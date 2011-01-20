« previous next »
The Meh Scottish Football Thread

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 1, 2021, 05:55:08 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on August  1, 2021, 10:32:29 am
Get in the famous heart of Midlothian.

Very much this.  ;D
Re: The REAL Scottish Football Thread (Old Firm Sine Die)
August 2, 2021, 01:06:49 pm

Adventures in the "Championship".

Killie still striving for the same level of incompetence that got them relegated in the first place? Who would have thought that filling your club with loanees and one-year-mercenaries would have been a bad thing and not conducive to good team morale? Or changing your manager multiple times in a single season?

It seems the ownership group really lucked out when they hired Steve Clarke and have shown very little such vision since. Tommy Wright (cup winning manager at St.Johnstone) seemed liked a good appointment though. But he could not gel the group and keep us up, even with Kyle Lafferty going through a golden spell in front of goal. Team spirit and cohesion was just not there, and we were totally outplayed by a glorified pub team. Wright remains in charge this season.

Things have seemed to have gone better this off-season, Killie getting credit for signing some decent Championship level players and are somehow favourites to win the league  :o . I wouldnt put my money on it, as we lack proven goal-scorers and matchwinners. There have also been a slew of changes to the stadium and its surrounds; the hotel has been renovated with a new bar, replacing the one in the Main Stand which has become a "superstore". Safe-standing and new offices have been placed in the Moffat (home stand, behind the right hand goal). The players brought in have been given some incentive to stay with 2 year contracts.

So I, like many others, have been attracted to buy Season Tickets in what should/could be a more relaxed division. I believe the total taken up was 3600+ which equates well to the size of the town and indeed well to the last premiership season. These come with access to "KillieTV" which allows you to watch games online, which is nice if you don`t fancy a midweek, midwinter drive to Arbroath. However, there have been issues: the first game of the season is tonight against local rivals A*r "One for Colin, Never Will" United. The club put a hasty deadline on ST purchase to be (covid safety regulations etc.) eligible for this game. By all accounts they`ve made a pigs ear of it. By necessity fans are being spread around the stadium, but this has in some instances resulted in children being separated from their parents and people who have been told they have these game day tickets not getting them. I guess it`s even more complicated than usual. My confirmation has still not arrived.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 2, 2021, 02:02:33 pm
Apologies for merging lads - I know why the other thread got started - but most users are gonna get confused if there are two topics for the same thing.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 09:12:52 am

So, a 2-0 at home to A*r. Apologies to Dundee who i called a "glorified pub team" on more than one occasion. They look like Brazil `70 compared to Ayrshire`s lesser team. Apologies also to those of you who may have had the misfortune to watch the game on BBC Scotland. The hoofball was torturous, their keeper time wasting after ten minutes, their pump it to the corner and try for Delap-like throws incredibly tedious. The fact that they opted to do this up until they were 1-0 down then decided they could actually play a bit of football just says it all about them and their coach. This was like a Liverpool-Stoke game from 5-6 years ago.

That, however, is praising Killie too much. They are very much a work in progress who depend upon a 37 year old winger (Chris Burke) to fire in crosses to their young beanpole (Innes Cameron). The young lad did well holding it up, should have scored a couple of headers and eventually put away a controversial penalty. I can`t really comment on that as i was at the far end, having been put their by the computer in charge of the ticketing stramash. My brother, whom i share a family ticket with, was in the same stand upper tier. None of us had people sat next to us. Bizarre. We moved at half-time and sat near mates.

As for the plastic pitch: it`s actually a decent one, but the bounce of the ball is just a little bit higher than you would get on grass and definitely favours those who`ve played on it more. Long through balls often skid too far, which would make you think that playing it on the deck would be the best idea. Both teams were guilty of pumping into the channels too often though, and United seemed to want to smash the moon. Top of the league after beating your local rivals, I shouldnt be negative, but there`s a lot of work to do.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:06:51 pm
Rangers dominated the first half, 0-0 at half time and now 2-0 down inside the first 3 minutes of the second half. Shite.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:06:52 pm
Rangers 2 down.deary me
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:07:05 pm
Rangers in trouble here. 2-0 down. Malmo with 2 goals in 2 minutes.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:22:48 pm
Malmo fans singing.abba songs 😆
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:52:20 pm
What a goal ..2 1
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:53:05 pm
Massive goal for Rangers at the end. Only getting beat by one and an away goal isn't a disaster, and if they get the first goal at home with the fans in you'd more than fancy them.

If they got through to the Champions League proper they'd struggle, money wise it'd be great but in the last couple of years they've competed well in the Europa League
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:55:02 pm
Mistake not keeping kent.great we player.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:55:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  3, 2021, 07:53:05 pm
Massive goal for Rangers at the end. Only getting beat by one and an away goal isn't a disaster, and if they get the first goal at home with the fans in you'd more than fancy them.

If they got through to the Champions League proper they'd struggle, money wise it'd be great but in the last couple of years they've competed well in the Europa League

Away goals have been scrapped.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 07:57:14 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on August  3, 2021, 07:55:02 pm
Mistake not keeping kent.great we player.

