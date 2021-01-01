Tonight, available on iPlayer (Scotland) channel if you really want to subject yourself to it:This from The Guardian;1h ago13.59No doubt about the big match this weekend...its Kilmarnock v Arbroath tonight. If Killie win, theyre promoted back to the Premiership, but the real story is if Arbroath win, theyll be one win from going up - which is pretty incredible, given that theyre a part-time side.Some quotes via the BBC from the two managers, Killies Derek McInnes and Arbroaths veteran, ebullient Dick CampbellDerek McInnes: Theres been a lot said about Arbroath and what I would say is that they have had three years building that team. I have such a high regard for the players there - they have been so consistent. There are players who would be full-time in any other situation, but they have chosen to be part-time for their own personal reasons.Dick Campbell: We are now serious contenders for the league. Its bigger than Leicester. A part-time club up there against all the big-time clubs. Its a phenomenon really. Six thousand, our ground holds. Can you imagine this place against Celtic? Its a fascinating place to be for an atmosphere.Whatever way it goes i won`t be renewing my season ticket next year, i`d rather watch Liverpool on a stream. It`s been nice catching up with old friends and having a few beers, but the football is shockingly bad. Good Luck to Arbroath if they go up, it`ll be fascinating to see a club like that in the SPL. Scotland could have found it`s own Burnley. Dick Campbell and Co. have done an amazing job all things considered. Might be close to a full house tonight, some hubrisitc friends of mine have planned a party for after the game