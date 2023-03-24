« previous next »
Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 24, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 24, 2023, 09:57:19 pm
Quote from: redk84 on March 24, 2023, 05:15:32 pm
so if conte does go...or if he doesn't and lingers on knowing there is bad blood. surely this can only be bad for the rest of spurs' campaign right?


Being Spurs is bad for the rest of Spurs campaign
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 09:21:30 am
Quote from: The North Bank on March 25, 2023, 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.

Doubt they'd give him the time needed like Arsenal did with Arteta.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 09:49:10 am
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 09:50:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on March 25, 2023, 09:06:00 am
I think Nagelsman would be a great appointment for them and the type they shouldve gone for years ago, more of an Arteta type than mourinho and conte.
He can probably do better than Spurs, would be a massive challenge for him.
Don't see the fuss about him either.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 10:16:58 am
Quote from: jackh on March 24, 2023, 11:01:11 am
Wonder whether these might now fancy the opportunity to hire Julien Nagelsmann before too long...?

I think Real Madrid have a better chance of getting him than Spurs. Pochettino or Luis Enrique are the likely best/realistic options available to Tottenham.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 11:50:22 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on March 25, 2023, 09:49:10 am
Spurs supporters are weird about Poch.

They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 12:07:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 25, 2023, 11:50:22 am
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 12:29:58 pm
Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 01:00:47 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 25, 2023, 12:07:32 pm
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.
Is this what's happening with us to an extent? Obvs klopp has won everything, but we seem to be avoiding squad investment in favour of infrastructure spend.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 01:10:02 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on March 25, 2023, 12:29:58 pm
Why are they waiting for if they want to sack Conte? Isn't the international break the best time so the manager can get extra time?

My guess is that they knew he was gone in the summer anyway, so were already in the process of recruitment. The question they are probably trying to answer now is if it is worth derailing summer plans for the sake of a few months, or the merits/flaws of having a caretaker for the rest of the year vs carrying on with him.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
March 25, 2023, 01:19:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on March 25, 2023, 01:00:47 pm
Is this what's happening with us to an extent? Obvs klopp has won everything, but we seem to be avoiding squad investment in favour of infrastructure spend.

Not entirely sure if correct but think i saw Spurs over the last 5 years despite paying for a billion pound stadium have still invested more in transfers than us,our wages though must be quite a lot higher than theirs.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 25, 2023, 11:50:22 am
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.
Under him they got second with 86 points tbf which until Klopp on here was a huge achievement.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:25:51 pm
Officially gone.

Quote
We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonios first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future.

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach.

Daniel Levy, Chairman: We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:29:45 pm
Ah well fun while it lasted.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on March 25, 2023, 11:50:22 am
They had the glory years under him to be Fair, when they dominated English football , won nothing and finished 3rd in the league.

In Europe his record is equal to Wenger's though

Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 25, 2023, 12:07:32 pm
I think to be fair to Poch, he wasn't able to build on the progress he achieved with the signings he wanted. He may not have won silverware but they seemed to be going in the right direction and the fans enjoyed the football they played. But Levy is notoriously tight and the pending ground development was firmly in his sight - moreso than the team development.

still spent a lot of money under Pochettino to add to a decent team he took over, but they where Arsenal like in their ability to make people believe it was just peanuts. They where going in the wrong direction under him for a bit too.

As for Nagelsmann, hed be off his rocker to go to Spurs now. Hell get better and more appealing offers.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
well maybe his assistant is as much of a prick he was.  be a damn shame if they got their shit together at this point.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm
In Europe his record is equal to Wenger's though


That's not true though, is it....?

Conte's best run in Yurp was the Europa League final the other year. Other than that, his record is shocking.

Wenger - he'd reached all three European finals (Cup Winners Cup with Monaco and UEFA Cup and Champions League with Arsenal) and got to the latter stages of the Champions League a few times.

So yes, they've both won sweet FA but Wenger at least was a bit unlucky in Europe, whereas Conte is a bloody liability.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:57:45 pm
well maybe his assistant is as much of a prick he was.  be a damn shame if they got their shit together at this point.
Hopefully we'll now have a better chance of beating these at home.

Don't think we've ever beaten Conte's teams at Anfield.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
That's not true though, is it....?

Conte's best run in Yurp was the Europa League final the other year. Other than that, his record is shocking.

Wenger - he'd reached all three European finals (Cup Winners Cup with Monaco and UEFA Cup and Champions League with Arsenal) and got to the latter stages of the Champions League a few times.

So yes, they've both won sweet FA but Wenger at least was a bit unlucky in Europe, whereas Conte is a bloody liability.

yeah, Contes record is really shocking. Hes only won one CL knockout and that was over a decade ago, vs Celtic  ;D

Wenger really underachieved in the CL, to have got past the quarters only twice in all those years and with those talented Arsenal teams was really poor, but yeah, hes got nothing on how shite Conte was.
Re: Spurs: fucking useless, managed by a snide little Playmobil haired gimp
Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:10:51 pm
That's not true though, is it....?

Conte's best run in Yurp was the Europa League final the other year. Other than that, his record is shocking.

Wenger - he'd reached all three European finals (Cup Winners Cup with Monaco and UEFA Cup and Champions League with Arsenal) and got to the latter stages of the Champions League a few times.

So yes, they've both won sweet FA but Wenger at least was a bit unlucky in Europe, whereas Conte is a bloody liability.

Who mentioned Conte? I was talking about Poch.
