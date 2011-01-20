« previous next »
Author Topic: Cat advice thread  (Read 69685 times)

Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 08:49:21 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:22:33 am
He'll be back, cats are very good at looking after themselves.

If there are any empty houses or sheds, go out early and call him, you might hear him answer, if he's locked in and can't get out.

Are you in Liverpool?

On the Wirral. We've got stuff on Facebook and I think people's hearts are in the right places but I think we've been sent a picture of every tabby in New Brighton. It's my wife I feel bad for. I bought him for her when she was told she's going to be working from home and I'd be going back the office and he's pretty much slept on her knee every day since we got him.

Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 08:22:33 am
It's dinner and not lunch as well  ;)


Genuinely don't know why I said lunch. Don't think I've ever referred to that meal as lunch. Maybe I felt I needed to be more refined in a public forum.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 08:49:21 am
On the Wirral. We've got stuff on Facebook and I think people's hearts are in the right places but I think we've been sent a picture of every tabby in New Brighton. It's my wife I feel bad for. I bought him for her when she was told she's going to be working from home and I'd be going back the office and he's pretty much slept on her knee every day since we got him.

Just asking because over here that facebook page "scouse pets 2" is really popular. We have this neighbourhood app "nextdoor" too, which has helped a couple of people find their pets, but not sure how active that is where you are. I think I drove all the neighbours crazy looking for mine last time too, must have been well dodgy, looking into all the entries and trying to spy into empty houses!

You'll find him. My mate's cat survived 8 days in shed once.
Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:52:41 am
Just asking because over here that facebook page "scouse pets 2" is really popular. We have this neighbourhood app "nextdoor" too, which has helped a couple of people find their pets, but not sure how active that is where you are. I think I drove all the neighbours crazy looking for mine last time too, must have been well dodgy, looking into all the entries and trying to spy into empty houses!

You'll find him. My mate's cat survived 8 days in shed once.

That's reassuring, thanks. Work is going to print off some flyers for us to ask people to check sheds, outhouses etc.

Yeah, I've been doing laps of the roads round here up all kinds of alleys and side passages with my hood up because its raining. There'll be flyers going round about me next.

EDIT: 2000th post. yay!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 01:23:27 pm »
My dad's cat used to fuck off for months on end for about 4 years. Would be gone for 3/4 months, then come back for a few days as if he had never been away, then fuck off again.

When I lived with my lad's mum, one of our cats didn't come back. Done all the same, Facebook, flyers, checking empty houses etc nearby. 6 months later she gets a PM from someone on the other side of town saying they reckon she has found our cat. We drove over, and the cat immediately jumped in our car and sat on the lads knee. I'm not convinced it was our one that went missing, though I did find it a bit strange it immediately jumped into the car.
Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm »
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 
Online Jono69

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 02:11:57 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

Great news mate
Online jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 02:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 

Pleased for you - that's great news.

A mile seems a long way!  Is it a built-up residential area?  I'm always a bit worried about my cat wandering a bit too far and being confused by similar-looking terraced streets - thankfully, my street is the last one so she can sort of only go in so many directions really, rather than being in the middle of an estate or something.

It's a horrible feeling though, not knowing.  Lost of one my cats on the road a couple of years ago, so I feel worried whenever she's out and a bit of time seems to be passing.
Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:22:14 pm
Pleased for you - that's great news.

A mile seems a long way!  Is it a built-up residential area?  I'm always a bit worried about my cat wandering a bit too far and being confused by similar-looking terraced streets - thankfully, my street is the last one so she can sort of only go in so many directions really, rather than being in the middle of an estate or something.

It's a horrible feeling though, not knowing.  Lost of one my cats on the road a couple of years ago, so I feel worried whenever she's out and a bit of time seems to be passing.

Yeah it's rows of semi-detached houses with gardens backing on to each other so it's not like I could walk down the alley looking over back fences. Considering he's only even gone into next door's garden and was too small to get out of either a mile seems so far. He must have got spooked or something and lost his bearings. It's quite cute how appreciative he seems that we found him.
Online jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 03:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 03:01:50 pm
Yeah it's rows of semi-detached houses with gardens backing on to each other so it's not like I could walk down the alley looking over back fences. Considering he's only even gone into next door's garden and was too small to get out of either a mile seems so far. He must have got spooked or something and lost his bearings. It's quite cute how appreciative he seems that we found him.

