I saw a mate of mine and his Dad on Facebook today, from Glasgow, and they were dressed up in Green white and yellow suits and all that. I couldn't help but wonder why they bother. I mean where's the buzz? Unless they play Rangers they're guaranteed to win the cups. And unless Rangers are as good as them, they're guaranteed to win the league every year. There's literally no way they lose.
Playing Fifa on Amateur mode.
If Rangers wouldn't have been caught financially cheating and demoted then I think they'd still be neck and neck with Celtic every year, so that isn't Celtics fault that their biggest rivals cheated.
However, your point about the lack of competitiveness is correct, being a fan of famous Scottish teams like Hearts, Hibs, Dundee UTD and Aberdeen, going into each season knowing you've got absolutely zero chance of winning the title, and a very slender chance of winning a cup must deflate you every year before a ball is kicked.