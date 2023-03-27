Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.



"So jealous of what is going on at Arsenal. They look together with unbelievable team spirit. Squad players like Nelson getting them wins. They will win the title and us Spurs fans have got to fucking sit there once again watching these c*nts mop up trophies whilst we win fuck all. No wonder why everyone takes the piss out of us. We are just a slightly glorified and dressed up. No different. Forever in the shadow of our rivals. Above Arsenal for 6 seasons running and we have fuck all to show for it. They have 3 Fa cups and a title incoming to show. Shameful supporting this club""Arsenal winning the league while we get a Go Karting track i think will finally push supporters over the edge. It wont be pretty this summer when Arsenal have a league title and we are fumbling in the market. As for Arsenal signings in Jan, we messed around with Trossard by offering Brighton peanuts. Pathetic."Directly affected by what we do. If they were 4th and we were 5th, Conte would still be there, in my opinion.