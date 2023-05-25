Spoke to a spurs ST holder...seemed a decent lad



Got to talking about managers and he said guardiola was 100x the manager klopp was, which I obviously disagreed with while admitting he was a v.good manager



I told him guardiola has never had to build a title winning team with limited funds like klopp had to taking over a mediocre team, then proceed to win it all btw, though guardiola may probably be one of the best at managing elite players.



He tried to say man city weren't great when guardiola took over, I begged to differ especially in comparison to the liverpool side klopp took charge of. Then tried to tell me barca in his first season weren't the best...but if I recall they weren't exactly in that bad a position!

But then admitted he just hated klopp because of statements he's said and how he's contradicted himself in media.



I did try to tell him that every manager pretty much does that, and things klopp does seem to be laughed off with others.



But point here is....not sure if it was just him, a general "liverpool bad" thing but I didn't think spurs fans had a particular issue with us or klopp. Might be wrong!

I know there was some sort of thing when we were both going for top 4 a while back but no real hatred