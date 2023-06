Postecoglou seems like a good manager but transforming Spurs to contenders is a whole different challenge to anything he's done before. He signed a 50 goals a season strike-force for around £10m at Celtic and also took advantage of Rangers being a bit crap - repeating similar bargain hunting in the Premier League is going to be a massive challenge and even if a couple of their rivals have off seasons like Rangers did he's still going to have another four clubs to overcome.



Lloris has been in serious decline for a few seasons. They have loads of defenders but only Romero is any good (and that's borderline). The Conte warhorse midfield doesn't seem like a good fit for Postecoglou's style. Kane, Son and Richarlison is their strongest part of the team on paper but Son looks like he's lost a bit of his edge, Richarlison had a dreadful season and Kane surely won't be there next season.