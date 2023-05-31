Hes 57 though, probably 10 years too late to build a reputation. When will he get to the top clubs, when hes 70.



Some people live their lives in different circumstances than what regular people are used to. For him, that go to three different countries and be successful is his reputation. Thats quite an excellent achievement. He did t have the opportunity to work in a top league throughout his career, maybe he doesnt have the football education he could have had in England, but that comes with the background. That doesnt make him less capable. Hes obviously doing something right, perhaps he has fresh ideas how to play. Maybe he wont reach his ceiling because of where he comes from, but to dismiss him outright because hes 57 is just ignorant, mate.Maybe Im taking a personal stance here, as Im in the same boat, so to speak. Im an immigrant in the US and I will never reach the levels of people who came through this system here, regardless of my qualifications. I can't complain, Ive done pretty well for myself and my family, and I consider my achievement greater than that of most less qualified people holding a better position. But I had to come to terms that Ill never be treated as if I was a born and bred American and coming through established US institutions.