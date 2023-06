Don’t think Ange will go to spurs. He’s not an idiot and he’ll be on a hiding to nothing there. I hope he doesn’t either because he’ll get whatever team he manages doing damage. He’s a great manager, he’s only question mark is working with absolute elite players who’ve come through top European academies from 6yo. I think that’s a different sauce to what he has cooked with so far.



I watched his teams in Australia, and he was managing while I was living in japan, his teams are always the fittest in the league and seem to have a way of playing exactly the way their opposition find most uncomfortable.