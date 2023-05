Some murmurings about Spurs being after Xabi Alonso. He’d be mad to go there at this point in his career. If there’s any truth to the rumour, hope he sees sense and stays at Leverkusen for another season! Keep up the job he’s doing there, maybe win the Europa league too, and he’ll have far bigger and better offers than Spurs.



Yeah would be odd as it feels like doing well there wouldn't stop him getting a job at say Bayern, Real, us next, which I'm guessing is the aim for him soon. With Gerrard you could understand it a bit going to Villa as couldn't imagine him going from Rangers to us given the quality of the Scottish League