Disagree with a lot of that to be honest. Scotlands expectations have been beaten out of us over twenty years such that you can get quotes this week like Were not a one-tournament wonder, like getting to a 24-team Euros, and not being particularly good when there, was punching above our weight. I dont think the shirt hangs very heavy anymore - it mightve done once when you had ridiculous incidents like Gary McAllister getting booed out the team, but even those glory days are long gone.
I recognise that my perception is skewed by having grown up in the 80s when we had some genuinely great players and really were underachieving. But weve still never even made it out a group in eleven tournaments ffs, practically everyone else manages that. Wed never played a game of knockout football until they introduced playoffs into the qualification process. Looking at it objectively, thats fairly disgraceful. Not everyone can be Croatia but we should be aiming higher than that.
Even in the recent crap years theres been some kind of belief about Ireland that they should be mixing it with the big boys, but thats long gone from Scotland - we could never beat Germany or Italy, for example, it just would never happen. I dont know what it is exactly but ultimately the national team must be a measure of the footballing culture and theres something missing at some basic level, like touch.