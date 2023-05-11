« previous next »
Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 324926 times)

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4160 on: May 11, 2023, 06:52:29 pm »
40 years ago tonight a team of sheep molesters from Aberdeen beat Real Madrid in Gothenburg to win the European Cup Winners Cup.

The last time Real Madrid lost a European Final, bastards.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4161 on: May 11, 2023, 07:57:50 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on May 11, 2023, 06:52:29 pm
40 years ago tonight a team of sheep molesters from Aberdeen beat Real Madrid in Gothenburg to win the European Cup Winners Cup.

The last time Real Madrid lost a European Final, bastards.

Hang on... we beat Real in '81.... oh shit... 40 years... god, we're old.




;D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4162 on: May 11, 2023, 10:43:54 pm »
The Celtic girls got some performance from the crowd tonight. Can't imagine many ladies teams get that
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4163 on: May 12, 2023, 10:30:52 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on May 11, 2023, 10:43:54 pm
The Celtic girls got some performance from the crowd tonight. Can't imagine many ladies teams get that

Record crowd in Scotland of 9.5k. Good going that.

Arsenal had 60k in for their Champions League semi against Wolfsburg.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4164 on: June 1, 2023, 08:08:03 pm »
Watching Partick v Ross County,disappointed Partick do not run out to "Back of my hand" Yan Dhanda playing at Ross county.Conor randell as well.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4165 on: June 1, 2023, 09:05:13 pm »
Ange to spurs? looks very likely
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4166 on: June 1, 2023, 09:07:23 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June  1, 2023, 09:05:13 pm
Ange to spurs? looks very likely
Him or anyone else going there need their heads feeling.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4167 on: June 1, 2023, 09:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  1, 2023, 09:07:23 pm
Him or anyone else going there need their heads feeling.
Lot of Celtic fans seem happy enough to have Rodgers back. Im going to have to roll out all the old tweets when he left to my in laws  ;D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4168 on: June 1, 2023, 09:25:06 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on June  1, 2023, 09:11:48 pm
Lot of Celtic fans seem happy enough to have Rodgers back. Im going to have to roll out all the old tweets when he left to my in laws  ;D
Perfect fit for them, to be fair.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4169 on: June 1, 2023, 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June  1, 2023, 09:25:06 pm
Perfect fit for them, to be fair.

Rodgers goes very well with the SouthDerryLaggo in-law setup...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 05:21:21 pm »
.
The Scottish FA Cup Final today - a 5.30pm kick off.





Celtic v Inverness CT


Celtic XI: Hart, Johnston, Starfelt, Iwata, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Jota, Kyogo, Maeda.
Subs: Siegrist, Bernabei, Abada, Haksabanovic, Turnbull, Oh, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh.

Inverness XI: Ridgers, Duffy, Harper, Deas, Devine, Welsh, Allardice, Henderson, Carson, Shaw, Mckay.
Subs: C Mackay, Doran, Samuels, D Mackay, MacGregor, Hyde, Delaney, Woods, Boyd.


https://twitter.com/ScottishCup : www.scottishfa.co.uk/scottish-cup : https://twitter.com/CelticFC : https://twitter.com/ICTFC
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_Cup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Scottish_Cup


The match is live in the UK on... BBC One Scotland, BBC Scotland, Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/65747127

The match being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4643452/celtic-vs-inverness-ct


Streams: https://vipleague.im/scottish-cup-final-celtic-vs-inverness-caledonian-thistle-streaming-link-1 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?126 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?551 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?224 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?127 & https://elixx.xyz/evalencia.html & https://nk.freestreams-live1.tv/viaplay-sports-1 & https://nk.freestreams-live1.tv/bbcscotland & https://hesgoal1.com/event/1136593/celtic-inverness-ct

& https://sportshub.fan/event/celtic_inverness_137215250 & https://totalsportk.org/soccer/celtic-inverness-ct/1136593 (multiple streams)


Let's hope they'll be dancing on the streets of Inverness Caledonian Thistle tonight... ;D

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 05:23:53 pm »
Celtic 1/18 to win, I've never seen odds like that before in a cup final.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:23:53 pm
Celtic 1/18 to win, I've never seen odds like that before in a cup final.

