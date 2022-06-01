« previous next »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4000 on: June 1, 2022, 09:41:49 pm »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4001 on: June 1, 2022, 09:42:36 pm »
Feel for Robbo but another one of ours that'll get a mid season rest.

Feel even more sorry for Robbo that he's got to stay and play in the Nation's League where i'm sure he'd rather tell UEFA where to stuff it.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4002 on: June 1, 2022, 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on June  1, 2022, 09:40:59 pm
Well done Scotland, joined in with the boycott of the Qatar world cup, by not qualifying for it. ;D

Never wanted to be there in the first place....
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4003 on: June 1, 2022, 09:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on June  1, 2022, 09:39:56 pm
Fair play to Ukraine, hope we put in a better performance on Sunday than Scotland did tonight.
Who do you refer to as 'us' in international football on a Liverpool forum?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4004 on: June 1, 2022, 09:43:48 pm »
Great Ukrainian counteroffensive at the end.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4005 on: June 1, 2022, 09:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Golyo on June  1, 2022, 09:43:22 pm
Who do you refer to as 'us' in international football on a Liverpool forum?

It seems it's Wales.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4006 on: June 1, 2022, 09:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June  1, 2022, 09:43:17 pm
Never wanted to be there in the first place....
You can't jump on the moral bandwagon now. At least us Irish boycotted the event from the start and didn't even play any qualifiers*


*Do not look this up.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4007 on: June 1, 2022, 10:02:28 pm »
The Scottish goalie for the first goal!

Ukraine were easily superior. Some feat for a team that's not pulled on its boots for 3 months.

And Liverpool should be looking at Mykhalo Mudryk. Never heard of him before tonight. What a talent.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4008 on: June 1, 2022, 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  1, 2022, 10:02:28 pm
The Scottish goalie for the first goal!

Ukraine were easily superior. Some feat for a team that's not pulled on its boots for 3 months.

And Liverpool should be looking at Mykhalo Mudryk. Never heard of him before tonight. What a talent.

Ukraine far better technically and tactically.

Scotland at least have some decent players these days but they've got a Tony Pulis clone as a manager which would be all well and good if they were as shit as they were a few years ago.

It didn't help tonight that Robertson was shattered and Tierney injured.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4009 on: June 1, 2022, 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June  1, 2022, 10:14:33 pm
Ukraine far better technically and tactically.

Scotland at least have some decent players these days but they've got a Tony Pulis clone as a manager which would be all well and good if they were as shit as they were a few years ago.

It didn't help tonight that Robertson was shattered and Tierney injured.

Many fell for the ludicrous myth that Billy Gilmour was an emerging star. That was pretty desperate. And then Scott McTominaytominay. What a player!

Any road they're better out of this ghastly tournament.

Fantastic that Ukraine are through though. (I presume Wales will forfeit)
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4010 on: June 1, 2022, 10:23:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  1, 2022, 10:17:51 pm
Many fell for the ludicrous myth that Billy Gilmour was an emerging star. That was pretty desperate. And then Scott McTominaytominay. What a player!

Any road they're better out of this ghastly tournament.

Fantastic that Ukraine are through though. (I presume Wales will forfeit)

They're not great by any means, but they've got about half a team of decent quality Premier League players at least (not including Gilmour). They could barely muster any not long ago. Similar to Ireland now.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4011 on: June 1, 2022, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June  1, 2022, 10:02:28 pm
The Scottish goalie for the first goal!

Ukraine were easily superior. Some feat for a team that's not pulled on its boots for 3 months.

And Liverpool should be looking at Mykhalo Mudryk. Never heard of him before tonight. What a talent.
He really looked great. Fast, skilful, and brave. Played an exquisite through ball with the outside of his foot. Too bad the player on the receiving has feet made of granite.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4012 on: June 2, 2022, 11:43:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June  1, 2022, 10:23:43 pm
They're not great by any means, but they've got about half a team of decent quality Premier League players at least (not including Gilmour). They could barely muster any not long ago. Similar to Ireland now.