My parents' cat went missing for over a week last year - they're in a small rural village and I was fearing that they'd never hear anything/find him.  Eventually, a neighbour got in touch and said they'd seen a ginger cat in the window of another local house - he must have snuck in and then the owner had gone away for a week.  Dread to think what state the place was in when they returned!  Can only think he must have had some access to some food & water somehow, but I don't know the details!  Lucky cat, ultimately...!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 03:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone. 

Great news, it's such a relief when they are back.


Bet he's back to normal in a couple of hours and wants out again.
Online Slippers

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 03:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

I'm so pleased for you,you must have been worried sick.
Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 03:52:04 pm »
Thanks everyone, yeah I was worried but I was trying to be rational because my wife was really upset and assuming the worst. Just going to pop a bottle round to the woman who found him and phoned us. I would never have been so observant to notice a flyer and then register a cat a mile away may be the same one.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 04:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

Great news mate. They're wee fuckers sometimes  ;D
Offline duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm »
Great news youve found him. Really pleased for you and the cat!

Fingers crossed he seems quite glad to have been found so wont wander too far again.
Offline Sangria

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:16:24 pm
Great news youve found him. Really pleased for you and the cat!

Fingers crossed he seems quite glad to have been found so wont wander too far again.

Are you a cat owner?
Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm
Are you a cat owner?

Yes.
Probably worded badly, I was hoping he wouldnt wander too far again rather than stating he wouldnt which may be how it reads. You can never tell with cats though, some definitely do like to wander off, just hoped with this one he seemed to have scared himself so may not want to do so anytime soon

Theres a fella I follow on Twitter, a writer, his mum and dads cat disappears for weeks at a time sometimes before returning as if nothing has happened.
Online jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 05:24:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm
Theres a fella I follow on Twitter, a writer, his mum and dads cat disappears for weeks at a time sometimes before returning as if nothing has happened.

Tom Cox?  Lots of quirky cat content on his Twitter feed!
Offline duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 05:28:19 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 05:24:40 pm
Tom Cox?  Lots of quirky cat content on his Twitter feed!
Yep thats him. First thing I ever followed on Twitter was the MySadCat account.
Online jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 05:34:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:28:19 pm
Yep thats him. First thing I ever followed on Twitter was the MySadCat account.

I liked @catshouldnt (places where cats shouldn't be) but it appears to have been suspended!

Also - public service announcement: Bob Mortimer often has cat names to sell ;D
Offline Sangria

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 05:08:18 pm
Yes.
Probably worded badly, I was hoping he wouldnt wander too far again rather than stating he wouldnt which may be how it reads. You can never tell with cats though, some definitely do like to wander off, just hoped with this one he seemed to have scared himself so may not want to do so anytime soon

Theres a fella I follow on Twitter, a writer, his mum and dads cat disappears for weeks at a time sometimes before returning as if nothing has happened.

I was joking. My meaning is that hoping that cats learn from their mistakes is a futile hope. Illustrated every time they call for you to open the door so they can go out, on a rainy day, only to change their mind, and then call again a few minutes later, etc.
Offline Damo58

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm »
The biggest thing Ive learned from all this is Ive assumed he doesnt recognise his name or our voices for the past 6 months. The second he heard us today he was jumping all over us. Hes just been ignoring us before today and I quite respect that.
Offline duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:22:43 pm
I was joking. My meaning is that hoping that cats learn from their mistakes is a futile hope. Illustrated every time they call for you to open the door so they can go out, on a rainy day, only to change their mind, and then call again a few minutes later, etc.
Haha my cat actually goes out in the rain, fluffy twat, then has to suffer the indignity of me drying him with a tea towel when hes decided hes wet enough and being out in the rain wasnt as much fun as he thought it would be
Offline duvva

