It's 3 weeks tomorrow since we adopted Mina. We got her microchip papers back and they make out she was born in 2018 but she only looks like she's no more than 12-18 months old. Very kitten or young cat behaviour like and she has the look of a younger cat so it's a bit puzzling.



She's a beautiful thing but fuck me we've had trouble with her at night. As I said a page back, we feed her in the morning, she likes to have a play before we start working from home then she sleeps until we make a cuppa or come for lunch and she pops out again so she'll get some attention and maybe some treats. Then when we finish work she'll relax and chill with us on the couch and curl up asleep before sometimes going almost feral and running around like a demon wanting to play so we try and sort of tire her out, then feed her before we go to bed, she always has some dry nuts as well if she's hungry and water although she doesn't seem to drink much.

She'll often hop up onto our bed now and curl up and sleep beside us until we disturb her and she fucks off again, but then come maybe 4-4.30am she is wide awake and scampering about and meowing (almost pining) for attention, which is disturbing our sleep and really irritating. We ignore her as we don't want to reward that behaviour and that's the advice I've read, it's not every night which is also confusing as there's no real pattern to it. We started drawing the curtains downstairs cos we thought maybe it's because of the early sunrise that she's waking early and then the birds are chirping outside and maybe it's the outside sounds that are waking causing her to act like that.



If anyone has had similar problems with a young cat I'd be very grateful if you have any suggestions or ideas we can try?!



We are considering getting a second cat as company for her, maybe an older female we were thinking, but then you have the potential problems like them not getting on or fighting over food/territory and maybe needing a second litter box and all that. So not all that sure it's the way to go. I feel like if we want to go away for a night, it would lessen the anxiety she might feel if she's used to us being there and feeding her etc.