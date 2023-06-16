« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29360 on: June 16, 2023, 04:21:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 16, 2023, 04:12:40 pm
WTF? What's this about? Has he broken some record or something? I don't keep up with non-LFC news so I have no idea what this is about.

English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29361 on: June 16, 2023, 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on June 16, 2023, 04:21:51 pm
English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
Mindgames! I bow to Harry's metaphorical rigour and superior thematic subtleties

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29362 on: June 16, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29363 on: June 16, 2023, 05:06:03 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June 16, 2023, 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
;D

Esteemed company, to be mentioned alongside a humble record breaker like Harry
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29364 on: June 16, 2023, 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on June 16, 2023, 11:52:15 am
Had to laugh at this  ;D
Harry Kane gave his England team-mates broken records.


https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1669223488966602753?s=20

Im sure Hendo and Trent will find a spot for that somewhere amongst their medals and mementos from winning actual trophies  ;D
The fucking ego on that c*nt, proper weirdo.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29365 on: June 16, 2023, 11:09:09 pm
Posting about Spurs as I have nothing to say at all and well that's Spurs
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29366 on: Yesterday at 04:41:16 pm
Bayern bidding for Kane.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29367 on: Yesterday at 06:35:41 pm
Why would Kane leave England? He'd never get another penalty again.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29368 on: Today at 10:36:43 am
I have always wondered by more English players dont go abroad

Broaden your horizons and all that
