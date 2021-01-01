Dont think Ange will go to spurs. Hes not an idiot and hell be on a hiding to nothing there. I hope he doesnt either because hell get whatever team he manages doing damage. Hes a great manager, hes only question mark is working with absolute elite players whove come through top European academies from 6yo. I think thats a different sauce to what he has cooked with so far.



I watched his teams in Australia, and he was managing while I was living in japan, his teams are always the fittest in the league and seem to have a way of playing exactly the way their opposition find most uncomfortable.