Genuinely think these will be bouncing around mid-table for the foreseeable. Not much to be positive about there.



Pochettino carried them for a few years with a limited budget. Modric and Bale carried them under Redknapp. Kane and Son have carried them the last couple of years at least, mainly Kane this year.Without Kane they'd be bottom half with Chelsea this season and it looks like he's going. They haven't got the smarts in the transfer market to invest the Kane money well and managers they want are turning them down. These shouldn't be much to worry about for a while.All they've got going for them is the stadium and the revenues it generates but like when Arsenal moved they still have to pay for it.