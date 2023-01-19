« previous next »
Author Topic: Cat advice thread  (Read 100139 times)

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1080 on: January 19, 2023, 10:08:11 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 19, 2023, 09:55:28 am
Cheers mate, interested in the insight. Shes sat on my lap now while I work, good as gold, as if she didnt try and attack me about 3 times yesterday.
Primary recommendation is to consult a cat psychologist who can meet with her. There's something triggering her, if it's not physical then it's mental. What 'breed' is she, or if she's a moggy, is there any obvious cross-breed? Cats have a whole range of neurological conditions that can affect behaviour at seemingly random points. One of ours is mainly ragdoll and she has the flickering eyes syndrome but is otherwise healthy, if a bit aggressive at times. In your case, it's most likely she has an up until know undiagnosed physical pain trigger, possibly neurological in origin. Have you tried any calming solutions, such as feliway collars or vapour diffuser?

List what the vet has checked, get a 2nd opinion from another one, see if the other one has a view on what else might be causing it, seek out a local cat psychologist.

Also - https://meowtel.com/blog/post/how-to-handle-and-prevent-a-cat-attack
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1081 on: January 19, 2023, 06:06:43 pm »
Cheers for the info. Will take a look at some environmental factors then maybe another vet trip if it continues. Cat psychologist is probably something I cant bring myself to spend money on but well see how it goes.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1082 on: January 19, 2023, 08:45:21 pm »
That is strange!

Have you changed anything around the house? Like moved her littler or her feeding bowls? Denied her access to any spaces she previously enjoyed?

Hopefully its something simple and she returns to her normal self soon!
JFT96.

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1083 on: January 20, 2023, 02:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 19, 2023, 06:06:43 pm
Cheers for the info. Will take a look at some environmental factors then maybe another vet trip if it continues. Cat psychologist is probably something I cant bring myself to spend money on but well see how it goes.

Can appreciate it being an annoying individual outlay, but if you try to imagine the cost spread across all of the happy months & years spent with a happy cat you'll probably find it worth it.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1084 on: January 20, 2023, 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January 20, 2023, 02:05:32 pm
Can appreciate it being an annoying individual outlay, but if you try to imagine the cost spread across all of the happy months & years spent with a happy cat you'll probably find it worth it.
And we can recommend one that we hired to deal with our pissy little kitten ;D Her advice worked. She does online consultations and isn't as expensive as one might think.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1085 on: January 20, 2023, 02:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 19, 2023, 09:55:28 am
Cheers mate, interested in the insight. Shes sat on my lap now while I work, good as gold, as if she didnt try and attack me about 3 times yesterday.

Is she actually aggressive, or does she just get zoomies and is playing a bit rough? Mine will try and nip my legs and feet if I'm not getting up in the morning, but in a friendly way and only if purring and pawing my face hasn't worked.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1086 on: January 20, 2023, 07:23:13 pm »
Cats are the best , so user friendly

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1087 on: January 21, 2023, 04:27:48 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 20, 2023, 02:26:29 pm
And we can recommend one that we hired to deal with our pissy little kitten ;D Her advice worked. She does online consultations and isn't as expensive as one might think.

Cats like to hide and attack,our Titch was a right little bastard for it.

When I'd be washing up he used to love sprinting up and landing on the back of my thighs with all 4 paws and hang there with be squealing and then push himself off,run and hide and then jump me again.

He also latch onto your arm whilst fussing him,right out of the blue.He's
 calmed it a bit as he's got older,but the little twat likes laying on his back,all soft like butter wouldn't melt shit but I know his intentions and I'm sure that the little bastard knows I know as he really hams it up when you ignore him.