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
The biggest thing Ive learned from all this is Ive assumed he doesnt recognise his name or our voices for the past 6 months. The second he heard us today he was jumping all over us. Hes just been ignoring us before today and I quite respect that.
Haha. They do what they want when they want
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 09:59:14 pm »
Cats are cute but weird fuckers. One of my mates lost hers and she tried looking for months but to no avail then had to concede that it had probably gone or someone had taken it. Then last Summer when she was in the garden it just turned up and sat in the garden like nothing ever happened. Get this, it was 6 years later! I'd love to know what they think about, must be fascinating to dive into the mind of a cat.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
The biggest thing Ive learned from all this is Ive assumed he doesnt recognise his name or our voices for the past 6 months. The second he heard us today he was jumping all over us. Hes just been ignoring us before today and I quite respect that.
REALLY pleased he's back safe & sound. I start to panic if one of mine has gone for over an hour! :D One got out when my food delivery arrived last Saturday night and was wandering up and down the road ignoring me. Luckily she got scared of a car whizzing around the corner and when the guy got out further down the road, by where she had stopped, asked him to chase her back, and she was scared of a stranger so she came back. She has been grounded this week.

Is your cat neutered? Sorry if you have said that way back :) Please get him neutered if not, or he'll be adding to the unwanted kitten population rescues struggle with, but also he's far less likely to go as far next time he's off exploring. Sounds like he's just happy to be home for now :D
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #985 on: Today at 08:10:38 am »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm
We've just found him. Work did some flyers for us which we stuck through some doors and one of the blokes followed us out and stuck his flyer to the lamppost outside his house. Got back home and half an hour later we had a call from someone saying they'd seen a flyer on a lamppost and she is standing outside someone's house and there is a cat sounding distressed under the car on the drive. He was about a mile away and as soon as we got near he legged it out to us.

We brought him home and he's just eaten all his food and was wandering round looking a bit shell shocked.

It's such a relief. I know we'll get used to him wandering off but because he's still so small and we didn't realise he could even get over the garden wall, it was a long time for him to be gone.

Hate popping into this thread when someone has lost theirs as it's something I'd dread. So glad you got a good result.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #986 on: Today at 08:24:29 am »
This is the first time I've popped in and read this thread.
Sorry to say this, but it's a bit disappointing to be honest.
I was actually expecting to see you all getting advice off a cat  :(
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #987 on: Today at 10:18:46 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 08:24:29 am
This is the first time I've popped in and read this thread.
Sorry to say this, but it's a bit disappointing to be honest.
I was actually expecting to see you all getting advice off a cat  :(

My cat always gives me very good advice, she never wants me to get out of bed and definitively not go to work. :D


I have to ignore her, sadly. :(
Online Phil M

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #988 on: Today at 10:31:29 am »
It's 3 weeks tomorrow since we adopted Mina. We got her microchip papers back and they make out she was born in 2018 but she only looks like she's no more than 12-18 months old. Very kitten or young cat behaviour like and she has the look of a younger cat so it's a bit puzzling.

She's a beautiful thing but fuck me we've had trouble with her at night. As I said a page back, we feed her in the morning, she likes to have a play before we start working from home then she sleeps until we make a cuppa or come for lunch and she pops out again so she'll get some attention and maybe some treats. Then when we finish work she'll relax and chill with us on the couch and curl up asleep before sometimes going almost feral and running around like a demon wanting to play so we try and sort of tire her out, then feed her before we go to bed, she always has some dry nuts as well if she's hungry and water although she doesn't seem to drink much.
She'll often hop up onto our bed now and curl up and sleep beside us until we disturb her and she fucks off again, but then come maybe 4-4.30am she is wide awake and scampering about and meowing (almost pining) for attention, which is disturbing our sleep and really irritating. We ignore her as we don't want to reward that behaviour and that's the advice I've read, it's not every night which is also confusing as there's no real pattern to it. We started drawing the curtains downstairs cos we thought maybe it's because of the early sunrise that she's waking early and then the birds are chirping outside and maybe it's the outside sounds that are waking causing her to act like that.

If anyone has had similar problems with a young cat I'd be very grateful if you have any suggestions or ideas we can try?!

We are considering getting a second cat as company for her, maybe an older female we were thinking, but then you have the potential problems like them not getting on or fighting over food/territory and maybe needing a second litter box and all that. So not all that sure it's the way to go. I feel like if we want to go away for a night, it would lessen the anxiety she might feel if she's used to us being there and feeding her etc.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #989 on: Today at 11:36:09 am »
My female just hisses at other females. Granted she's not fond of the boys either but I'd say go for a neutered male. Mine have no issue with territory and share the litter tray. Most rescued cats will be used to sharing one. Rescues can probably advise on which ones are likely to get on with a young female.

