Author Topic: Happy Valley  (Read 18043 times)

Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #200 on: January 23, 2023, 09:56:01 pm »
Spoiler
What about the PE teacher? Will he report his wife dead or is he smart enough to know hed probably be the prime suspect? Will the pharmacist get away with it? Will that storyline merge with the other one? So many people in need of their comeuppance!

As for Tommy Lee (great escape!)hell surely come back for Ryan and have a showdown of some sort with Catherine.
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #201 on: January 23, 2023, 10:10:40 pm »
Spoiler
The PE Teacher appears to want to groom Ryan, we've only got 2 episodes for that story-line to develop.


There's deffo going to be a show-down with Tommy & Catherine and I wonder if Ryan might have to come to the rescue?
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #202 on: January 24, 2023, 12:54:14 pm »
Spoiler
The end has to come back to Catherine, Tommy and Ryan. Ryan torn between the two, likely with him siding with Catherine and turning against Tommy for good. Agree it probably ends with Tommy dead.

As soon as the PE teacher zoned in on that suitcase in the garage you just knew the wife's body was in there. Definitely felt like they were going down a grooming route with him and Ryan but hard to see how they fit that in now. Presumably he's going to be a bit more preoccupied with disposing of his wife's body than grooming Ryan?

Why do the gang want Tommy out of jail? If he's got info that can hurt them, they'd just get to him in prison. So clearly there's a job to be done on the outside that only he can do - but what?
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #203 on: January 24, 2023, 05:51:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 23, 2023, 10:10:40 pm
Spoiler
The PE Teacher appears to want to groom Ryan, we've only got 2 episodes for that story-line to develop.


There's deffo going to be a show-down with Tommy & Catherine and I wonder if Ryan might have to come to the rescue?
[close]

Spoiler
It was mentioned earlier in the series - after the teacher had been horrible to him at the football. Someone said he has a habit of being horrible then making friends. I'll have to watch back.
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #204 on: January 24, 2023, 06:27:30 pm »
Great stuff but

Spoiler
felt a bit mad how someone can escape the Dock like that. Especially a hardened criminal. Felt like that Line of Duty episode where someone shoots their way out the police headquarters...

I think it ends with Tommy trying to kill Ryan and Catherine saves him. Maybe Catherine and Tommy both die.

As for the P.E teacher I think he might end up arrested and go down for it. Would be quite a fitting end for that scumbag
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #205 on: January 24, 2023, 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 24, 2023, 06:27:30 pm
Great stuff but

Spoiler
felt a bit mad how someone can escape the Dock like that. Especially a hardened criminal. Felt like that Line of Duty episode where someone shoots their way out the police headquarters...

I think it ends with Tommy trying to kill Ryan and Catherine saves him. Maybe Catherine and Tommy both die.

As for the P.E teacher I think he might end up arrested and go down for it. Would be quite a fitting end for that scumbag
[close]
;D Thats what I shouted on Sunday
Spoiler
all very Dot Cotton
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #206 on: January 24, 2023, 11:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on January 24, 2023, 05:51:00 pm
Spoiler
It was mentioned earlier in the series - after the teacher had been horrible to him at the football. Someone said he has a habit of being horrible then making friends. I'll have to watch back.
[close]
You're right Al, that was said, so we'll need to see what happens.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #207 on: January 26, 2023, 08:08:37 am »
So no more Happy Valley after these last two episodes BUT ive heard that if viewing figures are good ( and they are-beat Harrys interview the other week) that there may be a spin off commissioned by the BBC- again Sally Wainwright written and directed .
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #208 on: January 26, 2023, 09:03:24 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 24, 2023, 06:27:30 pm
Great stuff but

Spoiler
felt a bit mad how someone can escape the Dock like that. Especially a hardened criminal. Felt like that Line of Duty episode where someone shoots their way out the police headquarters...

I think it ends with Tommy trying to kill Ryan and Catherine saves him. Maybe Catherine and Tommy both die.

As for the P.E teacher I think he might end up arrested and go down for it. Would be quite a fitting end for that scumbag
[close]

Spoiler
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/03/man-leaps-out-of-crown-court-dock-and-flees-after-sentencing
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #209 on: January 26, 2023, 12:10:05 pm »
The guy who plays Faisal was on the Happy Valley podcast and says that they've filmed several endings so even the cast don't know how it will actually end.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #210 on: January 29, 2023, 10:05:17 pm »
And breathe.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #211 on: January 30, 2023, 09:41:44 am »
Stolen from Twitter

Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #212 on: January 30, 2023, 11:03:54 am »
Ha!
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 am »
So tonight it all comes to an end.

Carnage will ensue I feel.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:46:21 am
So tonight it all comes to an end.

Carnage will ensue I feel.

Stick your neck out Pete!

I reckon theyll all live happily ever after and Catherine, Ryan and Tommy will head off to the Himalayas in her Land Rover.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 06:59:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:49:04 am
Stick your neck out Pete!

I reckon theyll all live happily ever after and Catherine, Ryan and Tommy will head off to the Himalayas in her Land Rover.


I do have an Olevel in stating the bleedin obvious :)
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm »
Started watching it from series 1 tonight. 

I've no idea what I thought it would be like or what it was about but it's nothing like I expected.

It's shocked me a bit 😯
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm »
I dont understand how people enjoy shows like this when the standard of television drama is so high elsewhere.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
I dont understand how people enjoy shows like this when the standard of television drama is so high elsewhere.

