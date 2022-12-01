« previous next »
World Cup Graffiti

Messi mural unveiled on the corner of Santa Fe and 896 street in Quilmes by mayor Mayra Mendoza.


Neymar, Casemiro, and Richarlison mural by Leandro Marques in Ceara, Brazil.


"Look how I eat you." Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez mural in Plaza Sicilia, the first field he played on, by artist Demian Perez and friends.


Vinicius Jr. and Neymar mural in Pouso Alegre by artist Prado Neto.


"From Tlalnepantla to the world."  Edson Alvarez mural by artist Enrique Vazquez aka Roxer on Prolongacion Av. Hidalgo 179 in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.


