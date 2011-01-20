« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cat advice thread  (Read 78864 times)

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1040 on: January 25, 2022, 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on January 25, 2022, 01:04:03 pm
My little cat Millie is almost 7. She is an indoor cat - never been outside, never shown an interest - runs a mile at the door knocking even!

We have been having a problem with her in the last few months where she has been throwing up more fur balls than she would have done previously. Most of the time it is fur but sometimes it is food or with food. Otherwise, she is normal - doesn't hide away, cleans herself, eats normal, plays etc...

We keep her on the same diet - dry food is always available to her, we keep the bowl topped up and she has at least 1 wet pouch per day, sometimes 2 if she is really hungry. We stick to the same brand of food too - we are really consistent with what she eats and she would rarely have any human food, maybe some plain chicken if I have roasted one or a bit of white fish/tuna on occasion.

We had her at the vets just before new year for her yearly check up and vaccine and mentioned it to them. We couldn't really say how often it was, maybe it was once a week or maybe every couple of weeks but they weren't worried. Said she had lost maybe 0.2lbs or something like that since last year and she was otherwise healthy. To ease any concerns we had, they said to bring her back after 6 months for a checkup instead of 12 months and they would weigh her again. We asked if we should stop giving her so much food and they said not to.

Since that trip to the vet, I have been keeping tabs on her and she has been sick on 4 different days - twice today. Once was a fur ball this morning and the second time just an hour ago. I put out a pouch of wet food for her and she scoffed most of it and an hour later was sick - no fur, just food.

I think I will phone the vets today and have a chat with them but this doesn't feel normal. She was never sick this often. I will definitely phone them but just wondering if anyone has suffered something similar with their cat?

Does she finish the bowl and you keep refilling it throughout the day? Maybe she's overeating? Or maybe they changed the recipe and she's actually allergic to some of the new content(s).

I have an indoor cat as well. Turns 5 this March. He only gets dry food and some daily treats.

I noticed a change in behaviour once Covid hit with enforced WFH. Before WFH, he was mostly alone during the days. Then he would seemingly control his food intake throughout the day, as there was still some left in his bowl when we were returning from work. However, when WFH became the norm, he would finish the food a lot faster and we would refill it without thinking about it. Of course he gained some weight and we started a 60 gram per day regime. Now, he's a normal weight cat for his size and age. But still only get 60 gram of dry food per day.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1041 on: January 26, 2022, 06:29:01 am »
As a side note, why is cat food so shit? I feed sheba now as the wet food, and it has "meat and meat derivatives, of which 94% natural". What's the other 6% then? The 94% is actually a high percentage, I've seen as low as 36% "natural" on other packages. Isn't it enough that they have all the "meat derivatives" (ground up shite that was somehow part of the animal). I'm under no illusion that they get left-over crap, but why can't it just be ground up chicken or whatever?

Not to mention the "title ingredient" usually makes up just 4% of the content.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1042 on: January 26, 2022, 04:37:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 26, 2022, 06:29:01 am
As a side note, why is cat food so shit? I feed sheba now as the wet food, and it has "meat and meat derivatives, of which 94% natural". What's the other 6% then? The 94% is actually a high percentage, I've seen as low as 36% "natural" on other packages. Isn't it enough that they have all the "meat derivatives" (ground up shite that was somehow part of the animal). I'm under no illusion that they get left-over crap, but why can't it just be ground up chicken or whatever?

Not to mention the "title ingredient" usually makes up just 4% of the content.

Cereal quite often. I agree with you, somuch in sme brands is ground bone etc. Felix started making my three ill a few months ago so I switched to Sheba Fine Cuts in Jelly. Their coats improved within days, and their digestion, so better for me too
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1043 on: January 26, 2022, 08:31:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 26, 2022, 06:29:01 am
As a side note, why is cat food so shit? I feed sheba now as the wet food, and it has "meat and meat derivatives, of which 94% natural". What's the other 6% then? The 94% is actually a high percentage, I've seen as low as 36% "natural" on other packages. Isn't it enough that they have all the "meat derivatives" (ground up shite that was somehow part of the animal). I'm under no illusion that they get left-over crap, but why can't it just be ground up chicken or whatever?

