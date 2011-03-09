Carragher and Neville got into it after the game. I've highlighted a few comments which I find bloody disgraceful. wtf is the game coming to? ex-players praising cheating!!



Carragher:

Ive got no problem with people diving or trying to win a penalty. The thing I really dont like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. Ive got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick, jumping back up and getting on their feet.



Neville:

Neville stressed that most players would understand Kanes reaction, and thinks the Spurs players would have congratulated the striker for his gamesmanship. As a player, if were going in our dressing rooms were going, Harry, well done, you got him sent off. Harry Kanes gone down, whether he should have or not, its to make sure that Doucoure does get sent off. Its a part of the game people dont like but in our dressing room, if our forward [does that] we are there to win leagues, win games. He does dive, he does go to ground and hes clever"