Exactly, we've improved in quality the past few years, Robertson, Tierney, Patterson, McTominay, Mcginn, Gilmour, Armstrong, Adams all premier league players of various quality, McKenna, Hickey & Ramsay all look like joining them.

We lack real quality in key areas, options as forwards being 1 of them. Centre back another although I'm hoping Souttar joining Rangers will bring his game on to another level.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4013 on: June 2, 2022, 02:10:17 pm »
I hope the Reds get one of this pair of showers of shit in the group stage.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4014 on: June 2, 2022, 02:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June  1, 2022, 10:24:04 pm
He really looked great. Fast, skilful, and brave. Played an exquisite through ball with the outside of his foot. Too bad the player on the receiving has feet made of granite.

First to the loose ball every time. Reminded me of Firmino in the way he did that. That's not a skill you can teach. It's pure instinct, and it's very rare.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4015 on: June 2, 2022, 02:29:17 pm »
Scotland is a small country that historically punched well above its weight for the players it produced, but eventually it's just caught up to them with this long drought with no World Cup participations. My feeling is that due to the history, the level of expectations are higher than for Ireland, who can play with the weight off their shoulders. The classic navy blue Scotland top has seemingly become more of a burden to bear than anything, knowing which players have worn it in the past. Having said that, in that category of countries, Denmark and Croatia are exceptions rather than the norm. Larger nations like Sweden, Belgium and Switzerland can go through dry spells as well.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4016 on: June 2, 2022, 02:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on June  2, 2022, 02:29:17 pm
Scotland is a small country that historically punched well above its weight for the players it produced, but eventually it's just caught up to them with this long drought with no World Cup participations. My feeling is that due to the history, the level of expectations are higher than for Ireland, who can play with the weight off their shoulders. The classic navy blue Scotland top has seemingly become more of a burden to bear than anything, knowing which players have worn it in the past. Having said that, in that category of countries, Denmark and Croatia are exceptions rather than the norm. Larger nations like Sweden, Belgium and Switzerland can go through dry spells as well.

Have to agree with you here. It always bemuses me the amount of people in these threads going on about how shit Scotland are, as if they should be some sort of powerhouse. We're a small nation, that probably should have a better qualification record, but we're always going to be a poor side by international standards.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4017 on: June 2, 2022, 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on June  2, 2022, 02:29:17 pm
Scotland is a small country that historically punched well above its weight for the players it produced, but eventually it's just caught up to them with this long drought with no World Cup participations. My feeling is that due to the history, the level of expectations are higher than for Ireland, who can play with the weight off their shoulders. The classic navy blue Scotland top has seemingly become more of a burden to bear than anything, knowing which players have worn it in the past. Having said that, in that category of countries, Denmark and Croatia are exceptions rather than the norm. Larger nations like Sweden, Belgium and Switzerland can go through dry spells as well.

It's not the biggest sport in Ireland either. We know we're shit  :D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4018 on: June 2, 2022, 02:59:47 pm »
Disagree with a lot of that to be honest.  Scotlands expectations have been beaten out of us over twenty years such that you can get quotes this week like Were not a one-tournament wonder, like getting to a 24-team Euros, and not being particularly good when there, was punching above our weight.  I dont think the shirt hangs very heavy anymore - it mightve done once when you had ridiculous incidents like Gary McAllister getting booed out the team, but even those glory days are long gone.

I recognise that my perception is skewed by having grown up in the 80s when we had some genuinely great players and really were underachieving.  But weve still never even made it out a group in eleven tournaments ffs, practically everyone else manages that.  Wed never played a game of knockout football until they introduced playoffs into the qualification process.  Looking at it objectively, thats fairly disgraceful.  Not everyone can be Croatia but we should be aiming higher than that.

