that can change that.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4228 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:58:59 pm
I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy and I am a Falkirk season ticket holder.

Our record fee for a player was Derek Ferguson for £250,000 back around 1992. The game is on it's arse up here since the Old Firm started buying foreigners instead of using the domestic food chain.
My cousin is an Ayr United season ticket holder, he is from not far from Ayr but he lives over here now in Omagh, so he drives from Omagh to Larne/Belfast and gets the boat to Stranraer for every home game, about 140 miles by car, and then the boat journey in between, he's even got Fridays off from work as part of his contract to allow him to get to all the games, that's dedication.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4229 on: Today at 08:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:39:38 pm
My cousin is an Ayr United season ticket holder, he is from not far from Ayr but he lives over here now in Omagh, so he drives from Omagh to Larne/Belfast and gets the boat to Stranraer for every home game, about 140 miles by car, and then the boat journey in between, he's even got Fridays off from work as part of his contract to allow him to get to all the games, that's dedication.
that boat is 200 odd quid return.That is dedication
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4230 on: Today at 08:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:39:38 pm
My cousin is an Ayr United season ticket holder, he is from not far from Ayr but he lives over here now in Omagh, so he drives from Omagh to Larne/Belfast and gets the boat to Stranraer for every home game, about 140 miles by car, and then the boat journey in between, he's even got Fridays off from work as part of his contract to allow him to get to all the games, that's dedication.

Fair play. I stay about 15 minutes away from Falkirk and usually decide if I'm going or not an hour before kick off, depending on the weather.
