Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2388179 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29200 on: May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm »
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29201 on: May 25, 2023, 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.
Saudi FC replacing them in the "Sky Six".
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29202 on: May 25, 2023, 04:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 25, 2023, 04:18:51 pm
Won't happen and won't happen.

I will believe you, once you give us the winning lottery numbers ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29203 on: May 25, 2023, 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2023, 04:35:51 pm
I will believe you, once you give us the winning lottery numbers ...

That would be an easy task if the same numbers kept on repeating.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29204 on: May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm »
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29205 on: May 25, 2023, 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



Do I have to remind you of our summer of 2014?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29206 on: May 25, 2023, 06:36:06 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29207 on: May 25, 2023, 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



One of them is Eriksen, the other is someone Bobby nutmegged in the Europa semi (Soldado?). I genuinely have no idea who the rest are.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29208 on: May 25, 2023, 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: elbow on May 25, 2023, 11:12:33 pm
One of them is Eriksen, the other is someone Bobby nutmegged in the Europa semi (Soldado?). I genuinely have no idea who the rest are.

Paulinho, Eriksen, Soldado, Chadli, Capoue(?), Chiraces(?), Lamela
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29209 on: May 27, 2023, 08:59:28 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 25, 2023, 11:14:47 pm
Paulinho, Eriksen, Soldado, Chadli, Capoue(?), Chiraces(?), Lamela
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



Its funny to think how Paulinho and Capoue were deemed not good enough, let go of and went on to win trophies as starters in Barca and Villareal respectively.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29210 on: May 27, 2023, 09:03:07 am »
They should fuck chelsea over and nab lamps.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29211 on: May 27, 2023, 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on May 27, 2023, 09:03:07 am
They should fuck chelsea over and nab lamps.
"Lamps" with Captain Bellend as his assistant, they'd be relegated by Halloween.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29212 on: May 27, 2023, 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.

Pochettino carried them for a few years with a limited budget. Modric and Bale carried them under Redknapp. Kane and Son have carried them the last couple of years at least, mainly Kane this year.

Without Kane they'd be bottom half with Chelsea this season and it looks like he's going. They haven't got the smarts in the transfer market to invest the Kane money well and managers they want are turning them down. These shouldn't be much to worry about for a while.

All they've got going for them is the stadium and the revenues it generates but like when Arsenal moved they still have to pay for it.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29213 on: May 27, 2023, 01:51:13 pm »
Mourinho took a swipe at them the other day, saying he had a good relationship with every team he's managed except Spurs.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29214 on: May 27, 2023, 01:53:58 pm »
Spurs are like a minor ailment you have, it's there, but has no real significance to your life.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29215 on: May 27, 2023, 02:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 27, 2023, 01:53:58 pm
Spurs are like a minor ailment you have, it's there, but has no real significance to your life.
ah, like the Transfer Thread you mean?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29216 on: May 27, 2023, 02:22:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 27, 2023, 02:18:48 pm
ah, like the Transfer Thread you mean?
Like an unlanced boil.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29217 on: May 27, 2023, 08:53:35 pm »
This cheesy spurs thread with its capoue sideburns and fish slapped lamella face is a slot to ask of a man.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29218 on: Yesterday at 10:48:06 am »
Spoke to a spurs ST holder...seemed a decent lad

Got to talking about managers and he said guardiola was 100x the manager klopp was, which I obviously disagreed with while admitting he was a v.good manager

I told him guardiola has never had to build a title winning team with limited funds like klopp had to taking over a mediocre team, then proceed to win it all btw, though guardiola may probably be one of the best at managing elite players.

He tried to say man city weren't great when guardiola took over, I begged to differ especially in comparison to the liverpool side klopp took charge of. Then tried to tell me barca in his first season weren't the best...but if I recall they weren't exactly in that bad a position!
But then admitted he just hated klopp because of statements he's said and how he's contradicted himself in media.

I did try to tell him that every manager pretty much does that, and things klopp does seem to be laughed off with others.

But point here is....not sure if it was just him, a general "liverpool bad" thing but I didn't think spurs fans had a particular issue with us or klopp. Might be wrong!
I know there was some sort of thing when we were both going for top 4 a while back but no real hatred
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29219 on: Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm »
For years and years, I used to forget Spurs were even in the 'first division' until we played them. In fairness, there were a couple of clubs that applied to.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29220 on: Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 10:48:06 am
Spoke to a spurs ST holder...seemed a decent lad

Got to talking about managers and he said guardiola was 100x the manager klopp was, which I obviously disagreed with while admitting he was a v.good manager

I told him guardiola has never had to build a title winning team with limited funds like klopp had to taking over a mediocre team, then proceed to win it all btw, though guardiola may probably be one of the best at managing elite players.

He tried to say man city weren't great when guardiola took over, I begged to differ especially in comparison to the liverpool side klopp took charge of. Then tried to tell me barca in his first season weren't the best...but if I recall they weren't exactly in that bad a position!
But then admitted he just hated klopp because of statements he's said and how he's contradicted himself in media.

I did try to tell him that every manager pretty much does that, and things klopp does seem to be laughed off with others.

But point here is....not sure if it was just him, a general "liverpool bad" thing but I didn't think spurs fans had a particular issue with us or klopp. Might be wrong!
I know there was some sort of thing when we were both going for top 4 a while back but no real hatred

Spurs hate everyone, including themselves. The only saving grace is that everyone hates them back.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29221 on: Yesterday at 12:45:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:42:59 pm
Spurs hate everyone, including themselves. The only saving grace is that everyone hates them back.

