Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2397465 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29240 on: May 31, 2023, 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2023, 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

It is. I like the look of him myself though. At the very least he'll make them exciting. The football that Celtic play is some of the most entertaining football I've seen in a long time. Loads of people here are huge Celtic fans and they say his football is the best they've seen there.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29241 on: May 31, 2023, 05:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2023, 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

He may or may not be a good appointment for Spurs, but feels a bit Nuno-ish in that Spurs are having to once again 'settle' on their second, third or fourth choice manager after some publicly humiliating rejections from their top choices.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29242 on: May 31, 2023, 06:04:19 pm »
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29243 on: May 31, 2023, 06:23:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 31, 2023, 06:04:19 pm
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
I haven't been monitoring their finances but it'll be interesting to see how much the cost of the new ground impacts their transfer kitty.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29244 on: May 31, 2023, 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 31, 2023, 06:04:19 pm
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
I reckon any manager even considering going there at the moment would need their heads feeling.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29245 on: May 31, 2023, 09:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 31, 2023, 09:25:21 pm
I reckon any manager even considering going there at the moment would need their heads feeling.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man


Captain dickhead reporting for duty!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29246 on: May 31, 2023, 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May 31, 2023, 09:53:39 pm
Cometh the hour, cometh the man


Captain dickhead reporting for duty!

 ;D

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29247 on: June 1, 2023, 12:00:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 31, 2023, 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

He is a bit of a gamble (highly unproven). But his style of play and dominance in those leagues was impressive. Can be a good manager at Spurs too if he can get them playing his style of football.

Thought Potter would have been a good fit for Spurs too.

They will still need a rebuild though no matter who the manager is. Besides Kane, Son and Romero there just isn't any quality in that team. They haven't really replaced Dembele and Erikson in that midfield and the defense is much worse than in days of Verthongen and Alderwiereld.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29248 on: June 1, 2023, 04:48:35 am »
Aussie here so i will fight you all over Ange  ;D.  Love him and would be gutted if he went there.  Just a horrible setup for him.  He won't get the support or time to get a team playing the way he wants and he'll probably lose his chance to manage another big club. 
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29249 on: June 1, 2023, 10:05:01 am »
Dont think Ange will go to spurs. Hes not an idiot and hell be on a hiding to nothing there. I hope he doesnt either because hell get whatever team he manages doing damage. Hes a great manager, hes only question mark is working with absolute elite players whove come through top European academies from 6yo. I think thats a different sauce to what he has cooked with so far.

I watched his teams in Australia, and he was managing while I was living in japan, his teams are always the fittest in the league and seem to have a way of playing exactly the way their opposition find most uncomfortable.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29250 on: June 1, 2023, 10:14:10 am »
If I were him, the only way I'd move to Spurs would be if Kane is on his way. He goes there as it is and its the same players and set up thats failed time and time again.. He'll have to play the same way and expectations will be high. At Celtic he plays Kyogo up front. He's quick, zippy, full of beans. He'll want that high energy football at Spurs. Kane is a quality player obviously, but I'm not convinced he suits how Postecoglu would want to play
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29251 on: June 3, 2023, 01:57:45 am »
I dont follow much football other than Liverpool anymore. Mother of Jesus I didnt realise it was this bad for them. They are fucked for the foreseeable going by the below.

https://youtu.be/cOq2fh-kKNE
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29252 on: June 3, 2023, 08:14:56 am »
Quote from: MBL? on June  3, 2023, 01:57:45 am
I dont follow much football other than Liverpool anymore. Mother of Jesus I didnt realise it was this bad for them. They are fucked for the foreseeable going by the below.

https://youtu.be/cOq2fh-kKNE

Very interesting and some lessons in forward planning for FSG there - not that I want to disrupt this thread. 8)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29253 on: June 3, 2023, 03:59:34 pm »

Lloris basically wants to leave Spurs...


'Speaking to NiceMatin about his future, the World Cup winner said: We have reached an important moment, whether it be for the club or me. Its the end of an era. I have a desire for something else. I will carefully study what is possible. However, I havent forgotten that I have a year left on my contract at Tottenham, and in football, its always hard to predict what will happen. Such comments indicate that the former France captain will be looking to switch North London for pastures new come the summer transfer window. Lloris also commented on what type of project he is looking for, stating: The most important thing is I find a project where I thrive. Also speaking to NiceMatin, the Tottenham keeper didnt rule out a return to his former club OGC Nice.'


^ from: www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/hugo-lloris-confirms-he-is-considering-leaving-tottenham-this-summer
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29254 on: Yesterday at 05:27:47 pm »
Postecoglou close to being appointed says Ornstein. Fascinated to see him there, think hes great. Id have him high on the Klopp replacement list and this gives him a chance to prove himself at a higher level.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29255 on: Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm »
Think it's a really interesting appointment to be honest. I think he comes off really well every time I've heard him speak, and he's managed to successfully put Rangers back in their place.

Fascinated to see if he can make the step up, Gerrard learned the hard way that dominating the SPL is a very different job.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29256 on: Yesterday at 05:36:39 pm »
Gone within a year after they get annoyed with attacking but conceding loads and dropping points to shit. Basically Celtic in Europe.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29257 on: Yesterday at 05:51:14 pm »
Hmmm lets see how this goes.  Sounds like a real punt this.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29258 on: Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:27:47 pm
Postecoglou close to being appointed says Ornstein. Fascinated to see him there, think hes great. Id have him high on the Klopp replacement list and this gives him a chance to prove himself at a higher level.

