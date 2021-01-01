« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Meh Scottish Football Thread  (Read 270983 times)

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Kloppite
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3800 on: Yesterday at 08:30:42 pm »
3-0 now, can't say it's undeserved Celtic have been the better team.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
  • YNWA
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3801 on: Yesterday at 08:31:20 pm »
Celtic have been outplaying Rangers I hear, Rangers have been collapsing in the last few weeks.

If Celtic win, they go Top.

Also, Rangers fans were shouting that GVB was an upgrade over Stevie. Sour grapes and all that I suppose.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,000
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 08:32:37 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,670
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 08:33:18 pm »
Hatate has had some half there, two goals and an assist now.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,936
  • Kloppite
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 08:34:21 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:20 pm
Celtic have been outplaying Rangers I hear, Rangers have been collapsing in the last few weeks.

If Celtic win, they go Top.

Also, Rangers fans were shouting that GVB was an upgrade over Stevie. Sour grapes and all that I suppose.

Celtic have bossed the game, could have been 3 up earlier, it's been Celtic vs the Rangers keeper for large parts of the match.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,400
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3805 on: Yesterday at 08:34:56 pm »
What a first half performance. Reminded me of our performance at OT couple months back.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 907
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3806 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm »
I would love us to sign Abada
Logged
YNWA

Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3807 on: Yesterday at 08:39:24 pm »
That was so bad :( Fair to say I won't be watching the second half now.

Already dreading seeing them win the league and get the auto-qualifying to UCL group stage after we did all the hard work over the last couple of years getting the league's co-efficient up high enough for it. lol
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,397
  • Indefatigability
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3808 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm »
You wonder how Rangers are top. That was incredibly one sided.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 907
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3809 on: Yesterday at 08:42:53 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm
You wonder how Rangers are top. That was incredibly one sided.
the stevie g effect?
Logged
YNWA

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3810 on: Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm »
Maybe Gerrard is a decent gaffer.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,156
  • YNWA
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3811 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:58:23 pm
Maybe Gerrard is a decent gaffer.

Hate to say I told you, but the ones who were on the Gerrard thread calling him a negative manager, needs to watch this and see the light.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3812 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm »
Only positive is only one point behind after tonight.  Shocking from Rangers.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,521
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3813 on: Yesterday at 09:17:38 pm »
could have been 5-0, 6-0 any other day.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,521
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3814 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 08:39:10 pm
I would love us to sign Abada
we should sign Abada and Alaba.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,196
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3815 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Well in Celtic. Fuck the c*nts.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3816 on: Yesterday at 09:30:12 pm »
Unreal from Celtic fans in that 1st half. Their fans absolutely love Postecoglou. Lot of them saying the intensity of the football has been getting better and better, and something they have never really seen at Celtic park in the style they do it. 2 games in a row now Rangers have been conceded 3.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3817 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Well in Celtic. Fuck the c*nts.

The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Nasty club.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,196
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3818 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm
The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Nasty club.

Haha . The fucking queen shaggers!!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3819 on: Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm »
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,196
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3820 on: Yesterday at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.

Yeah, had lost 6 of the last 7 i think.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,850
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3821 on: Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm
The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Horid club.

2 horrid clubs in fairness.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3822 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:39:58 pm
Are they saying thats Celtics first win over Rangers in over 2 years? Given how often they play each other thats long overdue.

Think it is yeah, Gerrard had the beating of Celtic every time.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3823 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm »
Great to see a Celtic win all the same. The league has been won at a canter there for the last what, 10 years.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3824 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Aussie here.  I didn't understand the hate when he was first announced.  Yeah he's not a big name but given the time he gets his teams playing decent football.  Made up for him.  Hope this Celtic stint gets his name out there to other top european clubs.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3825 on: Yesterday at 10:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Aussie here.  I didn't understand the hate when he was first announced.  Yeah he's not a big name but given the time he gets his teams playing decent football.  Made up for him.  Hope this Celtic stint gets his name out there to other top european clubs.

Got a lot of shit on his arrival bit is actually making progress with an injury hit squad.  Positive approach and some astute signings.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3826 on: Yesterday at 10:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Aussie here.  I didn't understand the hate when he was first announced.  Yeah he's not a big name but given the time he gets his teams playing decent football.  Made up for him.  Hope this Celtic stint gets his name out there to other top european clubs.

Seems to be a big character anyway. It's not easy for a manager to have a real good connection with fans but he seems to be doing it. Good on him.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,196
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3827 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
  • YNWA
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3828 on: Today at 01:44:35 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm
The scum may have won the battle but they wont won the war.  Nasty club.

Two extremely nasty and pathetic clubs actually.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,760
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3829 on: Today at 07:13:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm
2 horrid clubs in fairness.

Is correct. Its City versus Utd with added bigotry. All cracking people.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3830 on: Today at 07:34:39 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:42:59 pm
2 horrid clubs in fairness.
Absolutely.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3831 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:44:35 am
Two extremely nasty and pathetic clubs actually.

Disagree with that completely. Don't know too much about Rangers as a club but from what I have seen and heard Celtic are a great club. Or are we referring to fans here ?  Of course they have bigot fans I see that with my own eyes every day. Doesn't make them a bad club
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3832 on: Today at 10:35:35 am »
Disgusted at that first half performance, we made Celtic look like Man City first half. You can get beat by a better team like we were, we can discuss & analyse tactics or team selection, but to go into an Old Firm game without any desire, intensity or aggression is criminal. It should be the bare minimum for these games.

Celtic are very much improved, but front them up and they can be got at, especially 2nd half when they start to tire, and the Hearts game showed that last week. Even last night, despite how shite we were, we hit the post, crossbar and missed a couple of good chances. But that first half we let them blow us away by being weak & pathetic really.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3833 on: Today at 11:16:28 am »
So is there a real momentum shift now and will Celtic run away with it? Or is it still in the balance? Do they still have to play each other twice, or only once more?
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,852
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3834 on: Today at 11:19:08 am »
Momentum shift happened a while ago Nick, Celtic have a good manager with a coherent plan and astute signings and now he's got them all playing well together. Rangers on the other hand well they lost their component a few months ago and it wasn't a player.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3835 on: Today at 11:38:19 am »
Celtic well on their way to crashing out in the CL first qualifying stage.

I see Raith Rovers have done a U-turn on Goodwillie. Common sense prevails.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,140
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
« Reply #3836 on: Today at 11:42:06 am »
Good game that....very enjoyable
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 