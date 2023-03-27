« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722] 723   Go Down

Author Topic: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp  (Read 2345918 times)

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,787
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28840 on: March 27, 2023, 04:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2023, 10:55:17 am
Very good this. Link below so the right person gets the credit.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Kat_Lucas_/status/1640106183968149511

I like that the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA approved the tweet. lol
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,806
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28841 on: March 27, 2023, 04:37:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March 27, 2023, 04:27:29 pm
I like that the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA approved the tweet. lol

I thought it was them but it's actually a San Antonio fan club for Spurs who tweeted approval. Whoever knew such a thing would exist!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28842 on: March 27, 2023, 04:49:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 27, 2023, 02:56:21 pm
Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them  because it's Spurs it pertains to
If I was a Spurs fan, I would be looking more at us rather than Arsenal. In particular I would be comparing the way in which Liverpool reacted to 2 European final defeats and the way in which Spurs reacted to being beaten in Madrid. We banked the experience of failure, identified weaknesses and set about rectifying them. In the case of Spurs it feels like they peaked in Madrid because Levy - who has always been a bit stingy - was distracted by the new stadium and failed to back his manager. What made it worse is that the post-Poch appointments didn't even give them any "journeys" to enjoy (something that Jurgen always talks about).

I also don't buy the Everton comparisons. From a financial perspective, Spurs and Everton are poles apart.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,823
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28843 on: March 27, 2023, 05:20:27 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 27, 2023, 02:56:21 pm


Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them because it's Spurs it pertains to

could have stopped there when it comes to a certain Arsenal fan here, so many sodding threads that have NOTHING to do with Arsenal, suddenly have Arsenal or Arteta brought up in them, utterly tedious boring, and so needy. Thank fuck for an ignore function, although it doesnt work when they get quoted!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28844 on: March 27, 2023, 06:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 27, 2023, 05:20:27 pm
could have stopped there when it comes to a certain Arsenal fan here, so many sodding threads that have NOTHING to do with Arsenal, suddenly have Arsenal or Arteta brought up in them, utterly tedious boring, and so needy. Thank fuck for an ignore function, although it doesnt work when they get quoted!

Rumours abound that McFly dedicated Its All About You to the North Bank.

#topical
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28845 on: March 27, 2023, 08:26:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on March 27, 2023, 03:34:07 pm
It's a shame Spurs waited so long to do this. They could have had the Owl as their manager had they gotten rid of Conte earlier...
never mind Spurs - imagine how BM must be kicking themselves.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28846 on: Yesterday at 06:53:24 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March 27, 2023, 02:56:21 pm
Seen this quite a few times (from Arsenal fans every single one)

Do your fans genuinely think Contes sacking has anything to do with Arsenal? I mean I know you have your rivalry and you hate eachtother but their fans have been calling for his head for some time (yet to see any mention of Arsenal in their reasoning for wanting this) and that outburst also had nothing to do with Arsenal!! How often do these explosive conferences calling out clubs/ownership end well?

I think his sacking is to do with the fact they're aspiring to break this cycle of winning fuck all and Conte is not achieving that AND has called out the clubs attitude and the owners all in one swoop while not bringing what has been expected. I'm pretty sure the same would have happened if us or City were top for example. There's a reason managers aren't calling out bad ownership more often, how many clubs fans are unhappy with their owners and yet these clubs managers (some of which are multiple under the same ownership) call them out so infrequently. Numerous clubs have won the title without City money while Levys been there and you still haven't won the title. Didn't they have a title race of theor own AND reach a CL final and still boot the manager?

Think it's a Spurs issue rather than a look at Arsenal thing, I get it's funny to laugh at them because it's Spurs doing what Spurs do but I think the links to Arsenal challenging are a reach, if you were 8th and City were top, Conte still gets the boot IMO

It's clear we have our own issues with FSG but have Klopp come out and give a conference like Conte did (adjusted to suit Liverpool because you couldn't say the same stuff about us) and you can be sure the owners would have something to say about it and Klopp is rightly loveddddddd amongst our fanbase, Conte couldn't claim that for himself and Spurs fans.

Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them  because it's Spurs it pertains to

Only going by sampling their forum. Their anger is directly related to how Arsenal are doing. They have inserted our form this season into their anger towards levy, we had nothing to do with it.

Some even are going as far as wanting us to win the league so levy has nowhere to run . As they put it.
Theyre in a very bad place right now so probably getting emotional and not thinking straight.

4th place is normally a very good season for spurs, unless arsenal are 20 points ahead
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:57:35 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28847 on: Yesterday at 07:16:37 am »
Jeez, North Bank tone it down a bit. Not everything in the world revolves around Arsenal. Just lay off it for a bit and then have a big celebration if you win it. Its proving tough to be happy for you guys when youre dominating all the threads with Arsenal talk
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28848 on: Yesterday at 07:32:11 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRjO2JJT3qk
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28849 on: Yesterday at 07:53:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:16:37 am
Jeez, North Bank tone it down a bit. Not everything in the world revolves around Arsenal. Just lay off it for a bit and then have a big celebration if you win it. Its proving tough to be happy for you guys when youre dominating all the threads with Arsenal talk

Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,347
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28850 on: Yesterday at 08:01:25 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:53:54 am
Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.

