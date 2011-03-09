« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28880 on: March 29, 2023, 07:05:36 pm »
Somebody else said this a while back but I believe Charlie Kanes only client is his his brother. Hes been at Spurs all his career, yet every day (presumably) Charlie outs in his little shirt, tie and waistcoat, heads to his office, filled with pictures of his (only) client and gets to work. Given he signed something like a 6 year extension a while back, quite what that work involves is another story.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28881 on: March 29, 2023, 07:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 07:05:36 pm
Somebody else said this a while back but I believe Charlie Kanes only client is his his brother. Hes been at Spurs all his career, yet every day (presumably) Charlie outs in his little shirt, tie and waistcoat, heads to his office, filled with pictures of his (only) client and gets to work. Given he signed something like a 6 year extension a while back, quite what that work involves is another story.

I think he organised a golfing day for Harry with Gary Neville a couple of years ago.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28882 on: March 29, 2023, 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 29, 2023, 07:07:35 pm
I think he organised a golfing day for Harry with Gary Neville a couple of years ago.

Ah yes, forgot about that. Sorry Charlie, please crack on.
amir87

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28883 on: March 30, 2023, 12:19:36 am »
Not the first Kane to piggyback off his more talented brother. Both look better with a mask on too.
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28884 on: March 30, 2023, 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 07:05:36 pm
Somebody else said this a while back but I believe Charlie Kanes only client is his his brother. Hes been at Spurs all his career, yet every day (presumably) Charlie outs in his little shirt, tie and waistcoat, heads to his office, filled with pictures of his (only) client and gets to work. Given he signed something like a 6 year extension a while back, quite what that work involves is another story.
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28885 on: March 30, 2023, 09:42:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 29, 2023, 04:49:21 pm
Kane, ribbed mercilessly for scoring lots of goals but not winning anything in his entire career is going to finally tear himself away from his boyhood club to join a team that are the one big club even more famous than Spurs for trophy dodging. Would be a big call. You think his agent is dumb or something?


That's some client wall he's got there.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

A Red Abroad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28886 on: March 30, 2023, 09:49:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 30, 2023, 09:42:36 am
That's some client wall he's got there.



 ;D
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28887 on: March 30, 2023, 09:51:26 am »
Fucking hell could he at least get them hung properly?
Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28888 on: March 30, 2023, 09:55:18 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on March 29, 2023, 06:42:38 pm
I don't like Harry Kane, but if a goal scorer of his quality joins a nothing Sportswashing outfit in his prime years, then the game is gone (as if it isn't already).

He wanted to join Man City 2 years ago so...
redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28889 on: March 30, 2023, 11:05:13 am »
Quote from: amir87 on March 30, 2023, 12:19:36 am
Not the first Kane to piggyback off his more talented brother. Both look better with a mask on too.

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28890 on: March 30, 2023, 11:07:40 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on March 30, 2023, 09:51:26 am
Fucking hell could he at least get them hung properly?

The black resin in the desk reminds me of the Scarlett Johansson movie 'Under The Skin'.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28891 on: March 30, 2023, 11:08:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 30, 2023, 11:07:40 am
The black resin in the desk reminds me of the Scarlett Johansson movie 'Under The Skin'.

Or he is drinking oil
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28892 on: March 30, 2023, 11:26:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 30, 2023, 11:07:40 am
The black resin in the desk reminds me of the Scarlett Johansson movie 'Under The Skin'.

I drifted off mid sentence there, what were you saying?
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28893 on: March 30, 2023, 05:18:05 pm »
So... new manager bounce v Everton on Monday then?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28894 on: March 30, 2023, 06:52:21 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 30, 2023, 05:18:05 pm
So... new manager bounce v Everton on Monday then?

We want them to drop points?

 ???
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28895 on: March 30, 2023, 08:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on March 30, 2023, 06:52:21 pm
We want them to drop points?

 ???

Yeah, Everton need to continue to drop points.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28896 on: March 30, 2023, 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 30, 2023, 11:07:40 am
The black resin in the desk reminds me of the Scarlett Johansson movie 'Under The Skin'.

Never could get into that movie.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28897 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm »
Didnt watch the game, but just saw that clip of Kane and Dacoure. My god Kane is insufferable, the shit he gets away with because of his nationality.

