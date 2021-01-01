Seen this quite a few times (from Arsenal fans every single one)
Do your fans genuinely think Contes sacking has anything to do with Arsenal? I mean I know you have your rivalry and you hate eachtother but their fans have been calling for his head for some time (yet to see any mention of Arsenal in their reasoning for wanting this) and that outburst also had nothing to do with Arsenal!! How often do these explosive conferences calling out clubs/ownership end well?
I think his sacking is to do with the fact they're aspiring to break this cycle of winning fuck all and Conte is not achieving that AND has called out the clubs attitude and the owners all in one swoop while not bringing what has been expected. I'm pretty sure the same would have happened if us or City were top for example. There's a reason managers aren't calling out bad ownership more often, how many clubs fans are unhappy with their owners and yet these clubs managers (some of which are multiple under the same ownership) call them out so infrequently. Numerous clubs have won the title without City money while Levys been there and you still haven't won the title. Didn't they have a title race of theor own AND reach a CL final and still boot the manager?
Think it's a Spurs issue rather than a look at Arsenal thing, I get it's funny to laugh at them because it's Spurs doing what Spurs do but I think the links to Arsenal challenging are a reach, if you were 8th and City were top, Conte still gets the boot IMO
It's clear we have our own issues with FSG but have Klopp come out and give a conference like Conte did (adjusted to suit Liverpool because you couldn't say the same stuff about us) and you can be sure the owners would have something to say about it and Klopp is rightly loveddddddd amongst our fanbase, Conte couldn't claim that for himself and Spurs fans.
Maybe i'm wrong amd there's stuff I haven't seen or read that explains your fans thinking more but it just feels a tad like Arsenal fans inserting their club into a situation which doesn't involve them because it's Spurs it pertains to
Only going by sampling their forum. Their anger is directly related to how Arsenal are doing. They have inserted our form this season into their anger towards levy, we had nothing to do with it.
Some even are going as far as wanting us to win the league so levy has nowhere to run . As they put it.
Theyre in a very bad place right now so probably getting emotional and not thinking straight.
4th place is normally a very good season for spurs, unless arsenal are 20 points ahead