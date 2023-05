I think they should giz it ryan. Knows the club inside out, he “gets it”, Spurs through and through, knows what the shirt means, if you ever cut him he’d bleed Lilly white , he’s brought the spirit of 62 back already, to dare is to do, the game is about glory, this time next year Rodney, Mason is the man. Arsenal gave an ex midfielder his first job in management and Spurs , if they dared to do, will do the same.