Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
World Cup Graffiti
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: World Cup Graffiti (Read 15939 times)
Buggy Eyes Alfredo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,434
¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup Graffiti
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 02:09:05 am »
Messi mural unveiled on the corner of Santa Fe and 896 street in Quilmes by mayor Mayra Mendoza.
Logged
Buggy Eyes Alfredo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,434
¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup Graffiti
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 02:26:32 am »
Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison mural by Leandro Marques in Ceara, Brazil.
Logged
Buggy Eyes Alfredo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,434
¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup Graffiti
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 02:48:56 am »
"Look how I eat you." Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez mural in Plaza Sicilia, the first field he played on, by artist Demian Perez and friends.
Logged
Buggy Eyes Alfredo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,434
¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup Graffiti
«
Reply #123 on:
Today
at 03:02:00 am »
Vinicius Jr. and Neymar mural in Pouso Alegre by artist Prado Neto.
Logged
Buggy Eyes Alfredo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,434
¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: World Cup Graffiti
«
Reply #124 on:
Today
at 03:18:40 am »
"From Tlalnepantla to the world." Edson Alvarez mural by artist Enrique Vazquez aka Roxer on Prolongacion Av. Hidalgo 179 in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
3
[
4
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
World Cup Graffiti
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.87]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2