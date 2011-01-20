« previous next »
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 28, 2021, 04:15:41 pm
Kennedy to sign as manager full time?

It'll be de ja vu with Lennon - going from 'they've shot the wrong Lennon' last season to 'they've shot the wrong Kennedy' next year.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 28, 2021, 11:53:25 pm
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 12:08:59 am
ScottishGoon:
https://twitter.com/JPercyTelegraph/status/1398386630734618625?s=19

They only want Postecoglou because he hold's the record for the longest undefeated streak in Australian sport: 36 games.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 12:40:14 am
Ange would do well there.  Other than with the junior national teams he's been an exceptional manager everywhere he's coached.  Not sure he can be blamed the failures of the young socceroos either - the talent pool at the time was somewhat sparse with only one of them going on to be a regular in socceroos squads.  He's also an angry, angry man.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 04:42:23 am
Ange will be great only if given time (which won't happen). Plays a possession based style very similar to Brendan Rodgers and has received praise in the past from Brendan and also Pep Guardiola. At the 2014 World Cup, Australia played Netherlands (who days earlier beat Spain 5-1) off the park for 60+ minutes before losing because of a goalkeeper error.

The Celtic fans won't have any patience for an Australian though. He has deserved a shot in Europe for many years, however I assumed it'd be in the Dutch league or similar.

He has absolute contempt for the media as well. Regularly came to blows with the media in Australia which resulted in him leaving only months before the 2018 World Cup despite achieving qualification. I'd be very keen to see his exchanges with Chris Sutton.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 12:33:54 pm
Had a peek on some of the twitter threads - wow.  Hope that's just representative of Celtic support rather than Scottish football in general because my god they outrageously arrogant for their stature in the game.   One idiot actually said "we dont have time to gamble".  You're Celtic in the SPL.  No other club in the world has the time to gamble like you do.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 01:53:04 pm
leroy:
Had a peek on some of the twitter threads - wow.  Hope that's just representative of Celtic support rather than Scottish football in general because my god they outrageously arrogant for their stature in the game.   One idiot actually said "we dont have time to gamble".  You're Celtic in the SPL.  No other club in the world has the time to gamble like you do.

This is a league where if your 2nd your nothing in terms of the Old Firm remember.
This is actually a cross roads for Celtic, that could define the next few years in Scotland. His first proper games will be Champions League qualifiers. If he gets beat in them, & Rangers somehow qualify, Rangers stand to gain £25M.

Not only that, the winners of the league will go straight into next seasons group stage. So if Celtic were to get off to a slow start this season, & struggle to catch Rangers, that's a potential £50M swing in revenue in the space of 12 months, & that's massive in Scotland. That's why Celtic fans wanted to make a 'statement' signing as manager. They need to create a feel good factor back at Parkhead, not to mention build a full new team, & wanted to give themselves the best chance at a fast start. Missing out on their obvious first choice manager & hiring someone most of their fans woyld have needed to google, will put them on the back foot straight away.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 02:38:40 pm
You talk as if it would be different for any other manager.  They've had Neil Lennon for half of the last decade and gave him the job with zero experience.  I'd say Postecoglou has better pedigree than him even now after he's won 5 SPL titles.

What you've said there just reinforces my reaction to be honest.  They're shitting themselves because someone is actually competitive for a change?  Bloody hell.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 29, 2021, 10:50:12 pm
Can we all laugh at Brechin throwing the toys out the pram coz they are going to the Highland League and they want thr Lowland..
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 30, 2021, 11:47:43 am
leroy:


What you've said there just reinforces my reaction to be honest.  They're shitting themselves because someone is actually competitive for a change?  Bloody hell.

You've answered your own post. They thought they had 10 in a row secure. They had the squad advantage, the financial advantage, the experience, it wasnt just going to stop at 10, they thought they were going to dominate for years. The fans got complacent, the board got complacent, they are hurting & now they want immediate response.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
May 30, 2021, 05:59:33 pm
leroy:
You talk as if it would be different for any other manager.  They've had Neil Lennon for half of the last decade and gave him the job with zero experience.  I'd say Postecoglou has better pedigree than him even now after he's won 5 SPL titles.

What you've said there just reinforces my reaction to be honest.  They're shitting themselves because someone is actually competitive for a change?  Bloody hell.

Twitter?

The big issue is not failing to get 10 in a row. I gave up my ST 3 years ago because of dissatisfaction with the Celtic board. The issue is the long term of the club.

Fair enough, folk should not have thrown fences in November, but Celtic's response generally to fans making their voices heard is typical of our boardroom. Absolutley typical of the bullshit of outrage against the wee folk daring to speak up for themselves, because a few folk involved lost their tempers.

The main issue is not someone challenging, it is that we were conpletley unprepared for a challenge, which is negligence and arrogance, for which there is simply no excuse. 

