You talk as if it would be different for any other manager. They've had Neil Lennon for half of the last decade and gave him the job with zero experience. I'd say Postecoglou has better pedigree than him even now after he's won 5 SPL titles.



What you've said there just reinforces my reaction to be honest. They're shitting themselves because someone is actually competitive for a change? Bloody hell.



Twitter?The big issue is not failing to get 10 in a row. I gave up my ST 3 years ago because of dissatisfaction with the Celtic board. The issue is the long term of the club.Fair enough, folk should not have thrown fences in November, but Celtic's response generally to fans making their voices heard is typical of our boardroom. Absolutley typical of the bullshit of outrage against the wee folk daring to speak up for themselves, because a few folk involved lost their tempers.The main issue is not someone challenging, it is that we were conpletley unprepared for a challenge, which is negligence and arrogance, for which there is simply no excuse.The youth academy structure seems to be failing and the difference from Rodgers is awful...would any of you expect Liverpool not to have permanent expert medical staff etc. For the first team?The boardroom and other positions stink.I have been in attendance at some of our worst games over the years, watched rangers win 9IAR and none of that made me want to stop. The 2 situations are not comparable. Context matters a lot. Back then, we had little and almost went bust ourselves. We were lucky to survive and even after we did survive, it took us 6 years to really get back on our feet. We stopped rangers doing 10 by a combination of Harald Brattbak and Ally Mitchell's bootlaces. Walter Smith announced he was leaving too early and I can well believe that had an effect on the rangers squad.You are not going to get the whole story by reading comments on social media platforms like twitter, with no real context, just emotion from our support, whether that be the ones who are angry because they are so young, they have never experienced a bad Celtic side or the blindly loyal.When we did the invincible treble in 2016/17 plenty of folk said "that is what you should be doing with your advantages". Maybe it was, but the only reason we managed it, is because of the high standards Rodgers came in and demanded right across the whole place. Because he demanded control, put the work in and led by example.During one of our games last season, Callum MacGregor could be seen trying to talk tactics on the sideline with Neil Lennon, who looked utterly bemused. MacGregor was one of our standouts under Rodgers, but struggled badly under Lennon.Go look up the picture of Lawwell and Rodgers from the day Rodgers signed. Lawwell's face is quite a picture. He looks absolutely raging.Our seeming links to the City group (courtesy of Lawwell and his son, who works at Man City) stinks to the high heavens.The problem we have is there are too many that think loving your club means being blindly loyal. There are too many that think trophies in a cabinet means a club is run well.I can take us getting beat, it happens and is part of football. You can't appreciate the good times the way you should, if you never experience some shit times. You can have all the right structures in place and still have bad patches and spells, but at least you know there is a basis to rebuild from.No one has aright to win everything and I hate to see that nonsense brought into discussions because it is just that, nonsense.Given the money the fans put in, it is not unreasonable to ask the club to be run in a professional manner. Rodgers to Lennon - appointed in the shower! I mean, if I don't laugh about the fact that Peter Lawwell actually mentioned appointing Lennon in the shower, I will fucking greet!I know nothing about Ange, but if he thinks players should be training and only have 1 day off, if he thinks analysing games matters and actually believes in tactics, he will be an immediate upgrade on Neil Lennon, who said he never/rarelynwatched our games back and didn't believe in tactics.The issue is not that Ange may be appointed, but how and why he may be appointed. That is where the big concern is coming from. Yet again, the link appears to be the City Group.Ange has no idea the shitshow he is walking in to. I never wanted Lennon appointed again. When Neil Lennon returned to Celtic, he was not allowed to bring his own backroom team.Rangers European run last season was harder to watch than their league win. They were well organised, they showed a heart and determination that this Celtic board appears to believe is beneath them, and which we shouldn't bother with.Right now, I would take getting rid of the entire boardroom and taking the next 5 - 10 years putting a decent structure in place at all levels across the club.