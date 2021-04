What are your views on the artificial pitch? Advantage or disadvantage in overall terms?



I have no idea to be honest. I think good players should beat bad players on any surface. They were going to rip it up and replace it, but the costs were prohibitive. The worst thing they ever did was build that white elephant of a stadium, its never full & the stands resulted in the best pitch in Scotland being ruined & replaced with the plastic one. Still, Elton John & Rod Stewart were able to play gigs on it 🙄