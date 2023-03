Awful product. Celtic and/or Rangers win every week every season, everyone plays each other 4 times, 12 team league, Celtic and Rangers have 2 or 3 stands full of their own fans at away games.



The likes of Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and Dundee United are decent sized clubs (English Championship level at least) reduced to absolute paupers every season without a pot to piss in.



The paranoia in Scottish football really bugs me. In laws are Celtic STH and firmly believe the freemasons are behind every bad reffing decision (they sang today, who's the mason in the black?)Sky TV also to blame and the EPL. My in laws are from Motherwell, my suggestion that maybe if everyone in Motherwell supported Motherwell etc then they would have more money and the league be competitive. This obviously was shot down as rubbish and I was told I shouldn't be supporting an English team, being from Ireland, and supporting Celtic instead....