Some are just little shits
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1088 on: January 25, 2023, 03:19:33 pm »
Ours doesn't seem himself today he's doing this weird thing where he can't seem to open his mouth. He tried to yawn before and it's like his mouth is glued shut and his jaw is chewing away as if trying to free it. That plus he is out of sorts. I Googled it and it all looks very worrying. He's going the vet in an hour so I'll find out but I hope he makes a liar of me and was just pissing about.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1089 on: January 25, 2023, 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on January 25, 2023, 03:19:33 pm
Ours doesn't seem himself today he's doing this weird thing where he can't seem to open his mouth. He tried to yawn before and it's like his mouth is glued shut and his jaw is chewing away as if trying to free it. That plus he is out of sorts. I Googled it and it all looks very worrying. He's going the vet in an hour so I'll find out but I hope he makes a liar of me and was just pissing about.
Only thing I can offer isnt positive.

Our previous cat had a tumour behind one of his eyes which eventually led to him being unable to open his mouth at which point we had him put to sleep.
But this happened gradually over a couple of months and the initial sign that led to diagnosis was that one of his pupils remained big all the time. Might be completely unrelated if its happened quickly. But youre doing the right thing in getting him to the vets
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1090 on: January 25, 2023, 03:33:22 pm »
Hope the little fella pulls through and it's just lockjaw, treatable.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1091 on: January 25, 2023, 04:11:49 pm »
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1092 on: January 25, 2023, 06:23:14 pm »
Got back a little while ago. She said he doesnt have an infection, heart, lungs and stomach are fine. She said his throat is sensitive when she touched it and its likely hes eaten something which may have scratched his throat. She gave him an anti-inflammatory injection and he seems a bit better.

Quite grateful hes probably just being dramatic as like duvva said above, not being able to open his mouth could have indicated a lot worse.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1093 on: January 25, 2023, 06:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on January 25, 2023, 06:23:14 pm
Got back a little while ago. She said he doesnt have an infection, heart, lungs and stomach are fine. She said his throat is sensitive when she touched it and its likely hes eaten something which may have scratched his throat. She gave him an anti-inflammatory injection and he seems a bit better.

Quite grateful hes probably just being dramatic as like duvva said above, not being able to open his mouth could have indicated a lot worse.
Relieved for you, hope he gets back to himself soon. Hes probably just a bit of a diva like me allegedly
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1094 on: January 25, 2023, 06:39:49 pm »
Phew...!

« Reply #1095 on: January 25, 2023, 09:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on January 25, 2023, 03:19:33 pm
Ours doesn't seem himself today he's doing this weird thing where he can't seem to open his mouth. He tried to yawn before and it's like his mouth is glued shut and his jaw is chewing away as if trying to free it. That plus he is out of sorts. I Googled it and it all looks very worrying. He's going the vet in an hour so I'll find out but I hope he makes a liar of me and was just pissing about.
I've found googling signs of illness in cats wil always tell you its an absolute emergency and they need to see a vet right now!! My suspicion is that its lot of vet sites that want to get you worried and charge you for treating / checking. A lot of stuff seems to come from America too.


Anyway, glad it seems its not too serious, and hopefully he'll be better soon!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1096 on: January 25, 2023, 09:42:16 pm »
On the other hand, it could be cats who wrote those sites just to make us fret and fuss over them 🤔🤣
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1097 on: February 3, 2023, 07:49:04 am »
Not sure if this is the right thread for it, but how long did it take for those of you whose first cat has died to want another one, if it ever happened?

My 17 year old was put down two weeks ago today after saddle thrombosis (managed to get to the vet in time to hold her paw as she went under), and as much as I love cats I have no inclination to even think about it. Don't think it's a case of the ending being too painful, the good times were worth it a million times over, but I just can't see myself loving another cat anywhere near as much as I did Libby which wouldn't be fair. As annoying as she could be, I wouldn't have changed a thing about her besides the odd health issue.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1098 on: February 3, 2023, 08:04:32 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on February  3, 2023, 07:49:04 am
Not sure if this is the right thread for it, but how long did it take for those of you whose first cat has died to want another one, if it ever happened?