Not to mention the "title ingredient" usually makes up just 4% of the content.
I find Wiskas is toxic, like I'm feeding my cat some processed puke. Found Sheba on offer today and he loves it. The texture looks better as well, unlike Wiskas which looks like bits of cardboard in jelly.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1044 on: January 26, 2022, 10:54:01 pm »
I thought the same when I first bought it a few months ago. My cats really like it so far
« Last Edit: January 26, 2022, 11:10:36 pm by Shanklygates »
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1045 on: January 26, 2022, 11:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January 26, 2022, 10:54:01 pm
I thought the same when I first bought it a few months ago. My cars really like it so far

Unleaded or diesel Sheba?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1046 on: January 26, 2022, 11:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January 26, 2022, 11:04:24 pm
Unleaded or diesel Sheba?
:D Oops! The boys aren't fussy
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1047 on: January 27, 2022, 07:13:03 am »
Quote from: Sangria on January 26, 2022, 11:04:24 pm
Unleaded or diesel Sheba?

Bubbles, can you hear me?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1048 on: January 27, 2022, 04:52:05 pm »
Has anyone got a House Cat they've had to leave in a Cattery before?

We are going on Holiday in a few weeks for 12 nights. We wanted to leave her with a family member or someone we knew well, but no one has been particularly forthcoming with helping, so we went and viewed a cattery that was recommended to us.

£12 a night, gets her own 'room' and fed as per a schedule we set and the lady who runs it seems to absolutely love cats. The cat is lovely, very affectionate and sociable in her own home with me and my partner. She can be skittish around new people and just hides if too many people come over our house. She's not great with her environment changing, so I'm a bit worried about her being affected long term by staying in a cattery she's never been to for the best part of two weeks.

We got her just before first lockdown so she never met another soul for 6 months or so and she has lived in two houses and was very sullen and withdrawn after we moved for a few months. Almost two years old.

Anyone had any experiences? She's so lovely we don't really want her to experience anything traumatic. I'm aware a lot of this sounds over the top but she's part of the family.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,349
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1049 on: January 27, 2022, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 04:52:05 pm
Has anyone got a House Cat they've had to leave in a Cattery before?

We are going on Holiday in a few weeks for 12 nights. We wanted to leave her with a family member or someone we knew well, but no one has been particularly forthcoming with helping, so we went and viewed a cattery that was recommended to us.

£12 a night, gets her own 'room' and fed as per a schedule we set and the lady who runs it seems to absolutely love cats. The cat is lovely, very affectionate and sociable in her own home with me and my partner. She can be skittish around new people and just hides if too many people come over our house. She's not great with her environment changing, so I'm a bit worried about her being affected long term by staying in a cattery she's never been to for the best part of two weeks.

We got her just before first lockdown so she never met another soul for 6 months or so and she has lived in two houses and was very sullen and withdrawn after we moved for a few months. Almost two years old.

Anyone had any experiences? She's so lovely we don't really want her to experience anything traumatic. I'm aware a lot of this sounds over the top but she's part of the family.
You mentioned about no one family/friend wise being able to help, was that in terms of taking them in or house sitting? Wasnt sure if youd considered having someone house sit? Thats what we do with our current cat, hes not a house cat but gets very stressed by any journey and didnt enjoy staying away so now my mum house sits whenever were away. I know sometimes people can be more amenable to house sitting then having to take a cat into their own home.
Ultimately staying in a cattery isnt a pleasant experience for some cats, some really do t seem bothered, but they will get over it and stop sulking at you eventually!
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1050 on: January 27, 2022, 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 27, 2022, 04:52:05 pm
Has anyone got a House Cat they've had to leave in a Cattery before?

We are going on Holiday in a few weeks for 12 nights. We wanted to leave her with a family member or someone we knew well, but no one has been particularly forthcoming with helping, so we went and viewed a cattery that was recommended to us.

£12 a night, gets her own 'room' and fed as per a schedule we set and the lady who runs it seems to absolutely love cats. The cat is lovely, very affectionate and sociable in her own home with me and my partner. She can be skittish around new people and just hides if too many people come over our house. She's not great with her environment changing, so I'm a bit worried about her being affected long term by staying in a cattery she's never been to for the best part of two weeks.

We got her just before first lockdown so she never met another soul for 6 months or so and she has lived in two houses and was very sullen and withdrawn after we moved for a few months. Almost two years old.

Anyone had any experiences? She's so lovely we don't really want her to experience anything traumatic. I'm aware a lot of this sounds over the top but she's part of the family.

Definitely not over the top.

Sounds like my cat and his environment! Our cat is a bit of an introvert and is primarely used to me and my gf. He'll run off if someone rings the doorbell, but is a loveable cat when he's used to you  :D

Our cat is in a Cattery evey Christmas-period when we're flying to visit family. This counts for more than two weeks each time. Sometimes he's there also during Summer holidays if we're travelling somewhere.

It's great. The cat get to socialize a bit and he's always returning nicely groomed and all. Haven't noticed any issues when delivering or when returning home. Except maybe that he's gained a bit of weight as they cannot keep his diet like we do. Also, as he's very spoiled in terms of attention here at home, he is very cozy the first week after returning home.

