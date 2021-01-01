« previous next »
Offline mattD

« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 04:15:41 pm »
Kennedy to sign as manager full time?

It'll be de ja vu with Lennon - going from 'they've shot the wrong Lennon' last season to 'they've shot the wrong Kennedy' next year.
Offline ScottishGoon

« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm »
Online BarryCrocker

« Reply #3482 on: Today at 12:08:59 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 11:53:25 pm
https://twitter.com/JPercyTelegraph/status/1398386630734618625?s=19

They only want Postecoglou because he hold's the record for the longest undefeated streak in Australian sport: 36 games.
Offline leroy

« Reply #3483 on: Today at 12:40:14 am »
Ange would do well there.  Other than with the junior national teams he's been an exceptional manager everywhere he's coached.  Not sure he can be blamed the failures of the young socceroos either - the talent pool at the time was somewhat sparse with only one of them going on to be a regular in socceroos squads.  He's also an angry, angry man.
Online OzBomber

« Reply #3484 on: Today at 04:42:23 am »
Ange will be great only if given time (which won't happen). Plays a possession based style very similar to Brendan Rodgers and has received praise in the past from Brendan and also Pep Guardiola. At the 2014 World Cup, Australia played Netherlands (who days earlier beat Spain 5-1) off the park for 60+ minutes before losing because of a goalkeeper error.

The Celtic fans won't have any patience for an Australian though. He has deserved a shot in Europe for many years, however I assumed it'd be in the Dutch league or similar.

He has absolute contempt for the media as well. Regularly came to blows with the media in Australia which resulted in him leaving only months before the 2018 World Cup despite achieving qualification. I'd be very keen to see his exchanges with Chris Sutton.