And yes, Dacoure was an idiot, no sympathy, but the shit that led up to it and after from Kane  ::)
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28898 on: Yesterday at 09:48:45 pm »
Hope kane stays there forever. Serves him right for being the c*nt that he is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm by The North Bank »
MrGrumpy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28899 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm »
Very Spursy that.
Justice for the 96!

Ray K

  
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,141
  • Truthiness
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28900 on: Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm »
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28901 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
They need a keeper desperately. Two really.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,713
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28902 on: Yesterday at 11:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
They need a keeper desperately. Two really.

Should be bidding for Kelleher, but will end up going for T rex arms
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,694
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28903 on: Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
They need a keeper desperately. Two really.
Don't think the PL will let them play two keepers, even if it is Spurs.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28904 on: Today at 12:23:11 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:14:19 pm
Don't think the PL will let them play two keepers, even if it is Spurs.

Seriously, though, Lloris and Forester is an awful, awful pair of keepers for a team with their ambitions.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,822
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28905 on: Today at 08:57:02 am »
If 'They need a new keeper' is about the goal they conceded last night, that's mad. That shot was a rocket.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,527
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28906 on: Today at 09:20:31 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:57:02 am
If 'They need a new keeper' is about the goal they conceded last night, that's mad. That shot was a rocket.

If Lloris didn't actually stop halfway through moving then he could have got a hand to it.

He is shite.
Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,481
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28907 on: Today at 09:22:50 am »
Kane obviously made a meal of it and stayed down way longer than necessary, but if he doesn't hit the deck, does Doucoure still get the red?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28908 on: Today at 09:31:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:22:50 am
Kane obviously made a meal of it and stayed down way longer than necessary, but if he doesn't hit the deck, does Doucoure still get the red?

Exactly 💯
And that is why Kane has to go down like he had been punched by Mike Tyson.

Salah does not do that. Not skilful enough to go down, not theatrical enough to hold his face and writhe in agony.
Any hand in the face of Salah gets flagged as a foul against Salah at worst, for obstructing the defenders elbow/hand.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,706
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28909 on: Today at 11:25:26 am »
What I saw was Kane pushing Gray from behind. Kicking Gray on the floor. Kicking Doucoure. Pulling the shirt of Doucoure. From the replays, it is not clear if he received the yellow for these events or a later one. Did these 4 things warrant a yellow card or did he get it for a later foul?
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,755
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28910 on: Today at 12:28:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:22:50 am
Kane obviously made a meal of it and stayed down way longer than necessary, but if he doesn't hit the deck, does Doucoure still get the red?

If you're saying the push in the face doesn't get a red on it's own then Kane cheated.

Here's Kane with a hand in the right side of his face:



Here's Kane going down clutching the left side of his face:



He's a pathetic cheating prick.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28911 on: Today at 12:41:23 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 08:57:02 am
If 'They need a new keeper' is about the goal they conceded last night, that's mad. That shot was a rocket.

Watch it again. It's very far out and not that far away from him.

He's beyond washed.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28912 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!

Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet

Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28913 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm »
It's sickening when them two and the other prick are the main reasons Mo Salah never gets a penalty. They've hammered him for years while calling Kane "cute" "clever" and now this. Disgusting.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,832
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28914 on: Today at 12:57:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!

Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet

Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"

I assume they added the caveat "unless he's Egyptian of course"?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28915 on: Today at 01:26:32 pm »
Its clever 🤣🤣🤣
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,927
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28916 on: Today at 01:27:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!

Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet

Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"

That's vile from them 2 scumbags
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28917 on: Today at 01:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:27:53 pm
That's vile from them 2 scumbags

they should get done for bringing the game into disrepute or something.

what's next -
"he's done a great job of cheating there"
"he has, well done, mate, the ref was completely fooled. hahaha"
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28918 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:43:48 pm
Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!

Carragher:
Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet

Neville:
Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"

Two absolute massive wankers. Can't think of an ex Liverpool player who's a bigger c*nt actually.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,462
  • JFT96
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28919 on: Today at 01:41:34 pm »
Absolute shit house behaviour from Kane but expect nothing less from the guy that swore a goal was his on his daughter's life despite not touching the ball.

Amazing this guy is somehow captain of the national team.
