Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!
Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet.
Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"