My 17 year old was put down two weeks ago today after saddle thrombosis (managed to get to the vet in time to hold her paw as she went under), and as much as I love cats I have no inclination to even think about it. Don't think it's a case of the ending being too painful, the good times were worth it a million times over, but I just can't see myself loving another cat anywhere near as much as I did Libby which wouldn't be fair. As annoying as she could be, I wouldn't have changed a thing about her besides the odd health issue.
Sorry to hear about Libby. She was the same age as our first cat when he was put to sleep. What you describe is exactly how I felt. Id formed such a strong bond with Maurice I didnt think Id be able to feel the same way about another cat

However I think it was about 6 months before we started to think we were missing that companionship, and it was about that time (6 months) that we felt ready to look for another cat. Im sure its different for everyone though. Actually after we lost our second cat Jess very suddenly (same way as Libby by the sounds of things) we found another, Fred, about 3 weeks later.

We are on our third cat since Maurice now and can honestly say weve loved them all equally. Theyve all been different characters but once theyre yours you love them in the same way you did your previous cats. Youll know when/if youre ready to have another, but what you're feeling now is completely natural Id say.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1099 on: February 3, 2023, 08:07:54 am »
Rowan, firstly and foremost in my mind, so sorry to read of Libby's passing. There is solid evidence to support the view that the grief of losing a pet is no less comparable to that of losing a relative or close friend.

There is no easy answer to your question, yet the very asking of it suggests to me that you might be feeling guilty about the idea of having another feline friend in your life and you wonder when "too soon" is "too soon". There is only "too soon" when you create it. Here it's more about processing your loss and the feelings associated with it.

If you're in the space of saying, "I really want another cat in my life.......but I feel guilty...." then that's two conflicting emotions. You're ready when you're ready, be it today, next week or next year - the differentiating factor is whether you allow any negative feelings to override positive ones, e.g. allowing guilt or shame or feelings of selfishness take over the desire to share your life with another living creature.

Why deny yourself that joy?

I posted on here back in 2011 when my Matilda died suddenly of internal organ failure, a few days after my (now ex) wife had accidentally run her over with our car. The grief of that loss hurt badly. It was, I think, over a year before we took in another cat (we had three at the time, so when we took in a new one, it wasn't to 'replace' Matilda but to add to the feline family we already had).

If you want to go to PMs, my partner is a trained peer-counsellor who actually specialises in pet loss grief, believe it or not. She was head of Estonia's equivalent to the RSPCA for many years.

Take care mate.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1100 on: February 3, 2023, 02:52:29 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on February  3, 2023, 07:49:04 am
Not sure if this is the right thread for it, but how long did it take for those of you whose first cat has died to want another one, if it ever happened?

My 17 year old was put down two weeks ago today after saddle thrombosis (managed to get to the vet in time to hold her paw as she went under), and as much as I love cats I have no inclination to even think about it. Don't think it's a case of the ending being too painful, the good times were worth it a million times over, but I just can't see myself loving another cat anywhere near as much as I did Libby which wouldn't be fair. As annoying as she could be, I wouldn't have changed a thing about her besides the odd health issue.

Honestly you will, just give it time

Our cat died at 18 (unfortunately in a violent way) and although we had just got a kitten because we did think she would pass away it was the best thing we did.  We then got another kitten as we decided 2 was better than one just in case something happened again (and it nearly did). 

It's really difficult and my wife still gets upset when she sees our first cat in photos/facebook memories, but she loves the other 2 just as much even though their personalities differ.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1101 on: February 7, 2023, 04:35:32 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on February  3, 2023, 07:49:04 am
Not sure if this is the right thread for it, but how long did it take for those of you whose first cat has died to want another one, if it ever happened?

My 17 year old was put down two weeks ago today after saddle thrombosis (managed to get to the vet in time to hold her paw as she went under), and as much as I love cats I have no inclination to even think about it. Don't think it's a case of the ending being too painful, the good times were worth it a million times over, but I just can't see myself loving another cat anywhere near as much as I did Libby which wouldn't be fair. As annoying as she could be, I wouldn't have changed a thing about her besides the odd health issue.

