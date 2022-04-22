« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 282645 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3880 on: April 22, 2022, 03:29:44 pm »
Tonight, available on iPlayer (Scotland) channel if you really want to subject yourself to it:

This from The Guardian;
1h ago
13.59
No doubt about the big match this weekend...its Kilmarnock v Arbroath tonight. If Killie win, theyre promoted back to the Premiership, but the real story is if Arbroath win, theyll be one win from going up - which is pretty incredible, given that theyre a part-time side.

Some quotes via the BBC from the two managers, Killies Derek McInnes and Arbroaths veteran, ebullient Dick Campbell

Derek McInnes: Theres been a lot said about Arbroath and what I would say is that they have had three years building that team. I have such a high regard for the players there - they have been so consistent. There are players who would be full-time in any other situation, but they have chosen to be part-time for their own personal reasons.

Dick Campbell: We are now serious contenders for the league. Its bigger than Leicester. A part-time club up there against all the big-time clubs. Its a phenomenon really. Six thousand, our ground holds. Can you imagine this place against Celtic? Its a fascinating place to be for an atmosphere.



Whatever way it goes i won`t be renewing my season ticket next year, i`d rather watch Liverpool on a stream. It`s been nice catching up with old friends and having a few beers, but the football is shockingly bad. Good Luck to Arbroath if they go up, it`ll be fascinating to see a club like that in the SPL. Scotland could have found it`s own Burnley. Dick Campbell and Co. have done an amazing job all things considered. Might be close to a full house tonight, some hubrisitc friends of mine have planned a party for after the game  ::)
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,006
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3881 on: April 22, 2022, 09:41:34 pm »
Well in Kilmarnock  :champ
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,209
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3882 on: April 22, 2022, 09:50:54 pm »
Has Kilmarnock ripped up the artificial pitch yet? If not it will hopefully be gone before the start of next season.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3883 on: April 22, 2022, 10:32:31 pm »
Thats a great way to win a title!

And no, the plastic pitch will stay because it was going to cost £1m to re-lay the grass pitch. A good team should be able to play on anything.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3884 on: April 22, 2022, 10:33:49 pm »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3885 on: April 23, 2022, 12:14:22 am »
What a shame, desperate for Arbroath to be in the league next year. That and the circumstances of the side, along with Dickie Campbell being one of the true characters of football today.

I've often gone up that way on the train to Aberdeen. Their stadium is right next to the North Sea, and I can only imagine what fun it would be to see Celtic and Rangers playing there on some stormy December night.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3886 on: April 23, 2022, 01:21:13 am »
Quote from: mattD on April 23, 2022, 12:14:22 am
What a shame, desperate for Arbroath to be in the league next year. That and the circumstances of the side, along with Dickie Campbell being one of the true characters of football today.

I've often gone up that way on the train to Aberdeen. Their stadium is right next to the North Sea, and I can only imagine what fun it would be to see Celtic and Rangers playing there on some stormy December night.

Might still happen. They will be in the playoffs.

They would be a total culture shock in the SPL, could go one way or another for them, a bit like the game tonight.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,060
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3887 on: April 23, 2022, 07:18:50 am »
I watched most of the second half. It was all Kilmarnock, Arbroath didn't create one chance and barely had an attack. A shame though as they were only 15 minutes away from probable promotion but the equaliser looked inevitable. A draw wouldn't have been bad as Killie would have still had to win away next week, the chances just kept coming though and once they scored they looked like they'd get a winner.

That pitch looks shite though. There's better non-grass pitches in the semi pro leagues here.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3888 on: April 23, 2022, 07:23:11 am »
Got a soft spot for the Lichties.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3889 on: April 23, 2022, 10:12:46 am »
Hopefully Arbroath get up. Won me my first ever bet years ago
Logged
YNWA

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3890 on: April 23, 2022, 01:18:32 pm »
What is this song to the fields of athenry? Cant imagine Im going to like it 
Logged
YNWA

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 11:19:06 am »
Rangers could probably have done without this game today, with the game in midweek.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,082
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 12:14:24 pm »

Decent game so far - http://st.freestreams-live1.com/skysmain


Celtic XI: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Jota, Maeda, Furuhashi.

Rangers XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Bariić, Lundstram, Davis, Arfield, Aribo, Kent, Sakala.


McCoist on comms - despite his love for Rangers, he'll likely do a top professional job, giving credit and praise to the opposition - and see things from a neutral POV. As well as an obvious love for the game itself. Something Neville should take note of. He also does some quality work on quick breakdowns of tactics and movement within his comms - not easy to do at breakneck speed of old firm derbies (or other footy being played at a non-stop pace).

« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,522
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 12:23:19 pm »
Celtic one up. Not the best defender but nicely worked.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,082
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm »

Celtic [1] - 0 Rangers; Jota goal on 21 - www.clippituser.tv/c/blnqlr & https://streamin.me/v/65034ca5
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 