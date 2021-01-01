« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2391315 times)

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29240 on: Yesterday at 04:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

It is. I like the look of him myself though. At the very least he'll make them exciting. The football that Celtic play is some of the most entertaining football I've seen in a long time. Loads of people here are huge Celtic fans and they say his football is the best they've seen there.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,005
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29241 on: Yesterday at 05:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

He may or may not be a good appointment for Spurs, but feels a bit Nuno-ish in that Spurs are having to once again 'settle' on their second, third or fourth choice manager after some publicly humiliating rejections from their top choices.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29242 on: Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm »
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29243 on: Yesterday at 06:23:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
I haven't been monitoring their finances but it'll be interesting to see how much the cost of the new ground impacts their transfer kitty.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,498
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29244 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:04:19 pm
I wouldnt leave celtic to go to spurs. He ll be sacked in a year. Worst job right now spurs,  no chelsea type money to buy themselves out of trouble, an ageing team with the best player on the verge of leaving. A midtable team with CL expectations. I know its difficult to turn down but would be bad for his career.
I reckon any manager even considering going there at the moment would need their heads feeling.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,687
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29245 on: Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm
I reckon any manager even considering going there at the moment would need their heads feeling.
Cometh the hour, cometh the man


Captain dickhead reporting for duty!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29246 on: Yesterday at 10:21:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:53:39 pm
Cometh the hour, cometh the man


Captain dickhead reporting for duty!

 ;D

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29247 on: Today at 12:00:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 04:23:06 pm
Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that hed pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, hes coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.

He is a bit of a gamble (highly unproven). But his style of play and dominance in those leagues was impressive. Can be a good manager at Spurs too if he can get them playing his style of football.

Thought Potter would have been a good fit for Spurs too.

They will still need a rebuild though no matter who the manager is. Besides Kane, Son and Romero there just isn't any quality in that team. They haven't really replaced Dembele and Erikson in that midfield and the defense is much worse than in days of Verthongen and Alderwiereld.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,231
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29248 on: Today at 04:48:35 am »
Aussie here so i will fight you all over Ange  ;D.  Love him and would be gutted if he went there.  Just a horrible setup for him.  He won't get the support or time to get a team playing the way he wants and he'll probably lose his chance to manage another big club. 
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,242
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29249 on: Today at 10:05:01 am »
Dont think Ange will go to spurs. Hes not an idiot and hell be on a hiding to nothing there. I hope he doesnt either because hell get whatever team he manages doing damage. Hes a great manager, hes only question mark is working with absolute elite players whove come through top European academies from 6yo. I think thats a different sauce to what he has cooked with so far.

I watched his teams in Australia, and he was managing while I was living in japan, his teams are always the fittest in the league and seem to have a way of playing exactly the way their opposition find most uncomfortable.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Pages: 1 ... 727 728 729 730 731 [732]   Go Up
« previous next »
 