What because its not glossy enough?
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:35:32 pm
I dont understand how people enjoy shows like this when the standard of television drama is so high elsewhere.

You always think the shows you watch yourself are the best, but as in life everyone has a different taste. I can't say I have watched Happy Valley but I am not a great lover of detective shows although I have watched one or two.  :)
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm »
Spoiler
Really good I thought. Very understated and subverted expectations. Expectation was Ryan to be torn between Tommy and Catherine, not a bit of it. And the confrontation between Tommy and Catherine being verbal rather than physical.

Could have done with ten more minutes to breathe though. The stuff with the teacher and the pharmacist didnt really pay off, and was just wrapped up with a couple of lines. Also, would have liked to have seen Ann in the finale reacting to Tommys death, same with Ryan.
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
Spoiler
mmmh. Not sure the desperate words of a overdosing suicidal rapist and mass murderer would be enough to convict Darius of murder in a court of law

Could have done with another episode to wrap up the Faisal and school teacher story arc a bit more convincingly
[close]

Still a decent Finale like.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 10:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
Spoiler
Really good I thought. Very understated and subverted expectations. Expectation was Ryan to be torn between Tommy and Catherine, not a bit of it. And the confrontation between Tommy and Catherine being verbal rather than physical.

Could have done with ten more minutes to breathe though. The stuff with the teacher and the pharmacist didnt really pay off, and was just wrapped up with a couple of lines. Also, would have liked to have seen Ann in the finale reacting to Tommys death, same with Ryan.
[/s]
[close]
Spoiler
yeah don't think they really tied all the storylines up properly.


Thought it was a good finale, although not sure she would have entered the house if she thought a psychopath has forced his way in.


It did show TLR a bit more human the episode I thought, not just a nutter
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 10:39:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm
Started watching it from series 1 tonight. 

I've no idea what I thought it would be like or what it was about but it's nothing like I expected.

It's shocked me a bit 😯
stick with it Debs
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm »
Spoiler
Was decent up until the last five minutes. Killing TLR offscreen with a text message?

The pharmacist storyline, that lets face it no one cared about, getting solved by Catherine in a throwaway line. Oh and the teacher was a pedo for good measure too.
[close]

Its a decent watch on a Sunday evening but I do agree with S that there are multiple higher quality shows knocking around these days.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Spoiler
Was decent up until the last five minutes. Killing TLR offscreen with a text message?

The pharmacist storyline, that lets face it no one cared about, getting solved by Catherine in a throwaway line. Oh and the teacher was a pedo for good measure too.
[close]

Its a decent watch on a Sunday evening but I do agree with S that there are multiple higher quality shows knocking around these days.

Us brits love a kitchen sink drama

I see happy Valley as a Soap with a much higher production budget.

At least HV didnt jump the shark like Line of Duty did several series ago.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Spoiler
Was decent up until the last five minutes. Killing TLR offscreen with a text message?

The pharmacist storyline, that lets face it no one cared about, getting solved by Catherine in a throwaway line. Oh and the teacher was a pedo for good measure too.
[close]

Its a decent watch on a Sunday evening but I do agree with S that there are multiple higher quality shows knocking around these days.

Spoiler
Thought killing off Tommy like that was inspired. He was a nothing of a person, so he didnt deserve a grand exit.

Teacher being a paedo was well set up, I enjoyed the storyline but it was definitely undercooked in the end. Not a patch on the season 2 secondary storyline with the murderous cop slowly losing his mind.
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
Us brits love a kitchen sink drama

I see happy Valley as a Soap with a much higher production budget.

At least HV didnt jump the shark like Line of Duty did several series ago.

Agreed completely. Its not even a criticism; theres some great performances in it but its very much reaction driven, trying to get people talking/tweeting about it. Sometimes you just have to switch your brain off and enjoy popcorn television.

So no I didnt love the finale, but yes it was far better than Line Of Dutys send off.
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:56:26 pm
Spoiler
Thought killing off Tommy like that was inspired. He was a nothing of a person, so he didnt deserve a grand exit.

Teacher being a paedo was well set up, I enjoyed the storyline but it was definitely undercooked in the end. Not a patch on the season 2 secondary storyline with the murderous cop slowly losing his mind.
[close]

Spoiler
He might have been nothing of a person, but he was a domineering character in the show. To kill him off screen after 3 seasons of his name being mentioned every other sentence is half cooked.

Not sure how the teacher being a paedo was well setup either. We had one shot of him looking at Ryans arse and another mention that he made friends with kids after bullying them. It had very little link to the main storyline and just seemed tagged on. Each to their own but I think the fact he was a wife beater was plenty bad enough, without just chucking that storyline in at the last moment.
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 11:12:01 pm »
Quote from: SenorGarcia on Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm
Spoiler
He might have been nothing of a person, but he was a domineering character in the show. To kill him off screen after 3 seasons of his name being mentioned every other sentence is half cooked.

Not sure how the teacher being a paedo was well setup either. We had one shot of him looking at Ryans arse and another mention that he made friends with kids after bullying them. It had very little link to the main storyline and just seemed tagged on. Each to their own but I think the fact he was a wife beater was plenty bad enough, without just chucking that storyline in at the last moment.
[close]
Spoiler
to be fair he did set himself on fire, hardly likely to survive with that amount of burns. Might have been better had he been declared dead at the scene but think it was a fitting finale for him
[close]
Re: Happy Valley
« Reply #230 on: Today at 12:19:40 am »
Still suspicious of Uncle Neil.
