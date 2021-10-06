« previous next »
Cat advice thread

Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
October 6, 2021, 08:20:25 pm
Sounds v painful for him and he doesn't want you making it worse! Could have something in it or scratched. I'd say vet too to be on the safe side. They might give him some drops to ease it
We are a team of one half.

gazzalfc

Re: Cat advice thread
October 6, 2021, 10:28:36 pm
Something that helped our cat with dry eyes/conjunctivitis whilst waiting for a vet was a cooled down used tea bag (preferably decaf or green tea).

Press it up against their eye and let it soak in a bit
kopite321

Re: Cat advice thread
October 7, 2021, 05:08:19 am
Really should take him to the vets...asap.
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
October 7, 2021, 11:59:29 am
He seems a bit better in himself but his eye has quite a bright red circle around his pupil. Took us forever to get in touch with the vet but we just kept ringing and ringing and managed to get an appointment tomorrow afternoon. Just been keeping it clean with clean salted water until then. Poor sod. 
Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
October 7, 2021, 01:50:43 pm
Aww good. Hope it's sorted easily. Good luck
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
October 7, 2021, 02:57:54 pm




There's a picture of it I was meant to re-upload.
duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
October 7, 2021, 03:57:29 pm
Could well be an infection or conjunctivitis as others have mentioned above, but its good that youve got an appointment at the vets as Id definitely want it looked at if it was our cat
duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
October 8, 2021, 06:59:56 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on October  7, 2021, 02:57:54 pm




There's a picture of it I was meant to re-upload.
Did you end up going to the vets, how did he get on?
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 11:09:18 am
Quote from: duvva on October  8, 2021, 06:59:56 pm
Did you end up going to the vets, how did he get on?

Yeah, hes got a scratch on his eye so hes got drops and has to go back next week for a follow up. A certain cat keeps coming in our garden and theyve had a few occasions where theyve been hissing at each other until Ive chased it away, the vet reckons it could be from a fight.
duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 12:17:06 pm
Sounds the most likely cause, cats gonna be cats!
Glad to hear youve got something to help with it, tho I bet he doesnt appreciate it, eye drops are usually a two person job!
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 12:23:16 pm
Quote from: duvva on October  9, 2021, 12:17:06 pm
Sounds the most likely cause, cats gonna be cats!
Glad to hear youve got something to help with it, tho I bet he doesnt appreciate it, eye drops are usually a two person job!


Youre not wrong! Four times a day and all, hes never going to come near us after this.
duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 12:31:06 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on October  9, 2021, 12:23:16 pm
Youre not wrong! Four times a day and all, hes never going to come near us after this.
I usually try a treat or two afterwards to try and repair the relationship 🙂
Crimson

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 07:48:09 pm
Quote from: duvva on October  9, 2021, 12:31:06 pm
I usually try a treat or two afterwards to try and repair the relationship 🙂

Yea, cats don't hold grudges, so a little nibble and he'll forget all about your wrongdoings  ;)
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 08:02:51 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on October  9, 2021, 12:23:16 pm
Youre not wrong! Four times a day and all, hes never going to come near us after this.

You say that but our Ginger was a little bugger in that you were always taking your life into your own hands if you went to give him some love,if he wasn't having it he'd attack,he used to hide when he was a kitten to do sneak attacks which would give us fits of laughter,he just never stopped going full on after growing up.

That is until he had some nasty cuts/scratches on his back and head 12 or so months ago that we had to tend to over a fairly long period (he kept licking and making them worse),since then he's done a total 180 and even comes and demands that I clean his eyes every day after dinner.He still hides and attacks (playfully now) & gives you a slap if you've ignored him but we can now go head to head with him without fear.

First time he attacked me was when he was a kitten,he was on the bed & I knelt down,put my chin on the bed and he flew across and double slapped me,caught me both sides on the nose near the corners of my eyes.He used to ride our eldest cat (recently had to put him to sleep),just jump on his back,dig his claws and ride him,was so funny,just not for Charlie  ;D
Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 10:35:28 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on October  9, 2021, 11:09:18 am
Yeah, hes got a scratch on his eye so hes got drops and has to go back next week for a follow up. A certain cat keeps coming in our garden and theyve had a few occasions where theyve been hissing at each other until Ive chased it away, the vet reckons it could be from a fight.
I assume he's been neutered but has the ginger one? Could have been accidental but shame if it's on HIS territory.

Glad it should be sorted with the drops though
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
October 9, 2021, 11:20:12 pm
Haha enjoyed some of these replies. I’ve never had a cat before as this thread shows, I was asking for advice when he was tiny. I grew up with dogs but they have one track personalities, cats are all over the show and I love it. You work for their love but they’re just as loving and loyal as dogs.

Our Nico is so affectionate but when you interact too much he’ll kick out and go and sleep under the bed upstairs for an hour. It’s heartbreaking to have to squirt drops in his eyes four times a day. He’s doing all the head butts and the we’ll quickly stick drops in and he’ll whimper and sit looking at us blinking as if to say “why?!!”

