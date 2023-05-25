Spoke to a spurs ST holder...seemed a decent lad
Got to talking about managers and he said guardiola was 100x the manager klopp was, which I obviously disagreed with while admitting he was a v.good manager
I told him guardiola has never had to build a title winning team with limited funds like klopp had to taking over a mediocre team, then proceed to win it all btw, though guardiola may probably be one of the best at managing elite players.
He tried to say man city weren't great when guardiola took over, I begged to differ especially in comparison to the liverpool side klopp took charge of. Then tried to tell me barca in his first season weren't the best...but if I recall they weren't exactly in that bad a position!
But then admitted he just hated klopp because of statements he's said and how he's contradicted himself in media.
I did try to tell him that every manager pretty much does that, and things klopp does seem to be laughed off with others.
But point here is....not sure if it was just him, a general "liverpool bad" thing but I didn't think spurs fans had a particular issue with us or klopp. Might be wrong!
I know there was some sort of thing when we were both going for top 4 a while back but no real hatred
its the issue most fanbases have with him, hes the perfect manager for any (non Sportswash) team, and they didnt get him - BECAUSE he builds, because he stays at a club for a lot longer than most managers, because he becomes emotionally imvested, because he coaches good football.
The tune changed in attitudes to Klopp around early June 2019. You can guess why.
Before that he was (almost) universally loved, a charismatic, funny, engaging bloke, who coached incredible football, who took a team in BVB with this vibrant fanbase, that where no threat to anyone, to success many thought was impossble to achieve, and so became the 2nd team of so many.
Despite that success he was seen as a bit of a unlucky loser because his BVB team lost too many of the stars hed helped make, and couldnt compete financially with other CL clubs. And then he came ot Liverpool, with that amazing chairsma and fun football, and lost a couple finals. So he was still the lovable loser. Until he wasnt.
And since then attitudes changed. It must be doubly hard for Spurs fans, as they thought this was to be their journey under Pochetinno, but it wasnt, and of course it was that CL final vs them that was the 1st trophy the lovable loser won here.