The cattery we're using holds around 100 cats, split into two yards/houses. It's really facinating really. You'll rarely see two cats in the same place outside as they are very dominant of their area. But in the cattery you suddenly have a 100 cats together and they all realise that they are on neutral ground  :D

There are some prerequisites however; the cats must be neutered and recently vaccinated.

I'd check reviews online to see if anyone have experience with the place you're looking at.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1051 on: January 27, 2022, 06:02:15 pm »
You can also get a cat sitter to come and feed and play with the cat. There's a website for that, catinaflat is one I think.

I don't know about catteries - cats are usually very territorial and taking them out of their usual environment might be stressful. It likely depends on the cat how they get on with it.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1052 on: January 27, 2022, 06:39:58 pm »
Mine go to a cattery and once Stan is in his carrier (he hates being picked up so that bit is always hard) they are fine. The three of them share a room so they"re together (my choice)
 The owner ensures they are clean, warm,  fed, and gives them fuss regularly so they're quite happy once settled.
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1053 on: January 27, 2022, 08:45:36 pm »
I've dropped mine off once for 7 days and he was clearly agitated and scared at first but calmed down after he started getting food and milk. Atleast you can go on holiday with a clear mind and not having to worry about your cat. Plus, the way they jump and purr when you go to collect them is a truly special feeling ;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,738
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1054 on: January 27, 2022, 10:34:52 pm »
Thanks for all the advice. As much as I dont want to stress her out or traumatise her, I think a cattery is the best option. My partners mum has 3 cats of her own who shes unwilling to leave for two weeks to stay at our house. In the past, weve had nights away and taken the cat to my partners Dads, they basically have ummed and erred and clearly dont want the responsibility - pretty selfish given we take care of their two dogs several times a year and house sit when asked.

Then the trusted friends who wed be happy to have stay at our house to look after her have all been a bit crap about the situation or have things on that would prevent them from doing. My parents claim to be allergic.

Basically a lot of selfishness and short memories when it comes to us asking for a favour, so the only way forward is a cattery I think and I hope she gets on okay.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,174
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1055 on: January 30, 2022, 05:48:20 pm »
Thanks for all the responses to my post. Just an update:

She has been on the same brand, kind of food for a while now - the Purina Gourmet range - we rotate through the meat and fish options. Both in gravy. Dry food is the purina range for indoor cats.

We did wonder about overeating but some of these packages say its 3-3.5pouches per day for her weight, or 1 pouch and Xg of dry food. She would have 1-2 pouches her day and there is a bowl of dry food for her there whenever she wants - she wouldnt finish a bowl off in a day or even a few days. We just make sure she always has some. Her weight is good and consistent, so she seems to know when to stop and thats why we never really monitored how much she was having, just gave her whatever she wanted.

Today I threw out all of her food - wet and dry and washed her bowls out. I bought the Hills science plan food - dry bag for furballs specifically and wet food for the same issues. I have measured out 40g of the dry food and put out half a pouch of wet food for her, as she has already had 1 pouch of food this morning. I will continue to monitor her whilst waiting for vets appointment next week. Appreciate change to her diet could mean a bit of sickness or runny stools but think its worth trying and she is otherwise very healthy - beautiful soft coat, cleans herself, toilet habits the same, generally very content and even when she is sick she continues to eat normally. So I wonder if it is something in the food.

Hopefully I am one step ahead of the vets now as they were not concerned a few weeks ago when I took her, so suspect they could have suggested the same.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1056 on: January 30, 2022, 10:25:24 pm »
Some people have been avoiding all Purina food for similar symptoms so hopefully this works, Good luck.
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1057 on: February 2, 2022, 06:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January 30, 2022, 10:25:24 pm
Some people have been avoiding all Purina food for similar symptoms so hopefully this works, Good luck.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/250384740220868/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=399514681974539

Just came across this group, decided to join it and loads of people complaining about Purina. What's up with them, are they changing the ingredients?
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1058 on: February 2, 2022, 06:24:16 pm »
Also what's the deal with cat litter. How often do I change it and should I go for clumping or non-clumping? I first had Catsan which was great and didn't smell too bad but last week bought a cheap Wilko one and it stinks like toxic waste. Not to mention I keep finding massive clumps on the bottom where the cat has had a wee
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1059 on: February 2, 2022, 06:28:47 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February  2, 2022, 06:24:16 pm
Also what's the deal with cat litter. How often do I change it and should I go for clumping or non-clumping? I first had Catsan which was great and didn't smell too bad but last week bought a cheap Wilko one and it stinks like toxic waste. Not to mention I keep finding massive clumps on the bottom where the cat has had a wee