So sorry for your loss!
You will just love another cat one day. Believe me. And this won't be any kind of betray.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1102 on: February 7, 2023, 09:23:54 pm »
It's very hard to forget about your previous cat, they will always leave a void in your life like a child moving away. I miss mine a lot, he ran away so I have no idea where he is and I drive past my old street every day but no sign of him :( But I love all cats really, every time I see one I try to pet it or give it some biscuits that I keep in my car. As Ziltoid said, give it time. Your love of these furry little things will overpower your grief
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1103 on: February 8, 2023, 01:55:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  3, 2023, 08:07:54 am
There is solid evidence to support the view that the grief of losing a pet is no less comparable to that of losing a relative or close friend.

Undoubtedly. I think what makes it worse is that our feelings towards pets usually aren't that complicated, either. Having that faithful companionship and affection just taken away, we immediately know how to feel, and we feel it, hard. Whilst I've always had cats, my current one is the first that is 'mine' so to speak, and she's about 7 or 8 now. I'm dreading losing her down the line, it will hit harder than any before (even if she is a lazy gubbins).

Rowan, there doesn't need to be any rush into getting a new pet, but I'm sure at some point you'll feel the 'pull' overtakes the guilt and you'll welcome a new friend into your life to make new connections and memories with. Some of the things your new cat does might even remind you of Libby at times, and that might hurt a little at first, but I'd hope in time it helps you remember those times. I wish I remembered some of the cats we had when I was a kid a bit more.
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1104 on: August 23, 2023, 08:30:04 am »
Anyone else's cat turn into a little monster in the summer months?

Mine's about 8/9 years old and has been waking me up anytime between 05:30-06:30 every morning for the last month or so. I can only presume it's the earlier morning light causing her to wake and pester for food, but I always put some crunchies out before I go to bed and she's always been fed around 07:30 so shouldn't be hungry. It's getting immediately frustrating!

I'm moving house next week, which is bound to cause a bit of disruption. Thinking I might get one of the digitally-timed dry food dispensers so encourage her not to be reliant on me.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1105 on: August 24, 2023, 10:53:06 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 23, 2023, 08:30:04 am
Anyone else's cat turn into a little monster in the summer months?

Mine's about 8/9 years old and has been waking me up anytime between 05:30-06:30 every morning for the last month or so. I can only presume it's the earlier morning light causing her to wake and pester for food, but I always put some crunchies out before I go to bed and she's always been fed around 07:30 so shouldn't be hungry. It's getting immediately frustrating!

I'm moving house next week, which is bound to cause a bit of disruption. Thinking I might get one of the digitally-timed dry food dispensers so encourage her not to be reliant on me.
Ah Jack cats waking you up before youre ready is like some sort of rite of passage.

Its like they change where they sleep at times, at some times of year they decide they want to be up earlier and you need to be too.

Its completely normal and as you say the summer months often make a difference due to it getting lighter earlier - they just dont get it when you explain the clocks have gone forward/back :)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1106 on: August 24, 2023, 11:06:00 am »
I've found they sleep longer if you keep them up longer during the day / tire them out more. A bit like kids. ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1107 on: August 24, 2023, 12:18:44 pm »
Just seems to be a brand new thing this year - she's been with me since 2018 and I can't remember it being like this before!
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1108 on: August 24, 2023, 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on August 24, 2023, 12:18:44 pm
Just seems to be a brand new thing this year - she's been with me since 2018 and I can't remember it being like this before!

She can't wait to get out and kill some shit, birds/mice/voles.  It's great isn't it.  Ours is 4:30am on the dot and it's locked in the kitchen.  the youngest is 5:30am and she's allowed to terrorize the local wildlife
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1109 on: September 1, 2023, 05:11:45 pm »
Has anyone heard of feline coronavirus? It starts with that and in some cases it mutates into feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) which is almost always fatal.  :(

I didn't know it was a thing until I lost a cat to it earlier this summer. The cat went from looking and acting completely fine to dying all within a space of 48 hours. The vet couldn't do anything. Apparently it's running rampant in Europe and Cyprus is a hotspot.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1110 on: September 1, 2023, 05:54:02 pm »
^ I'm so sorry you lost one :(

Cat COVID, jesus christ that's awful, how is that a thing, sigh
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1111 on: November 14, 2023, 01:53:08 pm »
We picked up two male kittens (approx 5 months old) from a rescue centre recently. They're both going to the vets tomorrow to get spayed (and chipped). Any advice on how best to treat them / make them comfortable after the surgery? They're indoor cats and can wander around freely downstairs during the day, and at night we lock then in the utility room off the kitchen with cushions & blankets and a scratching post.