Nope! See below...

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm
For years and years, I used to forget Spurs were even in the 'first division' until we played them. In fairness, there were a couple of clubs that applied to.

I think you'll find most Reds don't hate them... or even consider them as rivals.

As above, for most of my lifetime, they've been irrelevant.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29222 on: Yesterday at 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 12:45:49 pm
I think you'll find most Reds don't hate them... or even consider them as rivals.

As above, for most of my lifetime, they've been irrelevant.
which is why most fans of other clubs couldn't care less if Everton get flushed or not.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29223 on: Yesterday at 02:13:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:22:36 pm
which is why most fans of other clubs couldn't care less if Everton get flushed or not.

Everton have won stuff though. They've been Champions in four or five different decades. Tottenham are all window-dressing, always have been.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29224 on: Yesterday at 02:15:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:13:07 pm
Everton have won stuff though. They've been Champions in four or five different decades. Tottenham are all window-dressing, always have been.
OK but don't know why you're mentioning it.  most fans don't give a shit about Ev's history, or anything else about them.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29225 on: Yesterday at 02:16:11 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 10:48:06 am
Spoke to a spurs ST holder...seemed a decent lad

Got to talking about managers and he said guardiola was 100x the manager klopp was, which I obviously disagreed with while admitting he was a v.good manager

I told him guardiola has never had to build a title winning team with limited funds like klopp had to taking over a mediocre team, then proceed to win it all btw, though guardiola may probably be one of the best at managing elite players.

He tried to say man city weren't great when guardiola took over, I begged to differ especially in comparison to the liverpool side klopp took charge of. Then tried to tell me barca in his first season weren't the best...but if I recall they weren't exactly in that bad a position!
But then admitted he just hated klopp because of statements he's said and how he's contradicted himself in media.

I did try to tell him that every manager pretty much does that, and things klopp does seem to be laughed off with others.

But point here is....not sure if it was just him, a general "liverpool bad" thing but I didn't think spurs fans had a particular issue with us or klopp. Might be wrong!
I know there was some sort of thing when we were both going for top 4 a while back but no real hatred

its the issue most fanbases have with him, hes the perfect manager for any (non Sportswash) team, and they didnt get him - BECAUSE he builds, because he stays at a club for a lot longer than most managers, because he becomes emotionally imvested, because he coaches good football.

The tune changed in attitudes to Klopp around early June 2019. You can guess why.

Before that he was (almost) universally loved, a charismatic, funny, engaging bloke, who coached incredible football, who took a team in BVB with this vibrant fanbase, that where no threat to anyone, to success many thought was impossble to achieve, and so became the 2nd team of so many.

Despite that success he was seen as a bit of a unlucky loser because his BVB team lost too many of the stars hed helped make, and couldnt compete financially with other CL clubs.  And then he came ot Liverpool, with that amazing chairsma and fun football, and lost a couple finals. So he was still the lovable loser. Until he wasnt.

And since then attitudes changed. It must be doubly hard for Spurs fans, as they thought this was to be their journey under Pochetinno, but it wasnt, and of course it was that CL final vs them that was the 1st trophy the lovable loser won here.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29226 on: Yesterday at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:15:50 pm
OK but don't know why you're mentioning it.  most fans don't give a shit about their history, or anything else about them.

I do. I like football history. Ours and other people's. It's an important part of the game for me. Probably that's why I mentioned it.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29227 on: Yesterday at 02:23:31 pm »
The thing about Jurgen is that when he first came to us, because he was such a popular manager for his work at BVB, people didn't want to "hate" him. There was an extended honeymoon period for Jurgen - one Rafa didn't get - where people liked Klopp but still hated Liverpool. To an extent, he suited the plucky underdog tag we had been saddled with.

But once he started winning, and the compliments had to come through gritted teeth, that's when things changed. And once things started to go south - first in 20-21 and now this season, the knives have definitely come out for him, especially in the media. They want him gone, and they want LFC back in their box.

Ironic, as once City have won seven titles in a row - and the traditional "big" PL era clubs, like Arsenal, United and Chelsea, can't get anywhere near them - then things might actually start shifting. As the boredom sets in, and City mechanically go through the motions of winning title after title, treble after treble, they'll soon be wishing there was somebody able to challenge their dominance.

It will still be "anybody but Liverpool" though.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29228 on: Yesterday at 02:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:17:24 pm
I do. I like football history. Ours and other people's. It's an important part of the game for me. Probably that's why I mentioned it.
fair do's.  :)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29229 on: Today at 07:36:34 am »
Have to say, Kane getting 30 league goals is incredible, in this shit spurs side, arguably far more impressive than 36 goals haaland. Interestingly enough, they still havent bought Kulusevski outright, hes still on loan from Juventus and will cost 30m. If they decide they cant afford him due to lack of any european football, then for that money hes good value for one of the better teams.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29230 on: Today at 02:02:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:36:34 am
Have to say, Kane getting 30 league goals is incredible, in this shit spurs side, arguably far more impressive than 36 goals haaland.
4 less than the entire Ev team.  ;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29231 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
Levy called me last night to see if I would manage the team. I said if only you expand the Cheese room.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29232 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:22 pm
Levy called me last night to see if I would manage the team. I said if only you expand the Cheese room.

Why? You wouldn't fit in this one?  ;D
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29233 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:22 pm
Levy called me last night to see if I would manage the team. I said if only you expand the Cheese room.
They'd need a cheese warehouse if you were there ;)
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29234 on: Today at 03:05:20 pm »
No cheese room expansion, no deal.  :-*