What colour is she? There's a hierarchy in cats with black at the top. My female is black and my grey lad knew his place before he came here so always lets her eat his food ::)
Online Phil M

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #990 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 11:36:09 am
My female just hisses at other females. Granted she's not fond of the boys either but I'd say go for a neutered male. Mine have no issue with territory and share the litter tray. Most rescued cats will be used to sharing one. Rescues can probably advise on which ones are likely to get on with a young female.

What colour is she? There's a hierarchy in cats with black at the top. My female is black and my grey lad knew his place before he came here so always lets her eat his food ::)


She's a tabby mate. Pic here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314771.msg17796228#msg17796228
Online jackh

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #991 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:31:29 am
It's 3 weeks tomorrow since we adopted Mina. We got her microchip papers back and they make out she was born in 2018 but she only looks like she's no more than 12-18 months old. Very kitten or young cat behaviour like and she has the look of a younger cat so it's a bit puzzling.

She's a beautiful thing but fuck me we've had trouble with her at night. As I said a page back, we feed her in the morning, she likes to have a play before we start working from home then she sleeps until we make a cuppa or come for lunch and she pops out again so she'll get some attention and maybe some treats. Then when we finish work she'll relax and chill with us on the couch and curl up asleep before sometimes going almost feral and running around like a demon wanting to play so we try and sort of tire her out, then feed her before we go to bed, she always has some dry nuts as well if she's hungry and water although she doesn't seem to drink much.
She'll often hop up onto our bed now and curl up and sleep beside us until we disturb her and she fucks off again, but then come maybe 4-4.30am she is wide awake and scampering about and meowing (almost pining) for attention, which is disturbing our sleep and really irritating. We ignore her as we don't want to reward that behaviour and that's the advice I've read, it's not every night which is also confusing as there's no real pattern to it. We started drawing the curtains downstairs cos we thought maybe it's because of the early sunrise that she's waking early and then the birds are chirping outside and maybe it's the outside sounds that are waking causing her to act like that.

If anyone has had similar problems with a young cat I'd be very grateful if you have any suggestions or ideas we can try?!

We are considering getting a second cat as company for her, maybe an older female we were thinking, but then you have the potential problems like them not getting on or fighting over food/territory and maybe needing a second litter box and all that. So not all that sure it's the way to go. I feel like if we want to go away for a night, it would lessen the anxiety she might feel if she's used to us being there and feeding her etc.

I've actually started keeping my bedroom door closed now (my cat tends to sleep on/under the bed), and the routine seems to work - every now & again she might get disturbed (I think I've worked out that it's the milk float!) but generally she'll sleep right through until about half seven, knowing there's nowhere to go/nothing to gain.  You might just need to be stubborn for a few more weeks and grin & bear it until the routine settles in!  I wonder whether giving yours the run of the house might be almost 'permitting stimulation' - she's wide away because she's exploring, and therefore awake for attention.
Online Phil M

Re: Cat advice thread
« Reply #992 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:57:15 pm
I've actually started keeping my bedroom door closed now (my cat tends to sleep on/under the bed), and the routine seems to work - every now & again she might get disturbed (I think I've worked out that it's the milk float!) but generally she'll sleep right through until about half seven, knowing there's nowhere to go/nothing to gain.  You might just need to be stubborn for a few more weeks and grin & bear it until the routine settles in!  I wonder whether giving yours the run of the house might be almost 'permitting stimulation' - she's wide away because she's exploring, and therefore awake for attention.

Thanks mate, that's a good point actually.  The thing with our place is her litter tray is in the bathroom down the downstairs hall and we can't really stop her coming upstairs where we sleep.

We thought about locking her in the kitchen as her climbing tower and her sort of 'safe space' a cubby hole she likes to sleep is there plus her food bowls, toys and the window to watch the bird feeder from.

But then if she needs to use the litter tray she wouldn't be able to.  But I think we could start by closing the bedroom door maybe, she's a clever little thing so I won't be shocked if she just sits outside meowing instead. :D
