Ange will be great only if given time (which won't happen). Plays a possession based style very similar to Brendan Rodgers and has received praise in the past from Brendan and also Pep Guardiola. At the 2014 World Cup, Australia played Netherlands (who days earlier beat Spain 5-1) off the park for 60+ minutes before losing because of a goalkeeper error.



The Celtic fans won't have any patience for an Australian though. He has deserved a shot in Europe for many years, however I assumed it'd be in the Dutch league or similar.



He has absolute contempt for the media as well. Regularly came to blows with the media in Australia which resulted in him leaving only months before the 2018 World Cup despite achieving qualification. I'd be very keen to see his exchanges with Chris Sutton.