Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?



My guess is that they knew he was gone in the summer anyway, so were already in the process of recruitment. The question they are probably trying to answer now is if it is worth derailing summer plans for the sake of a few months, or the merits/flaws of having a caretaker for the rest of the year vs carrying on with him.