Kin' ell. Barney will be all over that ;D

C'mon Inverness! Commentator just said Inverness are at 33/1 at some places.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm
Kin' ell. Barney will be all over that ;D

C'mon Inverness! Commentator just said Inverness are at 33/1 at some places.
I'm seeing 14s in play. Things are looking up 😂
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 06:14:52 pm »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 07:04:45 pm »
Do they even enjoy winning any of these trophies? It's a fucking joke.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 pm »

Celtic 2 - [1] Inverness; Daniel Mackay goal on 85' - https://streamin.me/v/65fcd446 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1665059627531390977

Celtic [3] - 1 Inverness; Jota goal on 90+1' - https://streamin.me/v/680f228d & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1665061223514402816?


3-1; full-time.


Live blog/match report: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2023/jun/03/celtic-v-inverness-caledonian-thistle-scottish-cup-final-2023-live-score-updates

BBC reports: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/65747127 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65730831


'A world record EIGHT domestic Trebles for #CelticFC! 🥇🍀' - https://twitter.com/celticfc/status/1665061898922999810



'HIGHLIGHTS | Celtic 3-1 Inverness CT | Scottish Cup and record breaking 8th domestic treble secured' - 7 minute highlights video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VB7-cfKZOQ4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VB7-cfKZOQ4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VB7-cfKZOQ4

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:45 pm
Do they even enjoy winning any of these trophies? It's a fucking joke.
A world record eighth domestic treble.  It must lose a bit of its sparkle after a while.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:17:17 pm
A world record eighth domestic treble.  It must lose a bit of its sparkle after a while.

I saw a mate of mine and his Dad on Facebook today, from Glasgow, and they were dressed up in Green white and yellow suits and all that. I couldn't help but wonder why they bother. I mean where's the buzz? Unless they play Rangers they're guaranteed to win the cups. And unless Rangers are as good as them, they're guaranteed to win the league every year. There's literally no way they lose.

Playing Fifa on Amateur mode.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 10:28:59 am »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:21:43 pm
I saw a mate of mine and his Dad on Facebook today, from Glasgow, and they were dressed up in Green white and yellow suits and all that. I couldn't help but wonder why they bother. I mean where's the buzz? Unless they play Rangers they're guaranteed to win the cups. And unless Rangers are as good as them, they're guaranteed to win the league every year. There's literally no way they lose.

Playing Fifa on Amateur mode.
If Rangers wouldn't have been caught financially cheating and demoted then I think they'd still be neck and neck with Celtic every year, so that isn't Celtics fault that their biggest rivals cheated.

However, your point about the lack of competitiveness is correct, being a fan of famous Scottish teams like Hearts, Hibs, Dundee UTD and Aberdeen, going into each season knowing you've got absolutely zero chance of winning the title, and a very slender chance of winning a cup must deflate you every year before a ball is kicked.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:28:59 am
If Rangers wouldn't have been caught financially cheating and demoted then I think they'd still be neck and neck with Celtic every year, so that isn't Celtics fault that their biggest rivals cheated.

However, your point about the lack of competitiveness is correct, being a fan of famous Scottish teams like Hearts, Hibs, Dundee UTD and Aberdeen, going into each season knowing you've got absolutely zero chance of winning the title, and a very slender chance of winning a cup must deflate you every year before a ball is kicked.

A full season under Beale, Celtic losing Ange, I predict we'll have a lot tighter race next season.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 10:56:20 am »
Celtic will surpass Rangers on league titles and trophy count soon and will hold all the aces with a European Cup to boot.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 10:56:26 am »
Can't help but feel that Gerrard left Rangers too soon by accepting the Villa job. It's set both him and Rangers back a couple of seasons in their progress. Gerrard especially could have done with a couple more seasons competing for trophies in Scotland and gaining experience in European competitions.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: demain on Today at 10:56:26 am
Can't help but feel that Gerrard left Rangers too soon by accepting the Villa job. It's set both him and Rangers back a couple of seasons in their progress. Gerrard especially could have done with a couple more seasons competing for trophies in Scotland and gaining experience in European competitions.

It was a mad decision from Gerrard, thought it at the time, but he was obviously desperate for that massive 'Premier League experience' ASAP.

