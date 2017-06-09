« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: RIP Rik Mayall  (Read 27731 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #280 on: June 9, 2017, 05:03:33 pm »
You utter, utter bastard.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #281 on: June 9, 2017, 05:05:57 pm »
I'm not sharing a room with that Rubber Johnny!
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,600
  • Big in Japan
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #282 on: June 9, 2017, 06:00:38 pm »
Letters from Rik





Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #283 on: June 9, 2017, 06:30:22 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Sir Afghan

  • "I, Stan!" Has the softest beard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #284 on: June 9, 2017, 08:47:44 pm »
Those letters are brilliant
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #285 on: June 9, 2017, 09:30:54 pm »
YOU GIVE MY ARSE A HEADACHE
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,759
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #286 on: June 9, 2017, 10:58:06 pm »
Thanks for sharing those letters.


Very sadly missed
Logged

Online Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,669
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #287 on: June 10, 2017, 09:38:36 am »
Watched the 1st bottom live on a road trip somewhere, was in hysterics the whole way.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,424
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #288 on: June 9, 2019, 10:35:45 am »
5 years today...


Where do the time go..?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • kopite
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #289 on: June 9, 2019, 06:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on June  9, 2019, 10:35:45 am
5 years today...


Where do the time go..?

He seems a bit forgotten, mind you, I don't have Sky, BT etc are there any shows, tributes, repeats etc on there for him. He was a class act, still love loads of his stuff!
« Last Edit: June 9, 2019, 06:02:08 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #290 on: June 9, 2019, 06:25:12 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on June  9, 2019, 06:00:30 pm
He seems a bit forgotten, mind you, I don't have Sky, BT etc are there any shows, tributes, repeats etc on there for him. He was a class act, still love loads of his stuff!

Bottom is on Gold fairly regularly, with occasional Young Ones episodes. I loved him in the Comic Strip a lot, especially the Bad News ones.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • kopite
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #291 on: June 9, 2019, 06:36:19 pm »
Yeah, The Comic Strip was superb, especially Fist Full of Travellers Cheques and the hilarious heavy metal piss take Bad News Tour.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #292 on: June 9, 2019, 06:38:30 pm »
Hello Spider
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #293 on: June 9, 2019, 06:46:50 pm »
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,084
  • kopite
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #294 on: June 9, 2019, 06:48:41 pm »
Haha..'what....you let the dog in for free'!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #295 on: June 9, 2019, 06:55:35 pm »
I'd forgotten he had died, took me a moment to realise this was an old thread.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,443
  • Scrubbers
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #296 on: June 13, 2019, 10:45:19 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on June  9, 2019, 06:36:19 pm
Yeah, The Comic Strip was superb, especially Fist Full of Travellers Cheques and the hilarious heavy metal piss take Bad News Tour.

The Bad News album is hilarious
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,405
  • Believer
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #297 on: June 13, 2019, 01:52:08 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on June 13, 2019, 10:45:19 am
The Bad News album is hilarious

Still got my copy that I have had many years. As you say, hilarious
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,323
  • JFT96
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:44:12 am »
Fucking hell, over ten years

Been rewatching Bottom, I don't think anyone else could have played Richie even a tenth as well as him. Complete manic energy, self-absorption and sleaziness.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,884
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:59:48 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:44:12 am
Fucking hell, over ten years

Been rewatching Bottom, I don't think anyone else could have played Richie even a tenth as well as him. Complete manic energy, self-absorption and sleaziness.

I look forward to the Bottom Xmas special every year - Gold, Frankenstein and Grrr.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,591
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #300 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
I know a lot of his characters the "same" ...Richie, Dad in Man Down, Lord Flashheart but he was so good at it :D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,157
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #301 on: Today at 11:03:48 pm »
I saw a clip from Drop Dead Fred the other day. Bloody loved that film and he was a brilliant man. I still send clips from bottom on an almost daily basis to friends I used to watch it with.

Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,289
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: RIP Rik Mayall
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:03:48 pm
I saw a clip from Drop Dead Fred the other day. Bloody loved that film and he was a brilliant man. I still send clips from bottom on an almost daily basis to friends I used to watch it with.


Bottom and The Young Ones still make me howl.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 