The level of obsession seems mutual with Spurs and Arsenal so the comparisons tend to fall down a bit, we do not define ourselves in relation to Everton like they do to us and these two do to each other.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28851 on: Yesterday at 08:28:44 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:53:54 am
Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.

"So jealous of what is going on at Arsenal. They look together with unbelievable team spirit. Squad players like Nelson getting them wins. They will win the title and us Spurs fans have got to fucking sit there once again watching these c*nts mop up trophies whilst we win fuck all. No wonder why everyone takes the piss out of us. We are just a slightly glorified and dressed up Everton. No different. Forever in the shadow of our rivals. Above Arsenal for 6 seasons running and we have fuck all to show for it. They have 3 Fa cups and a title incoming to show. Shameful supporting this club"

 "Arsenal winning the league while we get a Go Karting track i think will finally push supporters over the edge. It wont be pretty this summer when Arsenal have a league title and we are fumbling in the market. As for Arsenal signings in Jan, we messed around with Trossard by offering Brighton peanuts. Pathetic."



Directly affected by what we do. If they were 4th and we were 5th, Conte would still be there, in my opinion.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28852 on: Yesterday at 08:30:00 am »
Above their local rivals for six seasons running that quite says? Theyre definitely not like Everton then.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,176
  • Believer
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28853 on: Yesterday at 08:32:18 am »
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28854 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 am »
"Tottenham players have been banned from owning dogs after PETA announced that they don't know how to hold onto a lead."
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28855 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 am »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,806
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28856 on: Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:32:18 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/mar/28/antonio-conte-jose-mourinho-daniel-levy-tottenham

A good piss take

Ha, that's brilliant, I read them all in their own voices as well! Loved Redknapp and Sherwood especially, and Nuno's words of wisdom ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28857 on: Yesterday at 12:25:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:18:58 pm
Ha, that's brilliant, I read them all in their own voices as well! Loved Redknapp and Sherwood especially, and Nuno's words of wisdom ;D

AVBs philosophical mambo jumbo and Mourinhos self promoting is very good too
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,071
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28858 on: Yesterday at 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 27, 2023, 06:05:09 pm
Rumours abound that McFly dedicated Its All About You to the North Bank.

#topical

I think Carly Simon did a numbre about them too.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,787
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28859 on: Yesterday at 04:46:34 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,221
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28860 on: Yesterday at 04:59:51 pm »
Should we not change the title at the time being to: "Spurs: fucking useless, gimpless..."
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,013
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28861 on: Yesterday at 05:04:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:59:51 pm
Should we not change the title at the time being to: "Spurs: fucking useless, gimpless..."

gall bladder-less, too.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28862 on: Yesterday at 06:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:32:18 am
https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2023/mar/28/antonio-conte-jose-mourinho-daniel-levy-tottenham

A good piss take

You have to giggle that one manager, Jose, has won 4 times the number of titles as the whole club in its history
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,390
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28863 on: Yesterday at 06:43:58 pm »
Just saw this. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/v/d_OR7G95Y24&ab_channel=PaddyPower

Latest Fan Denial. They've started age restricting them though, so I can't embed it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,149
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28864 on: Today at 11:07:23 am »
Fabio Paraticis football ban extended worldwide by Fifa in blow to Spurs

Tottenhams managing director of football must step aside
Paratici banned as part of Juventus case but has appealed

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/tottenham-fabio-paratici-football-ban-extended-worldwide-by-fifa-juventus

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28865 on: Today at 12:39:29 pm »
It keeps getting better and better at Spurs .

Wont be long before Kane announces hes off to United i feel.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28866 on: Today at 03:22:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:39:29 pm
It keeps getting better and better at Spurs .

Wont be long before Kane announces hes off to United i feel.

nah, it's Spurs - it'll be Kane to Juve.  :)
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28867 on: Today at 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:53:24 am
Only going by sampling their forum. Their anger is directly related to how Arsenal are doing. They have inserted our form this season into their anger towards levy, we had nothing to do with it.

Some even are going as far as wanting us to win the league so levy has nowhere to run . As they put it.
Theyre in a very bad place right now so probably getting emotional and not thinking straight.

4th place is normally a very good season for spurs, unless arsenal are 20 points ahead

So the answer to my question is surely no then, because their fans didnt sack Conte and youre going by fan forums which we all know brings out every possible type of fan

So it has absolutely nothing to do with Arsenal or where they sit in the league table this season! Surely you dont actually believe some Spurs fans on forums being mad at them doing shit equals  the only reason Conte has been sacked and Spurs have melted down in general is because we are top of the league
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:56 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28868 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:29:30 pm
So the answer to my question is surely no then, because their fans didnt sack Conte and youre going by fan forums which we all know brings out every possible type of fan

So it has absolutely nothing to do with Arsenal or where they sit in the league table this season! Surely you dont actually believe some Spurs fans on forums being mad at them doing shit equals  the only reason Conte has been sacked and Spurs have melted down in general is because we are top of the league

We got him sacked, the manager we missed a trick in not hiring, got sacked because of how super weve been.

