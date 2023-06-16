Spurs have offered Kane a huge new contract apparently. I know he doesn't seem like the brightest spark but there's absolutely no fucking way he'd be that thick to leave the rest of his career in the hands of a desperate Daniel Levy is there?



Given how no clubs want to deal with Levy, I'm surprised anyone goes there. If you become half decent you have no escape route. Us, United, City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all shown a willingness to let players leave if they really want to go as long as we get a fair price. Levy gets a hard on and edges himself through months of tedious negotiations to the point clubs just give up.