The youth academy structure seems to be failing and the difference from Rodgers is awful...would any of you expect Liverpool not to have permanent expert medical staff etc. For the first team?

The boardroom and other positions stink.
 
I have been in attendance at some of our worst games over the years, watched rangers win 9IAR and none of that made me want to stop. The 2 situations are not comparable.  Context matters a lot. Back then, we had little and almost went bust ourselves. We were lucky to survive and even after we did survive, it took us 6 years to really get back on our feet. We stopped rangers doing 10 by a combination of Harald Brattbak and Ally Mitchell's bootlaces. Walter Smith announced he was leaving too early and I can well believe that had an effect on the rangers squad.

You are not going to get the whole story by reading comments on social media platforms like twitter, with no real context, just emotion from our support, whether that be the ones who are angry because they are so young, they have never experienced a bad Celtic side or the blindly loyal.

When we did the invincible treble in 2016/17 plenty of folk said "that is what you should be doing with your advantages". Maybe it was, but the only reason we managed it, is because of the high standards Rodgers came in and demanded right across the whole place. Because he demanded control, put the work in and led by example.

During one of our games last season, Callum MacGregor could be seen trying to talk tactics on the sideline with Neil Lennon, who looked utterly bemused. MacGregor was one of our standouts under Rodgers, but struggled badly under Lennon.

Go look up the picture of Lawwell and Rodgers from the day Rodgers signed. Lawwell's face is quite a picture. He looks absolutely raging.

Our seeming links to the City group (courtesy of Lawwell and his son, who works at Man City) stinks to the high heavens.

The problem we have is there are too many that think loving your club means being blindly loyal. There are too many that think trophies in a cabinet means a club is run well.

I can take us getting beat, it happens and is part of football. You can't appreciate the good times the way you should, if you never experience some shit times. You can have all the right structures in place and still have bad patches and spells, but at least you know there is a basis to rebuild from.

No one has aright to win everything and I hate to see that nonsense brought into discussions because it is just that, nonsense.

Given the money the fans put in, it is not unreasonable to ask the club to be run in a professional manner. Rodgers to Lennon - appointed in the shower! I mean, if I don't laugh about the fact that Peter Lawwell actually mentioned appointing Lennon in the shower, I will fucking greet!

I know nothing about Ange, but if he thinks players should be training and only have 1 day off, if he thinks analysing games matters and actually believes in tactics, he will be an immediate upgrade on Neil Lennon, who said he never/rarelynwatched our games back and didn't believe in tactics.

The issue is not that Ange may be appointed, but how and why he may be appointed. That is where the big concern is coming from. Yet again, the link appears to be the City Group.

Ange has no idea the shitshow he is walking in to. I never wanted Lennon appointed again. When Neil Lennon returned to Celtic, he was not allowed to bring his own backroom team.

Rangers European run last season was harder to watch than their league win. They were well organised, they showed a heart and determination that this Celtic board appears to believe is beneath them, and which we shouldn't bother with.

Right now, I would take getting rid of the entire boardroom and taking the next 5 - 10 years putting a decent structure in place at all levels across the club.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 04:00:58 am
Celtic fans will come onside when they see how outrageously angry Ange can get at players slacking off in any way.  That and his teams play good football, and he has a history of coaching players at that level. It's a smart appointment, rather than one for the fans.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 06:43:39 pm
Rangers pre-season at Anfield?
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 07:35:57 pm
Medellin:
Rangers pre-season at Anfield?

Follow Follow forum seems to think so.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 09:06:27 pm
Was coming to post the news but yeah lining up a pre season game with Rangers at Anfield.  :D
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 09:09:29 pm
Lad:
Follow Follow forum seems to think so.

And their source is This Is Anfield.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 10:36:23 pm
Sangria:
And their source is This Is Anfield.

😄
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
June 8, 2021, 11:40:25 pm
Sangria:
And their source is This Is Anfield.

Oh well, that's that fucked.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
July 18, 2021, 08:17:00 pm
Mulgrew comes back to his spiritual home. Woohoo!
https://mobile.twitter.com/shedheds/status/1416410533754982408
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 12:32:17 pm
harleydanger:
Celtic fans will come onside when they see how outrageously angry Ange can get at players slacking off in any way.  That and his teams play good football, and he has a history of coaching players at that level. It's a smart appointment, rather than one for the fans.

Aye, remember how mad she used to get at Dirty Den!
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 12:33:19 pm
David in Edinburgh:
Aye, remember how mad she used to get at Dirty Den!
Den got the last laugh by serving her with divorce papers though.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Today at 12:36:13 pm
harleydanger:
Celtic fans will come onside when they see how outrageously angry Ange can get at players slacking off in any way.  That and his teams play good football, and he has a history of coaching players at that level. It's a smart appointment, rather than one for the fans.

You an old roar fan as well? One of my best football moments is the comeback in the last 10 mins of the grand final at Suncorp stadium in 2012
