Thanks for all the responses to my post. Just an update:



She has been on the same brand, kind of food for a while now - the Purina Gourmet range - we rotate through the meat and fish options. Both in gravy. Dry food is the purina range for indoor cats.



We did wonder about overeating but some of these packages say its 3-3.5pouches per day for her weight, or 1 pouch and Xg of dry food. She would have 1-2 pouches her day and there is a bowl of dry food for her there whenever she wants - she wouldnt finish a bowl off in a day or even a few days. We just make sure she always has some. Her weight is good and consistent, so she seems to know when to stop and thats why we never really monitored how much she was having, just gave her whatever she wanted.



Today I threw out all of her food - wet and dry and washed her bowls out. I bought the Hills science plan food - dry bag for furballs specifically and wet food for the same issues. I have measured out 40g of the dry food and put out half a pouch of wet food for her, as she has already had 1 pouch of food this morning. I will continue to monitor her whilst waiting for vets appointment next week. Appreciate change to her diet could mean a bit of sickness or runny stools but think its worth trying and she is otherwise very healthy - beautiful soft coat, cleans herself, toilet habits the same, generally very content and even when she is sick she continues to eat normally. So I wonder if it is something in the food.



Hopefully I am one step ahead of the vets now as they were not concerned a few weeks ago when I took her, so suspect they could have suggested the same.