Spoiler

The end has to come back to Catherine, Tommy and Ryan. Ryan torn between the two, likely with him siding with Catherine and turning against Tommy for good. Agree it probably ends with Tommy dead.



As soon as the PE teacher zoned in on that suitcase in the garage you just knew the wife's body was in there. Definitely felt like they were going down a grooming route with him and Ryan but hard to see how they fit that in now. Presumably he's going to be a bit more preoccupied with disposing of his wife's body than grooming Ryan?



Why do the gang want Tommy out of jail? If he's got info that can hurt them, they'd just get to him in prison. So clearly there's a job to be done on the outside that only he can do - but what?