One of them is very placid, and the other is a bit of a maniac, especially in the evening, charging around the house and banging into furniture. We don't mind that, as it tires him out. But I'm a bit concerned that he might try that post-snip and injure himself.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1112 on: November 14, 2023, 02:56:03 pm »
Follow the vets advice and they'll be sound.

All ours have ever done is ignore us all & go to sleep.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1113 on: November 15, 2023, 09:59:59 am »
After my cat's surgeries she was very subdued for about half a day, then suddenly sprang into life, not sure if that's how it usually goes. That was or having teeth removed, assume it's quite different for a much more invasive procedure.

Brother has a cat now that's about a year old, think growing up with a toddler has made him basically impervious to being annoyed. Never met one before that will just let complete strangers pick them up and scratch them under the chin.

Slowly starting to feel that I'd like to have a cat again, took a long time to even be able to look at a photo of my old one. Need to move somewhere first though where it's even allowed. Had a moment a few months ago where I'd left a t-shirt thrown on my chair, saw it out the corner of my eye and thought for a split-second that she was curled up there, and then felt like she'd died all over again which wasn't great.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1114 on: November 16, 2023, 10:52:19 pm »
Thanks folks. Shouldn't have worried too much. Vet said their appetite and energy might not be great for 24 hours. Brought them home, was having a small lemon tartlet with a coffee and when I had popped into the other room to talk to the missus they had jumped on the table and were devouring the tartlet in the minute I was gone. Then spent the rest of the evening eating and charging around the house like maniacs.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1115 on: December 5, 2023, 07:31:44 pm »
Christmas soon, and therefore premium prices for cat-sit services!

Anyone got any recommendations for automatic (preferably wet-food) feeders? Doesn't need to be a four or five meal job - just a couple would do the job.
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1116 on: December 5, 2023, 07:35:46 pm »
I have a clockwork feeder with 6 partitions. Came from Argos from still  but reckon you could still get them
We are a team of one half.

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1117 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm »
Anyone able to share any insights about adding a cat to a home where one cat already lives?

My cat is about 8/9 years old and has lived with me since RSPCA adoption in 2018. Adopted two together, but lost one of them about a year later. Lived in the same house since moving about four months ago, and I've kept her in during the autumn and winter to date - will open up the outdoors when we reach spring. She's an energetic & playful cat, and I've long thought she'd enjoy having a play pal.

Been asked if I'd be interested in taking in a cat recently found abandoned, whereby the person (a friend of two different sets of friends, who everyone can vouch for) taking care temporarily has arranged the neutering and chipping (of have to sort vaccinations, which is fine). He's about 18 months old apparently.

I'm interested, with my own slight hesitation at this stage only being not wanting to stress & upset my cat unnecessarily.

Anyone able to share any experiences?
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1118 on: Yesterday at 03:43:36 pm »
Most will allow you to take him back if they don't get along, just a case of introducing them and letting em get on with it for a few days.

Our old cat who passed last year used to bring friends home with him, so we got him a kitten and I'm positive that the little bastard added a few years to the old boys life. So I say go for it and let your cat decide if he can stay or not.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on December  5, 2023, 07:35:46 pm
I have a clockwork feeder with 6 partitions. Came from Argos from still  but reckon you could still get them

Thanks for this, by the way - rude of me not to follow up.

Ended up getting a couple of these: https://closerpets.co.uk/products/two-meal-automatic-pet-feeder-c200
