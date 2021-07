McGregor, Tavernier, Edouard and Morelos would all be upgrades to our 25 man squad. And that's just from the 2 Glasgow clubs I've seen a bit of.



McGregor? We've got 7 midfielders that are better than him at the very least. Tavernier, we're a bit thin at RB but I doubt he'd even get a kick ahead of Milner in that position. The step up really is massive. The top 4 squads in England are absolutely stacked. There are some players that could make it England but it wouldn't be at our or our rivals' level right now in my opinion. You look at somebody like Ryan Kent as somebody else mentioned; one of if not the best player in Scotland but wouldn't get near our team even with an injury crisis eclipsing last season. Ajer, one of if not the best CB in Scotland has joined Brentford. This is about right I think.