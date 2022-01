I would have to agree with most that the quality dropped this season versus the previous ones but I really wish they would continue on because the acting and production value is so good and not everyone will have watched Chapo and know what happened after 94/95. I hope they can get one or two more seasons in. Narcos still remains in my top 3 Netflix originals and I might go rewatch the Colombian ones again just because it has been a while.



I, for one, enjoyed the Victor storyline though it could have been sped up a bit more.