Spurs: fucking useless

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,799
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 04:21:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2023, 04:12:40 pm
WTF? What's this about? Has he broken some record or something? I don't keep up with non-LFC news so I have no idea what this is about.

English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,026
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June 16, 2023, 04:21:51 pm
English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
Mindgames! I bow to Harry's metaphorical rigour and superior thematic subtleties

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,679
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,026
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 05:06:03 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 16, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
;D

Esteemed company, to be mentioned alongside a humble record breaker like Harry
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,100
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 16, 2023, 11:52:15 am
Had to laugh at this  ;D
Harry Kane gave his England team-mates broken records.


https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1669223488966602753?s=20

Im sure Hendo and Trent will find a spot for that somewhere amongst their medals and mementos from winning actual trophies  ;D
The fucking ego on that c*nt, proper weirdo.
ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 16, 2023, 11:09:09 pm
Posting about Spurs as I have nothing to say at all and well that's Spurs
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 27, 2023, 04:41:16 pm
Bayern bidding for Kane.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,558
  • The first five yards........
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 27, 2023, 06:35:41 pm
Why would Kane leave England? He'd never get another penalty again.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,416
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
June 28, 2023, 10:36:43 am
I have always wondered by more English players dont go abroad

Broaden your horizons and all that
davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 5, 2023, 06:51:59 pm
Spurs have offered Kane a huge new contract apparently. I know he doesn't seem like the brightest spark but there's absolutely no fucking way he'd be that thick to leave the rest of his career in the hands of a desperate Daniel Levy is there?

Given how no clubs want to deal with Levy, I'm surprised anyone goes there. If you become half decent you have no escape route. Us, United, City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all shown a willingness to let players leave if they really want to go as long as we get a fair price. Levy gets a hard on and edges himself through months of tedious negotiations to the point clubs just give up.
Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 5, 2023, 07:10:26 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 16, 2023, 11:52:15 am
Had to laugh at this  ;D
Harry Kane gave his England team-mates broken records.


https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1669223488966602753?s=20

Im sure Hendo and Trent will find a spot for that somewhere amongst their medals and mementos from winning actual trophies  ;D

Stones smile straight up from The Office
TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 9, 2023, 09:57:03 pm
Bayern bidding for Kane again apparently - I just posted this in the transfer thread:

Dont think spurs will sell, which is a mistake.  Theyre thinking they keep him, and they can get into champions league, and he may even re-sign after that.  In reality, they will be nowhere near top 4, Kane will then leave on a free, and theyll have no money to rebuild - theyll be completely fucked  ;D
PeterTheRed...

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,063
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 9, 2023, 11:33:20 pm
If they are smart, they will sell, and spend the money on a couple of talented players. Unfortunately for them, their recruitment team is awful these days ...
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,269
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 11, 2023, 10:56:22 am
Apparently Kane is going to make an appearance on the Hot Ones youtube show. The host Sean Evans is usually very good at getting a tune out of his guests, but he's going to struggle with this one.

He made a very awkward appearance on Jimmy Fallon last year too, not sure how Kane's making a celebrity of himself in America. He's an extremely dull man.
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,359
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
July 11, 2023, 11:03:37 am
Quote from: Bread on July 11, 2023, 10:56:22 am
Apparently Kane is going to make an appearance on the Hot Ones youtube show. The host Sean Evans is usually very good at getting a tune out of his guests, but he's going to struggle with this one.

He made a very awkward appearance on Jimmy Fallon last year too, not sure how Kane's making a celebrity of himself in America. He's an extremely dull man.

Kane eating spicy food is a recipe for disaster. He's going to fucking flood the place.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,305
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Today at 11:05:20 am
If anyone bored out of their minds, this lot are playing west ham now on streams.

They say in an hour but it's actually on now