I use the clay stuff from Lidl. The cat likes it, its cheap and doesn't stink. Take clumbs out and poo out 1-2 a day, change the whole litter about once a week (or earlier if the cats starts not liking it).
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1060 on: February 2, 2022, 10:41:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on February  2, 2022, 06:22:20 pm
https://www.facebook.com/groups/250384740220868/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=399514681974539

Just came across this group, decided to join it and loads of people complaining about Purina. What's up with them, are they changing the ingredients?
We don't know. Purina have said they haven't changed anything but the problems are too widespread for it just to be a bad batch. I am glad I changed mine's food; others lost their cats. Purina reckon nothing has changed but there are so many with matching symptoms, it just doesn't add up. Hope yours are ok.
One of mine went to the vet and had tests so it cost a bit but they have been ok since I changed their food from Felix AGAIL
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1061 on: Yesterday at 03:05:01 pm »
Our cat got attacked for the fourth time in about 5 months. Last time is was his tail which took forever to heal and now its the bottom of his back near the top of his tail. He won't let us near it and he's completely out of sorts. We've got some pain relief to put his in food that we got from last time but he's not eating.

I know it's the same cat each time. I've been out in the garden a few times and chased it off and our cat has been chased through his flap a few times. It's so frustrating, he's getting deep bites once a month, it's costing us in vets bills and there's not a great deal we can do. We don't know where this cat lives and even if we did it's not like they could stop it.

We really don't want him to be a house cat either, he loves being outside.
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1062 on: Yesterday at 04:50:42 pm »
Sounds like you could do with a catio so he can be out but is safe
 Poor lad. He should be able to go out. Maybe the other one is an entire male and more aggressive
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,349
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1063 on: Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 03:05:01 pm
Our cat got attacked for the fourth time in about 5 months. Last time is was his tail which took forever to heal and now its the bottom of his back near the top of his tail. He won't let us near it and he's completely out of sorts. We've got some pain relief to put his in food that we got from last time but he's not eating.

I know it's the same cat each time. I've been out in the garden a few times and chased it off and our cat has been chased through his flap a few times. It's so frustrating, he's getting deep bites once a month, it's costing us in vets bills and there's not a great deal we can do. We don't know where this cat lives and even if we did it's not like they could stop it.

We really don't want him to be a house cat either, he loves being outside.
So frustrating mate, feel for you.

Is it possible the other cats a stray? Perhaps see if you can catch him and take him to the vets so they can check for a microchip? They shouldnt charge for that. Either they find one and you can perhaps chat with the owner and see if theres anything they can do such as only letting him out at certain times. So you can alternate when theyre out possibly. Or if hes not got a chip take him to a shelter as a possible stray?

Probably not realistic but just trying to think of a way to protect your little fella
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:31:02 pm
So frustrating mate, feel for you.

Is it possible the other cats a stray? Perhaps see if you can catch him and take him to the vets so they can check for a microchip? They shouldnt charge for that. Either they find one and you can perhaps chat with the owner and see if theres anything they can do such as only letting him out at certain times. So you can alternate when theyre out possibly. Or if hes not got a chip take him to a shelter as a possible stray?

Probably not realistic but just trying to think of a way to protect your little fella

Cheers, it has crossed my mind to try and grab and take it to the vet it but it darts as soon as I step out the house. Ours seems a bit better today. We locked the flap so he's had a night in and he seems a bit more himself. We managed to hold him down and look at his injuries last night and salt water clean them and he's got teeth/claw marks just above his tail but they didn't look too deep. Not like when his tail got bitten and it was nasty little but really deep holes.

It makes me sad that it's always around his back end as if he's running away!
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,349
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 12:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 11:20:17 am
Cheers, it has crossed my mind to try and grab and take it to the vet it but it darts as soon as I step out the house. Ours seems a bit better today. We locked the flap so he's had a night in and he seems a bit more himself. We managed to hold him down and look at his injuries last night and salt water clean them and he's got teeth/claw marks just above his tail but they didn't look too deep. Not like when his tail got bitten and it was nasty little but really deep holes.

It makes me sad that it's always around his back end as if he's running away!

Thats what Ive been told previously that if the cat has the cuts and wounds around their face theyre the likely aggressor so makes sense that if your poor lads are on his back end that hes trying to escape.
Glad he seems a bit better today.
You could possibly try enticing the cat by shaking a bag of treats at him, but weve got a rough looking ginger cat round our way, who appears from time to time who I think is probably a stray and hes off as soon as I open the door as well
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:04 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 