The Meh Scottish Football Thread

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3400 on: March 5, 2021, 04:02:29 pm
Be interesting to see how Celtic play it if Rangers win first. Seen a lot of Celtic fans say they want to drop points so Rangers can't win it at their place. Can understand to be fair, it'd make me sick to see Everton or Utd do it at Anfield, fans or not.
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3401 on: March 5, 2021, 04:13:30 pm
Or win at the weekend, beat Rangers at Celtic Park and then celebrate stopping them win for a week
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3402 on: March 5, 2021, 04:15:30 pm
Yeah but think their point is they've been hopeless this season, haven't even scored a goal against Rangers yet so the chances of doing that aren't good.
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3403 on: March 8, 2021, 08:15:32 am
It looks like Killie are getting relegated for the first time in 30 years. Now, about those league reconstruction talks...😉
andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,911
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3404 on: March 8, 2021, 09:48:07 am
Quote from: KillieRed on March  8, 2021, 08:15:32 am
It looks like Killie are getting relegated for the first time in 30 years. Now, about those league reconstruction talks...😉

What are your views on the artificial pitch?  Advantage or disadvantage in overall terms?
KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,300
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3405 on: March 8, 2021, 03:18:32 pm
Quote from: andy07 on March  8, 2021, 09:48:07 am
What are your views on the artificial pitch?  Advantage or disadvantage in overall terms?

I have no idea to be honest. I think good players should beat bad players on any surface. They were going to rip it up and replace it, but the costs were prohibitive. The worst thing they ever did was build that white elephant of a stadium, its never full & the stands resulted in the best pitch in Scotland being ruined & replaced with the plastic one. Still, Elton John & Rod Stewart were able to play gigs on it 🙄
Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3406 on: March 9, 2021, 09:20:16 am
For those interested in Scottish Fitba out with the Glasgow 2, Aberdeen sacked their Management Team late yesterday evening. McInnes was in charge for 8 years there, winning 1 Trophy.
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3407 on: March 9, 2021, 10:06:01 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on March  9, 2021, 09:20:16 am
For those interested in Scottish Fitba out with the Glasgow 2, Aberdeen sacked their Management Team late yesterday evening. McInnes was in charge for 8 years there, winning 1 Trophy.

Any names being banded about early?
Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3408 on: March 15, 2021, 11:34:28 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on March  9, 2021, 10:06:01 am
Any names being banded about early?

Steven Glass with Scott Brown Player/Coach .

However, Robbie Fowler seemed to throw his name in the hat during his Podcast.
frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
  • Weve been to...
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3409 on: March 16, 2021, 12:20:10 am
Chris Wilder to Celtic?
ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3410 on: March 16, 2021, 09:00:53 am
Quote from: frag on March 16, 2021, 12:20:10 am
Chris Wilder to Celtic?

Would be a strange 1 because was 1 of the reasons that he left Sheffield Utd not that he didn't want to work under a DoF type figure, & yet that's the way Celtic are apparently looking to restructure? In saying that, they might still come to an agreement over roles & responsibilities.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3411 on: March 21, 2021, 12:42:49 pm
Morelos with his first ever Old Firm goal.
Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3412 on: March 21, 2021, 12:52:42 pm
Fine technique from Kent for his chance,pity it didn't go in.
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3413 on: March 21, 2021, 01:53:04 pm
exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,678
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3414 on: March 23, 2021, 02:36:20 pm
Aberdeen - Stephen Glass named new boss, was at Atlanta United II
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3415 on: March 23, 2021, 04:03:53 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on March 23, 2021, 02:36:20 pm
Aberdeen - Stephen Glass named new boss, was at Atlanta United II

Liked him when he was here, popular with the players and well-regarded by the administration at AU as well, apparently.

Don't know whether that will mean anything at Aberdeen, but thought of very well for the job he did over here...
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3416 on: April 1, 2021, 07:45:51 pm
Eddie Howe to Celtic, then. Advanced talks say the BBC.
Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,309
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3417 on: April 1, 2021, 08:55:53 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April  1, 2021, 07:45:51 pm
Eddie Howe to Celtic, then. Advanced talks say the BBC.

Really hope this happens. We've missed someone like Eddie to pay well over the odds for some our players.



Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3418 on: April 18, 2021, 04:41:12 pm
Rangers winning 2-0 against Celtic in the cup atm. Celtic missed a penalty to make it 2-1.
67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3419 on: April 25, 2021, 09:20:37 pm
Take a bow Zander Clark. Goalkeeper scores an extra time goal, saves a couple of pens and knocks Rangers out of the cup.

Edit: The striker's got a touch to rob the keeper of the goal, but he celebrated like it was his anyway.
b_joseph

  • Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3420 on: April 25, 2021, 09:22:14 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on April 25, 2021, 09:20:37 pm
Take a bow Zander Clark. Goalkeeper scores an extra time goal, saves a couple of pens and knocks Rangers out of the cup.
Damn, still a good Rangers season or no?
67CherryRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3421 on: April 25, 2021, 09:23:21 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on April 25, 2021, 09:22:14 pm
Damn, still a good Rangers season or no?
I don't think the fans will be too disappointed, and it gives Stevie room for improvement next season I suppose.
johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3422 on: April 25, 2021, 10:19:35 pm
Mad that keeper scoring with a minute to go.
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,211
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3423 on: April 25, 2021, 11:33:48 pm

Just seen the St Johnstone equalising goal on 120 mins - https://streamja.com/ZJOXW & https://streamja.com/ewLMP

The penalty shootout - https://streamable.com/x9nxhp


Well in St Johnstone and their keeper :)
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,114
  • Kloppite
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3424 on: April 26, 2021, 12:22:50 pm
Watched brief highlights & Rangers should have been out of sight with the chances they missed, looked like one of those typical keeper performances stopping everything, when teams play us.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3425 on: Today at 10:44:57 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe to Celtic then.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Meh Scottish Football Thread
Reply #3426 on: Today at 11:36:01 am
Been listening to a vaguely interesting podcast series The Athletic have done on Rangers fall and rise. Has some good interviews and snippets from people involved with the club but so much more could have been made of it, they really should have gone into far more depth.

As such, you come away from listening to it feeling like you've just been given a glossy version of events that you already knew. No real insight, surprisingly porous content for The Athletic.

Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:44:57 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe to Celtic then.

I think we'll now get a better idea of where he's at as a coach. Taking on a Rangers team in their ascendancy and a position of strength, with arguably the weakest squad Celtic have had in a decade and seemingly not really the appetite to invest too much into the playing staff. I can see him muddling along then picking up some titles once Stevie's moved on to pastures new and that then being enough to get him a better level job back down here.
