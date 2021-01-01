« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29360 on: Today at 04:21:51 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:12:40 pm
WTF? What's this about? Has he broken some record or something? I don't keep up with non-LFC news so I have no idea what this is about.

English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29361 on: Today at 04:25:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:21:51 pm
English isn't your first language right. When we talk about 'going on like a broken record ' we should probably say scratched. I think you are old enough to recall vinyl records when scratches would make the needle jump and the same segment would be repeated endlessly. Anyway, harry is saying England's ability to fall short in senior men's tournaments is something commentatirs go on about endlessly. Hence the broken record.
Mindgames! I bow to Harry's metaphorical rigour and superior thematic subtleties

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29362 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29363 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:56:43 pm
What a fucking weirdo. Kane, not Ghost Town. Well, actually
;D

Esteemed company, to be mentioned alongside a humble record breaker like Harry
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29364 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:52:15 am
Had to laugh at this  ;D
Harry Kane gave his England team-mates broken records.


https://twitter.com/HKane/status/1669223488966602753?s=20

Im sure Hendo and Trent will find a spot for that somewhere amongst their medals and mementos from winning actual trophies  ;D
The fucking ego on that c*nt, proper weirdo.