They had a big drop off in the league when GVB came in, I think Gerrard would have took them to the title again that season. As well as that, if they still went to the Europa League final under an inferior manager I see no reason why Stevie couldn't have taken them there, he'd turned them into respectable performers in Europe. In general I just think he should have seen that season out instead of joining a struggling Villa side where 'success' is hard to measure with so many contenders above them. Emery has done really well but I still suspect they'll drop off again a bit in the league next season. Was just the wrong move at the wrong time for both parties.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 12:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:28:59 am


However, your point about the lack of competitiveness is correct, being a fan of famous Scottish teams like Hearts, Hibs, Dundee UTD and Aberdeen, going into each season knowing you've got absolutely zero chance of winning the title, and a very slender chance of winning a cup must deflate you every year before a ball is kicked.
Just like the majority of fans of Premier League clubs who aren't owned by sportswashers.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 01:10:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:26:09 am
It was a mad decision from Gerrard, thought it at the time, but he was obviously desperate for that massive 'Premier League experience' ASAP.

They had a big drop off in the league when GVB came in, I think Gerrard would have took them to the title again that season. As well as that, if they still went to the Europa League final under an inferior manager I see no reason why Stevie couldn't have taken them there, he'd turned them into respectable performers in Europe. In general I just think he should have seen that season out instead of joining a struggling Villa side where 'success' is hard to measure with so many contenders above them. Emery has done really well but I still suspect they'll drop off again a bit in the league next season. Was just the wrong move at the wrong time for both parties.

He might have been given the nod that there was no money to spend in the future and thought he'd got all the managerial cred he could get out of managing a scottish club, they spent enough that one summer for him to stop Celtic getting their 10 in a row nad have cut back since then.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:56:20 am
Celtic will surpass Rangers on league titles and trophy count soon and will hold all the aces with a European Cup to boot.

Perhaps. Although what I would say, is that Beale, despite taking on a bit of a fecked up squad, with players like Morelos and Kent who obviously wanted to be elsewhere, actually bettered Ange's points total over the same period.

Rangers actually finished with 92 points. A 5% drop off from an Angeless Celtic team and a 5% better points total from a revamped Beale's team could make all the difference
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 06:40:01 pm »
.
The Relegation/Promotion PlayOff - 2nd leg : Ross County vs Partick Thistle

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_Scottish_Premiership#Final : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/scotland/premiership


Partick led 2-0 from the 1st leg...

Ross County 0 - [1] Partick Thistle [0-3 on agg.]; Aidan Fitzpatrick 43' - https://streamja.com/KVmKq

Ross County [1] - 1 Partick Thistle [1-3 on agg.]; Yan Dhanda penalty 71' - https://streamja.com/naJrA

Ross County [2] - 1 Partick Thistle [2-3 on agg.]; Simon Murray 72' - https://streamja.com/27rQz

Ross County [3] - 1 Partick Thistle [3-3 on agg.]; George Harmon 90'+1' - https://streamja.com/q1pNX


Had 10 minutes of injury time... Now into 30 minutes of extra-time - cracking enjoyable match, this ;D

https://vipleague.im/ross-county-vs-partick-thistle-streaming-link-1 & https://elixx.xyz/ajax.html & https://nk.freestreams-live1.tv/channel-11 - or live on Sky Sports Football
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 06:52:00 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 07:04:45 pm
Do they even enjoy winning any of these trophies? It's a fucking joke.

I'd imagine they only really enjoy beating Rangers, or if it's a close title race with Rangers. A bit like City yesterday would have enjoyed it a lot more because they beat United, rather than a routine win against someone else. The seasons Rangers were in the lower leagues were basically a waste of time for them, although Celtic missed out on a few trebles then with unexpected cup exits.

Celtic and Rangers - and Scottish football - would be better off if they pissed off to the English leagues. It's all well and good getting CL football fairly regularly but when you get smashed in every game (Rangers set the record for worst ever group stage performance this season) what's the point? They get less revenue than the likes of Bournemouth even in Europe.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:52:00 pm

Celtic and Rangers - and Scottish football - would be better off if they pissed off to the English leagues.
Let them continue to spew their sectarian shite where they are and leave us alone.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 07:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:56:52 pm
Let them continue to spew their sectarian shite where they are and leave us alone.

Couldn't agree more. Let the Scots arguing over centuries old Irish politics stay in Scotland, the weirdos.
