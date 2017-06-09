If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.
5 years today... Where do the time go..?
He seems a bit forgotten, mind you, I don't have Sky, BT etc are there any shows, tributes, repeats etc on there for him. He was a class act, still love loads of his stuff!
Hello Spider
Yeah, The Comic Strip was superb, especially Fist Full of Travellers Cheques and the hilarious heavy metal piss take Bad News Tour.
The Bad News album is hilarious
Fucking hell, over ten yearsBeen rewatching Bottom, I don't think anyone else could have played Richie even a tenth as well as him. Complete manic energy, self-absorption and sleaziness.
I saw a clip from Drop Dead Fred the other day. Bloody loved that film and he was a brilliant man. I still send clips from bottom on an almost daily basis to friends I used to watch it with.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]