Cats are massively underrated. The internet tell you to dislike them and that they’re cold but Nico is more affectionate and lovely than any dog I’ve had.
Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
October 10, 2021, 08:05:49 am
Aww that's great. I have 3 and they're very different. Stan is a scaredy cat, hates being picked up but purrs as soon as you stroke him and gives head bumps.
Nellie likes fuss in small doses then strikes out when she's had enough. And seems to have a very short memory which is handy :D
Vladi is far more loving. He can't have too many cuddles and is very vicious.
The other two tend to pinch his food at times but he stands up for himself more than he did at least.

Glad Nico is providing lots of love in his own way
I've been a good boy.

Re: Cat advice thread
January 3, 2022, 10:27:53 pm
I'm looking to buy a new cat now as mine ran away (:() back to his old house and doesn't seem to want to come back. What are the main things I should be looking for? Vaccinated and wormed is essential of course, anything else I need to be wary of?
Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
January 3, 2022, 10:34:44 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on January  3, 2022, 10:27:53 pm
I'm looking to buy a new cat now as mine ran away (:() back to his old house and doesn't seem to want to come back. What are the main things I should be looking for? Vaccinated and wormed is essential of course, anything else I need to be wary of?
Please adopt rather than buy. Rescue vats are usually plentiful, adults and kittens, and the staff can tell you a bit about these personalities so you can get one that will suit you.
The adoption fee usually includes neutering, vaccination, wormer, flea treatment and a microchip to keep him ot her safe.
I can give you details of Liverpool ones to ask, but don't know where you are? There are probably good rescues near you though.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 07:18:40 am
Quote from: Shanklygates on January  3, 2022, 10:34:44 pm
Please adopt rather than buy. Rescue vats are usually plentiful, adults and kittens, and the staff can tell you a bit about these personalities so you can get one that will suit you.
The adoption fee usually includes neutering, vaccination, wormer, flea treatment and a microchip to keep him ot her safe.
I can give you details of Liverpool ones to ask, but don't know where you are? There are probably good rescues near you though.
How much is the adoption fee usually? I'm based in Yorkshire but happy to travel to Liverpool. Seen a few near me but a lot of their cats are either reserved or giving away as a pair to suit their personalities.
BarryCrocker

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 11:04:56 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:18:40 am
How much is the adoption fee usually? I'm based in Yorkshire but happy to travel to Liverpool. Seen a few near me but a lot of their cats are either reserved or giving away as a pair to suit their personalities.

Get a rescue either young or old. You'll end up wondering who rescued who.
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 11:23:54 am
Our cat is so in the wars it's untrue. Posted on here a couple about his eye which has happened again since as he keeps getting attacked when out and then yesterday he yelped when I touched his tail and then we noticed that he wasn't holding it right. He has quite a long tail but the last 3-4 inches now look like he has no control over it, just drooping downwards.

Called the vet this morning and they are worried he may have broken it so he's going in later.

My wife wants to keep him as a house cat now but I'm not sure that's fair with him having access to outdoors for so long. Plus, it would be stressful worrying about him getting out every time we open the door.
Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 04:08:56 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 11:23:54 am
Our cat is so in the wars it's untrue. Posted on here a couple about his eye which has happened again since as he keeps getting attacked when out and then yesterday he yelped when I touched his tail and then we noticed that he wasn't holding it right. He has quite a long tail but the last 3-4 inches now look like he has no control over it, just drooping downwards.

Called the vet this morning and they are worried he may have broken it so he's going in later.

My wife wants to keep him as a house cat now but I'm not sure that's fair with him having access to outdoors for so long. Plus, it would be stressful worrying about him getting out every time we open the door.

Just got back and he has two cat bites on his tail which are infected. So in the last 3 months he's been attacked 3/4 times. I swear if I see it happening I will flatten the other cat and post it back to the owners.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 06:56:26 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:18:40 am
How much is the adoption fee usually? I'm based in Yorkshire but happy to travel to Liverpool. Seen a few near me but a lot of their cats are either reserved or giving away as a pair to suit their personalities.


Cats are usually happiest when they have a friend.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 04:08:56 pm
Just got back and he has two cat bites on his tail which are infected. So in the last 3 months he's been attacked 3/4 times. I swear if I see it happening I will flatten the other cat and post it back to the owners.


Poor little bugger,maybe start letting him out at a different time.
jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 07:18:40 am
How much is the adoption fee usually? I'm based in Yorkshire but happy to travel to Liverpool. Seen a few near me but a lot of their cats are either reserved or giving away as a pair to suit their personalities.

Looking at some RSPCA pages, it looks like £80 - my records show £100, and that would have been for two cats.
redbyrdz

Re: Cat advice thread
Today at 07:46:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:57:54 pm

Poor little bugger,maybe start letting him out at a different time.


This. Cats usually work out some sort of neighbourhood rota, so they can avoid conflict. If you can let him out at another time, the aggressive cat might not be there.
