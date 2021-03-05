Sounds like Eddie Howe to Celtic then.



Been listening to a vaguely interesting podcast series The Athletic have done on Rangers fall and rise. Has some good interviews and snippets from people involved with the club but so much more could have been made of it, they really should have gone into far more depth.As such, you come away from listening to it feeling like you've just been given a glossy version of events that you already knew. No real insight, surprisingly porous content for The Athletic.I think we'll now get a better idea of where he's at as a coach. Taking on a Rangers team in their ascendancy and a position of strength, with arguably the weakest squad Celtic have had in a decade and seemingly not really the appetite to invest too much into the playing staff. I can see him muddling along then picking up some titles once Stevie's moved on to pastures new and that then being enough to get him a better level job back down here.