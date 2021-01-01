It truly boggles the mind that these are ahead of us in the league. Even more so when you factor in that they field one of the league's worst GKs week in, week out, whilst Ali has saved us countless times.



If Kane does leave in the summer, they could be in trouble, as that squad is really very average and you could see them spending a good few years out of the CL and maybe even EL without significant investment. With over half a billion in debt, that might not look pretty in a few years time.



I mean the countless weird loan deals and constant chopping and changing of the manager hasn't helped, but their squad for next season as it stands is a mess.

- Not a single decent GK

- About EIGHT dead average wing backs/full backs - Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Sessegnon, Davies, Spence, Perisic (whatever he is - WB?), Udogie (know nothing of him tbf)

- A CB group of Dier, Romero, Sanchez, Tanganga

- A midfield group of Winks, Skipp, Sarr, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg and whatever they decide to do with Ndombele and Lo Celso.

- An attack of Kane (surely leaving), Son (31 and looking badly on the decline), Richarlison (zero league goals) , Kulusevski (gone off the boil after a promising start) and Bryan Gil (12 CAREER goals in nearly 150 appearances)



Every single aspect of that squad looks frightfully average but especially the attack. Kane and Son have carried Spurs for a good number of years and the formerly smart recruitment seems to have gone up the shitter (they spent over £150m last summer to be this bad). Kane surely has to leave this summer, and even if his current season is a blip, at 31 Son isn't going to be spearheading this next Spurs side. Richarlison, Kulusevski and Gil have a combined 4 league goals this season (including the latter's loan spell abroad).



I mean they can appoint whatever manager they want but it will be their recruitment this summer could genuinely make or break them you feel. And they're already on the hook for a reported £60-70m just to make the Porro and Kulusevski signings permanent...