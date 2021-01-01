Disgusted at that first half performance, we made Celtic look like Man City first half. You can get beat by a better team like we were, we can discuss & analyse tactics or team selection, but to go into an Old Firm game without any desire, intensity or aggression is criminal. It should be the bare minimum for these games.



Celtic are very much improved, but front them up and they can be got at, especially 2nd half when they start to tire, and the Hearts game showed that last week. Even last night, despite how shite we were, we hit the post, crossbar and missed a couple of good chances. But that first half we let them blow us away by being weak & pathetic really.