Can't help but feel that Gerrard left Rangers too soon by accepting the Villa job. It's set both him and Rangers back a couple of seasons in their progress. Gerrard especially could have done with a couple more seasons competing for trophies in Scotland and gaining experience in European competitions.



It was a mad decision from Gerrard, thought it at the time, but he was obviously desperate for that massive 'Premier League experience' ASAP.They had a big drop off in the league when GVB came in, I think Gerrard would have took them to the title again that season. As well as that, if they still went to the Europa League final under an inferior manager I see no reason why Stevie couldn't have taken them there, he'd turned them into respectable performers in Europe. In general I just think he should have seen that season out instead of joining a struggling Villa side where 'success' is hard to measure with so many contenders above them. Emery has done really well but I still suspect they'll drop off again a bit in the league next season. Was just the wrong move at the wrong time for both parties.