Martin Keown agrees .

Keown said: 'No - but now that you mention it - I think Arsenal have played a part.

'The fact that Arsenal are 20 points clear of Spurs and this time last year they were both in the run-in for the top-four places puts Spurs under enormous pressure.

They dont come much more knowledgeable than Martin Keown
« Last Edit: Today at 04:00:03 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28869 on: Today at 03:57:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:07:23 am
Fabio Paraticis football ban extended worldwide by Fifa in blow to Spurs

Tottenhams managing director of football must step aside
Paratici banned as part of Juventus case but has appealed

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/29/tottenham-fabio-paratici-football-ban-extended-worldwide-by-fifa-juventus

We should absolutely be finishing above these, no excuses. They're in free fall mode.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28870 on: Today at 04:00:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:45:37 pm
We got him sacked, the manager we missed a trick in not hiring, got sacked because of how super weve been.

Martin Keown agrees .

Keown said: 'No - but now that you mention it - I think Arsenal have played a part.

'The fact that Arsenal are 20 points clear of Spurs and this time last year they were both in the run-in for the top-four places puts Spurs under enormous pressure.

They don’t come much more knowledgeable than Martin Keown

 ;D

I admire your spirit mate.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:44:21 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28871 on: Today at 04:21:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:39:29 pm
It keeps getting better and better at Spurs .

Wont be long before Kane announces hes off to United i feel.

Nah, Kane to Newcastle. That man has ego. At United he'd be just another one of their history of strikers. At Newcastle he could have a hand in ending their trophy drought and be the sort of iconic hero that Shearer is. Obvs not quite on the level of Shearer but you know what I'm getting at.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28872 on: Today at 04:46:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:45:37 pm
We got him sacked, the manager we missed a trick in not hiring, got sacked because of how super weve been.

Martin Keown agrees .

Keown said: 'No - but now that you mention it - I think Arsenal have played a part.

'The fact that Arsenal are 20 points clear of Spurs and this time last year they were both in the run-in for the top-four places puts Spurs under enormous pressure.

They dont come much more knowledgeable than Martin Keown

One of the most knowledgable of all homo erectus.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28873 on: Today at 04:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:21:58 pm
Nah, Kane to Newcastle. That man has ego. At United he'd be just another one of their history of strikers. At Newcastle he could have a hand in ending their trophy drought and be the sort of iconic hero that Shearer is. Obvs not quite on the level of Shearer but you know what I'm getting at.

Kane, ribbed mercilessly for scoring lots of goals but not winning anything in his entire career is going to finally tear himself away from his boyhood club to join a team that are the one big club even more famous than Spurs for trophy dodging. Would be a big call. You think his agent is dumb or something?


Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,335
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28874 on: Today at 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:49:21 pm
Kane, ribbed mercilessly for scoring lots of goals but not winning anything in his entire career is going to finally tear himself away from his boyhood club to join a team that are the one big club even more famous than Spurs for trophy dodging. Would be a big call. You think his agent is dumb or something?


 ;D


(Yeah... but 'Riyals' ;) )
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28875 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:49:21 pm
Kane, ribbed mercilessly for scoring lots of goals but not winning anything in his entire career is going to finally tear himself away from his boyhood club to join a team that are the one big club even more famous than Spurs for trophy dodging. Would be a big call. You think his agent is dumb or something?


Imagine that, leaves spurs for the one team that wins even less than them, would be hilarious
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,803
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28876 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:49:21 pm
Kane, ribbed mercilessly for scoring lots of goals but not winning anything in his entire career is going to finally tear himself away from his boyhood club to join a team that are the one big club even more famous than Spurs for trophy dodging. Would be a big call. You think his agent is dumb or something?





Hahaha

In seriousness, yeah if it were normal Newcastle, I'd definitely agree. It's not though is it. They are going to break that trophy duck in the next few years and being part of the team that does that will infer more of a legendary status than playing for Man Utd will.

I guess it will depend on how much he values the quality of success.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,970
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28877 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »
I don't like Harry Kane, but if a goal scorer of his quality joins a nothing Sportswashing outfit in his prime years, then the game is gone (as if it isn't already).
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,461
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28878 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
It always catches me off guard that Kane's brother looks like a shambles version of Kane, when Kane himself already looks like the shambles brother.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
« Reply #28879 on: Today at 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:48:06 pm
It always catches me off guard that Kane's brother looks like a shambles version of Kane, when Kane himself already looks like the shambles brother.
at least he looks like he's capable of breathing through his nose.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 717 718 719 720 721 [722] 723   Go Up
« previous next »
 