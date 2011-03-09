Spoiler

it wasn't the worst finale I've seen but it wasn't brilliant either. I did fear they wouldn't be able to do all the story lines justice with one episode remaining.



In terms of the main story of Catherine, Ryan and TLR I thought it was a bit underwhelming. TLR has been obsessed with Ryan for years and had this big plan to run away with him. Ryan pretty much tells Catherine that he's picked her over him. It would have been satisfying to see Ryan reject his dad to his face.



TLR being helped to escape was the most baffling aspect as within a day or so of getting out they decide to kill him anyway?



The scene with TLR and Catherine in her kitchen I found to be a bit all over the place and comical. I didn't buy that the TLR we had come to know would turn into a big emotional softee and suddenly say Catherine is ok. Perhaps it was the drink talking or he knew he was dying but I didn't find it consistent with his character.



As for the sub plot of the pharmacist and the P.E teacher- it was more rushed than the Game of Thrones final. How did all that end then, the stuff we've been building up all series? Oh just chuck a one line from the chief inspector about it to wrap it all up...



Overall it was a good series. Series 1 was excellent and 2 pretty strong. 3 was OK.



More and more series don't seem to know how to end though. I don't think you'll ever get a worse finale than GOT or Line of Duty mind.