Even in the recent crap years theres been some kind of belief about Ireland that they should be mixing it with the big boys, but thats long gone from Scotland - we could never beat Germany or Italy, for example, it just would never happen.  I dont know what it is exactly but ultimately the national team must be a measure of the footballing culture and theres something missing at some basic level, like touch.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4019 on: June 2, 2022, 03:06:47 pm »
What is the case in Sweden is that everyone knows that when in Stockholm, the biggest nations in the world struggle to win because every player sacrifices everything for the yellow and blue. Not to mention having an autumn evening game in the windy drizzle against 40-50 k fans is always a chore. Granted, there have been some scalps in summer too, but none as famous as reaching the World over Italy thanks to a 1-0 November contest setting up a scoreless return leg. Or the time when we beat Spain 2-0 without Zlatan in October 2006 on the way to their dynasty. There's no white flag at all in those games. England, Spain (x2) France and Italy have all suffered high-profile losses away to Sweden in the past 25 years and it's much harder to remember which ones who actually went here to win. Then add a 3-2 win against the Netherlands in 2011 that didn't matter to them because they had won the group, but it still was a scalp. That kind of spirit is something the Scots need to capture. Try and make Hampden an actual fortress thanks to roaring fans and the unpleasant weather.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4020 on: June 2, 2022, 04:14:23 pm »
I dunno, Ive seen that tried many times when it counts and it always ends up with the superior team passing around us and winning comfortably, or replying instantly if we do get a goal, or us buckling under late pressure.  Im thinking Italy in 2007, England in 1999, Germany in 2015.  Netherlands in 2001 is the only recentish time I can recall it working in a big game, but we tried it again a week later to national humiliation.  Id say its just turning out a slightly-too-low level of player.

PS I should take account of them getting booed off last night, maybe those 1990s glory years of high expectations are back!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4021 on: June 2, 2022, 05:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on June  1, 2022, 10:14:33 pm
Ukraine far better technically and tactically.

Scotland at least have some decent players these days but they've got a Tony Pulis clone as a manager which would be all well and good if they were as shit as they were a few years ago.

It didn't help tonight that Robertson was shattered and Tierney injured.

A bit harsh on Clarke. Hes got a very imbalanced group of players to work with & despite that hes actually qualified us for a tournament, just beaten a qualifying record that goes back to the thirties & brought some pride back to the team. We were just very tired & beaten by a better team. I could do without the nations league.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4022 on: July 2, 2022, 01:16:38 pm »
RIP Andy Goram
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4023 on: July 2, 2022, 01:37:15 pm »
That's way too early at 58. RIP.

Was a class keeper back in the 90s.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4024 on: July 2, 2022, 01:52:58 pm »
Aye a shock anyone going that early eh?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4025 on: July 2, 2022, 02:46:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  2, 2022, 01:16:38 pm
RIP Andy Goram

Terrible news.

Celtic manager Tommy Burns acknowledged as much with a neat sense of humour that is not so common in after-match Old Firm chat. ``When I pass away,'' he said, ``it will say on my tombstone: `Andy Goram broke his heart. '''   

Both gone too soon.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4026 on: July 3, 2022, 01:53:47 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  2, 2022, 01:16:38 pm
RIP Andy Goram
BIG time, gone well too soon. Sleep well, Andy.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4027 on: July 4, 2022, 05:25:08 am »
RIP Andy, broke many a Celtic fans heart over the years, was a tremendous goalie.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4028 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm »
Sligo Rovers. Yes Lads
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4029 on: Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm »
Great result for Irish football that but I had no idea this tournament had so many qualifiers. Great for the smaller teams involved but a mad trophy.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 08:14:48 am »

Thanks, Motherwell! Killie no longer have the worst European result by a Scottish team.  :P
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
Great result for Irish football that but I had no idea this tournament had so many qualifiers. Great for the smaller teams involved but a mad trophy.
I've changed my mind on it, its class that tiny teams get to play some European games that would normally never have got a look in. Going to European aways etc
