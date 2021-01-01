« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29000 on: Yesterday at 03:56:40 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
They're apparently going to reimburse their fans who went to Newcastle, I always think that is such a weird thing for clubs to do.

Sets a silly precedent,what would happen if they get into another (don't laugh) CL final and got spanked ?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29001 on: Yesterday at 05:18:52 pm
Imagine Man Utd's reimbursements this season if they followed Spurs' example
OsirisMVZ

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29002 on: Yesterday at 05:22:43 pm
They've been in a full PR assault since that 6-1. After sacking Pochettino, Mourinho, Conte, and the failure that was Santo, the board have very little if any credibility left for the fans to stop them from turning.
LiamG

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29003 on: Yesterday at 07:58:21 pm
Surprised they aren't trying to prevent poch going to chelsea
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29004 on: Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:58:21 pm
Surprised they aren't trying to prevent poch going to chelsea
how?
LiamG

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29005 on: Yesterday at 08:05:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
how?

By getting him for themselves
Ghost Town

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29006 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:01:12 pm
how?
Same way Utd "stopped" City getting Sanchez and Ronaldo. By throwing insane money at him and then wondering why it doesn't work out.
SamLad

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29007 on: Yesterday at 08:49:56 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:05:17 pm
By getting him for themselves
but they (Levy that is) don't want him. 
Terry de Niro

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29008 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 pm
These c*nts a broken and have been since we twatted them in the Champions League final.
classycarra

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29009 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
They're apparently going to reimburse their fans who went to Newcastle, I always think that is such a weird thing for clubs to do.
tend to agree, although this one is from the players - which i think is slightly different
Haggis36

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29010 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
It truly boggles the mind that these are ahead of us in the league. Even more so when you factor in that they field one of the league's worst GKs week in, week out, whilst Ali has saved us countless times.

If Kane does leave in the summer, they could be in trouble, as that squad is really very average and you could see them spending a good few years out of the CL and maybe even EL without significant investment. With over half a billion in debt, that might not look pretty in a few years time.

I mean the countless weird loan deals and constant chopping and changing of the manager hasn't helped, but their squad for next season as it stands is a mess.
- Not a single decent GK
- About EIGHT dead average wing backs/full backs - Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Sessegnon, Davies, Spence, Perisic (whatever he is - WB?), Udogie (know nothing of him tbf)
- A CB group of Dier, Romero, Sanchez, Tanganga
- A midfield group of Winks, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg and whatever they decide to do with Ndombele and Lo Celso.
- An attack of Kane (surely leaving), Son (31 and looking badly on the decline), Richarlison (zero league goals) , Kulusevski (gone off the boil after a promising start) and Bryan Gil (12 CAREER goals in nearly 150 appearances)

Every single aspect of that squad looks frightfully average but especially the attack. Kane and Son have carried Spurs for a good number of years and the formerly smart recruitment seems to have gone up the shitter (they spent over £150m last summer to be this bad). Kane surely has to leave this summer, and even if his current season is a blip, at 31 Son isn't going to be spearheading this next Spurs side. Richarlison, Kulusevski and Gil have a combined 4 league goals this season (including the latter's loan spell abroad).

I mean they can appoint whatever manager they want but it will be their recruitment this summer could genuinely make or break them you feel. And they're already on the hook for a reported £60-70m just to make the Porro and Kulusevski signings permanent...
a little break

Re: Spurs: fucking useless
Reply #29011 on: Today at 04:42:08 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:53:08 pm
They're apparently going to reimburse their fans who went to Newcastle, I always think that is such a weird thing for clubs to do.

So weird. Spurs are such a silly. Club. So they got bet 6-1, they're a load of bollox of a club who have won 1 league cup in, what, 25 years? And they act like they're some big club? You got spanked, move on.