Nah don't think he's got the required quality.  It's not like he's been tearing up the Scottish league, he's a very good player up there but some like Curtis would be ruining every team if he played at that level.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:00:37 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on August  3, 2021, 07:57:14 pm
Nah don't think he's got the required quality.  It's not like he's been tearing up the Scottish league, he's a very good player up there but some like Curtis would be ruining every team if he played at that level.
. Lively player .rather have him than minamino .well what ave seen so far .
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:01:41 pm
Quote from: Pradan on August  3, 2021, 07:55:50 pm
Away goals have been scrapped.
when that happen ? Wtf that same in c l proper?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:03:16 pm
Huge goal for them that, still not the best result but given they had some massive missings in Aribo, Kamara and Morelos as well as Jack, Roofe and Hagi only fit for the bench it's not a total disaster.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:04:01 pm
that was a huge huge goal in 90+5 th
still i can see Malmo getting a goal next match
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:05:10 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on August  3, 2021, 08:03:16 pm
Huge goal for them that, still not the best result but given they had some massive missings in Aribo, Kamara and Morelos as well as Jack, Roofe and Hagi only fit for the bench it's not a total disaster.
are they all back in 2nd leg?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:07:23 pm
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:07:45 pm
Quote from: Pradan on August  3, 2021, 07:55:50 pm
Away goals have been scrapped.

Oh yeah, forgot that was coming into play this year, thought they were going to have one final year with that rule

Still not a bad result for Rangers by any means
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:09:53 pm
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 3, 2021, 08:21:13 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on August  3, 2021, 08:05:10 pm
are they all back in 2nd leg?

Kamara is still banned I think. Morelos is training but not sure how fit he'll be after hotel quarantine etc. Haven't seen about the rest but they could badly do with Aribo available.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 5, 2021, 04:48:41 pm
Cetlic looking for three defeats in three different competitions already this season.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 5, 2021, 08:17:01 pm
St Johnstone 1-0 up away to Galatasaray. Muslera brings the striker down, red card and penalty scored. How the mighty(ish) have fallen.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 5, 2021, 10:37:20 pm
Great night for Scottish football. What a job Callum Davidson has done at St Johnstone. Two cup wins and going into a second leg with an away goal advantage against Galatasaray.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 5, 2021, 10:48:10 pm
Quote from: OOS on August  5, 2021, 10:37:20 pm
Great night for Scottish football. What a job Callum Davidson has done at St Johnstone. Two cup wins and going into a second leg with an away goal advantage against Galatasaray.
no away goals, but yeah he's done a sensational job. Hope they get the win
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 7, 2021, 02:04:37 pm
Rangers 1-0 down.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 7, 2021, 02:24:59 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  7, 2021, 02:04:37 pm
Rangers 1-0 down.
beat . United played well .chased everything down .deserved win
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 7, 2021, 02:26:44 pm
Awful week for Rangers. Lost in the Champions League and now pissed away their long unbeaten league record.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
August 8, 2021, 06:15:57 pm
Celtic bouncing back 6-0 in front of 25k fans. Hat trick on debut from Kyogo Furuhashi. I do wonder what they actually paid for him.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Yesterday at 08:55:15 am
I watched the Killie game against Queen of the South on the official stream. 1100 fans were at the game, a significant but limited amount travelling fans.

Queens played significantly better football than Ayr, but also had a very obvious plan to thwart Killie. Their left back (Nditi?) was employed as a man marker on Chris Burke and possibly came out of the game as MotM, though he was fortunate to have a lenient referee turning a blind eye to some of his challenges. It seems Killie have decided that being tight at the back and not giving much away is the way to go. Our centre forward Innes Cameron had a poor game. He`s a big lad and lays the ball off well, but hardly looks like a goal threat. Especially with Burke shackled, our left winger Fraser Murray ineffective and not much coming out of midfield.

Queens were hampered by their goalkeeper Rae going off after a nasty, accidental collision with Haunstrup (knee to the face apparently breaking his nose). They had to bring on a 17 year old for his debut and the young lad made one brilliant save after his first touch had been to give away a FK inside the box when he was forced to save a passback.

Killie got their goal when the sharp looking loanee, from Middlesborough, Burrell set up our RB Jason Naismith to fire home after the 90th minute. It had been a pretty frustrating game, and it will probably be a frustrating season. Can`t believe we`re 4/5 to win the Championship.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 08:19:14 pm
Rangers 1-0 up
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 08:32:02 pm
Huzzah.

Come on Stevie.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 08:48:09 pm
Been a tight game since the goal but Malmo just had someone sent off at the end of the first half.  Thought it was a little iffy, but Rangers should really push on from here.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 08:48:21 pm
Delightfully monikered Bonke Innocent sent off for Malmo.

Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 08:54:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:48:21 pm
Delightfully monikered Bonke Innocent sent off for Malmo.



Bit harsh as well.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 09:00:48 pm
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 09:03:58 pm
Anyone have a stream for the game?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 09:06:09 pm