Not that it's anything to do with your point, but hes older than Klopp. I know nothing of his style of coaching, but this would be a huge step for him if he takes the job. Hes not coached in one of the top league in his long career, but I know hes come from Australia, so had to do it the hard way regardless!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29259 on: Yesterday at 07:38:22 pm »
Could've been Potter's if he'd just seen the season out at Brighton
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29260 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:25:42 pm
Not that it's anything to do with your point, but hes older than Klopp. I know nothing of his style of coaching, but this would be a huge step for him if he takes the job. Hes not coached in one of the top league in his long career, but I know hes come from Australia, so had to do it the hard way regardless!
Postecoglou seems to be doing well, going from Australia to Japan, to Scotland, winning trophies at every place along the way. He might have had a different career had he started in one of the top 5 leagues... I have no clue if he will do well or of the PL is above his level, but I think people underestimate him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29261 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 pm »
I think it's a no brainer if he gets offered the job. He comes over really well and for the first time in years I have actually enjoyed watching Celtic matches, they play some really good stuff.

He needs two things if he goes there though. Time and a clean slate at a club without Kane there. I am sure he will be able to build an adequate squad there without a huge budget. Whether that will be enough for Levy and the fans is another question though.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29262 on: Yesterday at 09:48:26 pm »
fwiw my mate who has a ST at Celtic was calling this (a high-level PL appointment) pretty much as soon as hed seen them in action under Ange.  I think it was his manner as much as the football in a way, just a really impressive individual.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29263 on: Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm »
Hes 57 though, probably 10 years too late to build a reputation. When will he get to the top clubs, when hes 70.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29264 on: Yesterday at 10:39:31 pm »
Might as well do it for a chance to manage in the Premier League I guess but, as with everything Spursy, it won't work.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29265 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
Well as somebody who follows Scottish football closely, I think Ange is a top guy. He is an impressive, no nonsense character, without any bravado that plays brilliant football.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29266 on: Yesterday at 10:51:23 pm »
He is a Liverpool and AEK fan too
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29267 on: Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm »
Oh Ange what are you doing  :butt.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29268 on: Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 10:53:13 pm
Oh Ange what are you doing  :butt.
Is that a quote from EastEnders circa 1986?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29269 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm »
Nice to see a club avoid the usual suspects and look elsewhere.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29270 on: Yesterday at 11:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Is that a quote from EastEnders circa 1986?

 ;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29271 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:10:09 pm
Nice to see a club avoid the usual suspects and look elsewhere.

theyve been looking everywhere, never mind eleswhere! Coaches are not exactly beating the door down wanting to manage Spurs.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29272 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:07:59 pm
Is that a quote from EastEnders circa 1986?

Excellent. :D

Levy submits a contract offer to Ange.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29273 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
 Beat him the last time we played against his team albeit it was a friendly in the MGC! :P
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29274 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:37:10 pm
Hes 57 though, probably 10 years too late to build a reputation. When will he get to the top clubs, when hes 70.
Some people live their lives in different circumstances than what regular people are used to. For him, that go to three different countries and be successful is his reputation. Thats quite an excellent achievement. He did t have the opportunity to work in a top league throughout his career, maybe he doesnt have the football education he could have had in England, but that comes with the background. That doesnt make him less capable. Hes obviously doing something right, perhaps he has fresh ideas how to play. Maybe he wont reach his ceiling because of where he comes from, but to dismiss him outright because hes 57 is just ignorant, mate.

Maybe Im taking a personal stance here, as Im in the same boat, so to speak. Im an immigrant in the US and I will never reach the levels of people who came through this system here, regardless of my qualifications. I can't complain, Ive done pretty well for myself and my family, and I consider my achievement greater than that of most less qualified people holding a better position. But I had to come to terms that Ill never be treated as if I was a born and bred American and coming through established US institutions.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29275 on: Today at 12:25:18 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
theyve been looking everywhere, never mind eleswhere! Coaches are not exactly beating the door down wanting to manage Spurs.

Yep, everyone has turned them down, i said before the issue with Spurs is Daniel Levy, he think's he's a tough shrewd businessman but in reality he's an imbecile, he's fucked the club with weird decisions,  the best manager they had was Mauricio Pochettino, but Levy sacked him couple of months into the 19/20 season after Pochettino had no money to spend, then appointed Mourinho, then sacked him 6 days before a cup final after giving Mourinho no money to spend as well, & a lot of Levy's managerial appointments have been disasters.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29276 on: Today at 12:57:43 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:25:18 am
Yep, everyone has turned them down, i said before the issue with Spurs is Daniel Levy, he think's he's a tough shrewd businessman but in reality he's an imbecile, he's fucked the club with weird decisions,  the best manager they had was Mauricio Pochettino, but Levy sacked him couple of months into the 19/20 season after Pochettino had no money to spend, then appointed Mourinho, then sacked him 6 days before a cup final after giving Mourinho no money to spend as well, & a lot of Levy's managerial appointments have been disasters.

I agree with you about Levy being a huge part of the issue there. But its a bit of a myth that Pochettino wasnt backed financially, they threw a lot of money at players there. They still do. They havent made a significant sale in a while apart from Bergwijn for about 28 mill, but they have spent a lot in the past couple years still, as they did when Pochettino was there. It goes well beyond spending with them though, just seems to be some complete team-wide mental block, plus decision making with transfers seems hugely hit and miss.

Whoever takes over will have a big summer ahead, especially as it seeems likely Kane will leave.
