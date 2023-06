Looks like Postecoglou is the one they want. Would be happy enough that he’d pose no danger. Jury is still very much out on him, he’s coached in bum leagues and qualifying for a World Cup in Asia is no achievement.



He is a bit of a gamble (highly unproven). But his style of play and dominance in those leagues was impressive. Can be a good manager at Spurs too if he can get them playing his style of football.Thought Potter would have been a good fit for Spurs too.They will still need a rebuild though no matter who the manager is. Besides Kane, Son and Romero there just isn't any quality in that team. They haven't really replaced Dembele and Erikson in that midfield and the defense is much worse than in days of Verthongen and Alderwiereld.