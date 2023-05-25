« previous next »
Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless  (Read 2386102 times)

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29200 on: May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm »
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29201 on: May 25, 2023, 04:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.
Saudi FC replacing them in the "Sky Six".
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29202 on: May 25, 2023, 04:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on May 25, 2023, 04:18:51 pm
Won't happen and won't happen.

I will believe you, once you give us the winning lottery numbers ...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29203 on: May 25, 2023, 04:43:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2023, 04:35:51 pm
I will believe you, once you give us the winning lottery numbers ...

That would be an easy task if the same numbers kept on repeating.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29204 on: May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm »
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29205 on: May 25, 2023, 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



Do I have to remind you of our summer of 2014?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29206 on: May 25, 2023, 06:36:06 pm »
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29207 on: May 25, 2023, 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



One of them is Eriksen, the other is someone Bobby nutmegged in the Europa semi (Soldado?). I genuinely have no idea who the rest are.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29208 on: May 25, 2023, 11:14:47 pm »
Quote from: elbow on May 25, 2023, 11:12:33 pm
One of them is Eriksen, the other is someone Bobby nutmegged in the Europa semi (Soldado?). I genuinely have no idea who the rest are.

Paulinho, Eriksen, Soldado, Chadli, Capoue(?), Chiraces(?), Lamela
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29209 on: Today at 08:59:28 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 25, 2023, 11:14:47 pm
Paulinho, Eriksen, Soldado, Chadli, Capoue(?), Chiraces(?), Lamela
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 25, 2023, 05:08:16 pm
Good thing Spurs have a great track record of becoming overly-reliant on a British talent, selling said talent, and then spending the profits wisely on a rebuild!



Its funny to think how Paulinho and Capoue were deemed not good enough, let go of and went on to win trophies as starters in Barca and Villareal respectively.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29210 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
They should fuck chelsea over and nab lamps.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29211 on: Today at 09:07:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:03:07 am
They should fuck chelsea over and nab lamps.
"Lamps" with Captain Bellend as his assistant, they'd be relegated by Halloween.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29212 on: Today at 09:18:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on May 25, 2023, 04:25:02 pm
Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.

Pochettino carried them for a few years with a limited budget. Modric and Bale carried them under Redknapp. Kane and Son have carried them the last couple of years at least, mainly Kane this year.

Without Kane they'd be bottom half with Chelsea this season and it looks like he's going. They haven't got the smarts in the transfer market to invest the Kane money well and managers they want are turning them down. These shouldn't be much to worry about for a while.

All they've got going for them is the stadium and the revenues it generates but like when Arsenal moved they still have to pay for it.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29213 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Mourinho took a swipe at them the other day, saying he had a good relationship with every team he's managed except Spurs.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29214 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Spurs are like a minor ailment you have, it's there, but has no real significance to your life.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless
« Reply #29215 on: Today at 02:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:53:58 pm
Spurs are like a minor ailment you have, it's there, but has no real significance to your life.
ah, like the Transfer Thread you mean?
