Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:55:17 am
Very good this. Link below so the right person gets the credit.

https://mobile.twitter.com/Kat_Lucas_/status/1640106183968149511

I like that the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA approved the tweet. lol
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:37:43 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
I like that the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA approved the tweet. lol

I thought it was them but it's actually a San Antonio fan club for Spurs who tweeted approval. Whoever knew such a thing would exist!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 04:49:00 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm
Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them  because it's Spurs it pertains to
If I was a Spurs fan, I would be looking more at us rather than Arsenal. In particular I would be comparing the way in which Liverpool reacted to 2 European final defeats and the way in which Spurs reacted to being beaten in Madrid. We banked the experience of failure, identified weaknesses and set about rectifying them. In the case of Spurs it feels like they peaked in Madrid because Levy - who has always been a bit stingy - was distracted by the new stadium and failed to back his manager. What made it worse is that the post-Poch appointments didn't even give them any "journeys" to enjoy (something that Jurgen always talks about).

I also don't buy the Everton comparisons. From a financial perspective, Spurs and Everton are poles apart.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm


Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them because it's Spurs it pertains to

could have stopped there when it comes to a certain Arsenal fan here, so many sodding threads that have NOTHING to do with Arsenal, suddenly have Arsenal or Arteta brought up in them, utterly tedious boring, and so needy. Thank fuck for an ignore function, although it doesnt work when they get quoted!
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 06:05:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm
could have stopped there when it comes to a certain Arsenal fan here, so many sodding threads that have NOTHING to do with Arsenal, suddenly have Arsenal or Arteta brought up in them, utterly tedious boring, and so needy. Thank fuck for an ignore function, although it doesnt work when they get quoted!

Rumours abound that McFly dedicated Its All About You to the North Bank.

#topical
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 08:26:51 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 03:34:07 pm
It's a shame Spurs waited so long to do this. They could have had the Owl as their manager had they gotten rid of Conte earlier...
never mind Spurs - imagine how BM must be kicking themselves.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 06:53:24 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:56:21 pm
Seen this quite a few times (from Arsenal fans every single one)

Do your fans genuinely think Contes sacking has anything to do with Arsenal? I mean I know you have your rivalry and you hate eachtother but their fans have been calling for his head for some time (yet to see any mention of Arsenal in their reasoning for wanting this) and that outburst also had nothing to do with Arsenal!! How often do these explosive conferences calling out clubs/ownership end well?

I think his sacking is to do with the fact they're aspiring to break this cycle of winning fuck all and Conte is not achieving that AND has called out the clubs attitude and the owners all in one swoop while not bringing what has been expected. I'm pretty sure the same would have happened if us or City were top for example. There's a reason managers aren't calling out bad ownership more often, how many clubs fans are unhappy with their owners and yet these clubs managers (some of which are multiple under the same ownership) call them out so infrequently. Numerous clubs have won the title without City money while Levys been there and you still haven't won the title. Didn't they have a title race of theor own AND reach a CL final and still boot the manager?

Think it's a Spurs issue rather than a look at Arsenal thing, I get it's funny to laugh at them because it's Spurs doing what Spurs do but I think the links to Arsenal challenging are a reach, if you were 8th and City were top, Conte still gets the boot IMO

It's clear we have our own issues with FSG but have Klopp come out and give a conference like Conte did (adjusted to suit Liverpool because you couldn't say the same stuff about us) and you can be sure the owners would have something to say about it and Klopp is rightly loveddddddd amongst our fanbase, Conte couldn't claim that for himself and Spurs fans.

Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them  because it's Spurs it pertains to

Only going by sampling their forum. Their anger is directly related to how Arsenal are doing. They have inserted our form this season into their anger towards levy, we had nothing to do with it.

Some even are going as far as wanting us to win the league so levy has nowhere to run . As they put it.
Theyre in a very bad place right now so probably getting emotional and not thinking straight.

4th place is normally a very good season for spurs, unless arsenal are 20 points ahead
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 07:16:37 am
Jeez, North Bank tone it down a bit. Not everything in the world revolves around Arsenal. Just lay off it for a bit and then have a big celebration if you win it. Its proving tough to be happy for you guys when youre dominating all the threads with Arsenal talk
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 07:32:11 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gRjO2JJT3qk</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRjO2JJT3qk
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 07:53:54 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:16:37 am
Jeez, North Bank tone it down a bit. Not everything in the world revolves around Arsenal. Just lay off it for a bit and then have a big celebration if you win it. Its proving tough to be happy for you guys when youre dominating all the threads with Arsenal talk

Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Today at 08:01:25 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:53:54 am
Spurs are the Everton of the south though, so it's probably true.

The level of obsession seems mutual with Spurs and Arsenal so the comparisons tend to fall down a bit, we do not define ourselves in relation to Everton like they do to us and these two do to each other.
