Adventures in the "Championship".Killie still striving for the same level of incompetence that got them relegated in the first place? Who would have thought that filling your club with loanees and one-year-mercenaries would have been a bad thing and not conducive to good team morale? Or changing your manager multiple times in a single season?It seems the ownership group really lucked out when they hired Steve Clarke and have shown very little such vision since. Tommy Wright (cup winning manager at St.Johnstone) seemed liked a good appointment though. But he could not gel the group and keep us up, even with Kyle Lafferty going through a golden spell in front of goal. Team spirit and cohesion was just not there, and we were totally outplayed by a glorified pub team. Wright remains in charge this season.Things have seemed to have gone better this off-season, Killie getting credit for signing some decent Championship level players and are somehow favourites to win the league. I wouldnt put my money on it, as we lack proven goal-scorers and matchwinners. There have also been a slew of changes to the stadium and its surrounds; the hotel has been renovated with a new bar, replacing the one in the Main Stand which has become a "superstore". Safe-standing and new offices have been placed in the Moffat (home stand, behind the right hand goal). The players brought in have been given some incentive to stay with 2 year contracts.So I, like many others, have been attracted to buy Season Tickets in what should/could be a more relaxed division. I believe the total taken up was 3600+ which equates well to the size of the town and indeed well to the last premiership season. These come with access to "KillieTV" which allows you to watch games online, which is nice if you don`t fancy a midweek, midwinter drive to Arbroath. However, there have been issues: the first game of the season is tonight against local rivals A*r "One for Colin, Never Will" United. The club put a hasty deadline on ST purchase to be (covid safety regulations etc.) eligible for this game. By all accounts they`ve made a pigs ear of it. By necessity fans are being spread around the stadium, but this has in some instances resulted in children being separated from their parents and people who have been told they have these game day tickets not getting them. I guess it`s even more complicated than usual. My confirmation has still not arrived.